Caughman Signs - PC Football

Clinton High linebacker Austin Caughman (pictured), Laurens quarterback Ryan Campbell and Laurens defensive back Mark McGowan signed Feb. 5 with the Presbyterian College Football program - THE COMPLETE LIST WITH BIOs.

Blue Hose Football announces 28 signees

The Presbyterian College Football team signed 28 players as a part of national signing day on Wednesday. The signees include 21 players from the state of South Carolina as well as players from Georgia and North Carolina that joined the Blue Hose family.

Here's a look at the 2020 Signing Class:

James Hyland

6-2; 255; DT

Fort Mill, S.C. / Fort Mill HS

Was an all-region selection at Fort Mill High School… National High School Athlete of the Year Finalist… Earned Lineman of the Week during week four of the 2019 season… Named Team MVP during the 2019 season… Earned the Iron Jacket for being the strongest on his team… also was a member of the school's lacrosse team during his time at Fort Mill High School… His biggest influence on his athletic career is Tim Tebow… he was influenced by Tebow to be a full rounded athlete through Christ, School and the football field… he plans to major in business…

Jayden Vincent

6-2; 235; DE

Crescent, S.C. / Crescent HS

Had over 200 tackles during his career at Crescent High School… totaled 28 sacks and 15 pancake blocks, while adding four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries during his career… was a 2x 1-AAA All-Region award winner… earned SC AAA All-State honor… named to the High School Blitz All-Star Game… was a 3x academic letter recipient… had a 4.7 GPA during his time at Crescent HS… also was a part of the basketball, wrestling and track team during his time at Crescent HS… was an all-region award winner on the track team… his biggest influence on his athletic career is Kobe Bryant… he was influenced by the way Bryant approached the game with such seriousness and it inspires him to play in a similar way… he wants to be just like Bryant in that aspect… he plans to major in education…

Brooks Gsell

6-0; 186; DB

Indian Trail, N.C. / Piedmont HS

He had over 150 tackles during his playing career at Piedmont High School… racked up 1,075 all-purpose yards during his time at Piedmont HS… was an all-conference and an all-county honoree… off the field he spent time coaching peewee football along with doing community service with the Charlotte Providence Rotary Club… also a member of his high school's track team… his father was his biggest influence growing up… he was influenced by his dad because they played the same position and he has learned everything he knows from his father…

TJ Booker

6-0; 225; DE

Union, S.C. / Union County HS

He chose Presbyterian because of it being the best fit for him both on and off the field… he intends to major in engineering during his time at PC… he was the Beta Club vice president at Union County High School…

Braxton Cox

6-0; 190; QB

Morganton, N.C. / Draughn HS

Over two seasons at Draughn High School he had 5,000 passing yards and 45 career touchdowns… earned 2nd team all-state honors… was 2x 1st Team All-Conference award winner… 2x All-County honoree… named both the county and conference player of the year… worked with the youth groups and as a member of the FCA during his off the field time at Draughn HS… intends to major in either physics or engineering during his time at Presbyterian… his dad has been his biggest influence because he always pushed him on the field…

Harrison Kennedy

5-11; 270; DT

Winnsboro, S.C. / Fairfield Central HS

Had 39 tackles total tackles during his senior season which included 37 solo stops at Fairfield Central High School… recorded four sacks during the 2019 season along with a forced fumble… was a part of the Principal's List… also a member of the beta club… earned national honor society honors… he was also a part of NSHSS and the student government… he plans to major in environment sciences… his brother is his biggest influence because of the drive he shows in everything he does…

James McBeth

6-3; 170; DB

Spartanburg, S.C. / Dorman HS

Recorded 107 tackles during his time at Dorman High School… he also added four interceptions and six pass breakups… he was selected to the Region 2 5a All-Region team… was a part of a Dorman team that finished sixth in the state his junior year and runner up his senior season… he plans to major in engineering… his biggest influence was Stephen Townes as he helped him be a better person both on and off the field…

Lucas Garrett

6-4; 250; OL

Chapman, S.C. / Chapman HS

Was a 2x state champion and a 3x region champion at Chapman High School… was a part of the highest scoring offense in South Carolina History in 2019… the offense was also the eighth highest scoring in USA history… was a member of the Beta Club… plans to major in education with a concentration in science… his biggest influence has been his grandfather as he has helped him to do whatever he could to succeed and has given him tremendous support throughout his life…

Clint Caldwell

6-2; 255; OL

Lake City, S.C. / Lake City HS

He recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks during his time at Lake City High School… was an all-state award winner… also earned all-region and all-zoner honors… was a member of the all-blitz team… named to North/South All-Star team… he was a part of the Lake City HS team that made it to the third round of the playoffs last year… also a member of the high school track team… plans to major in engineering… his father Clint has been his biggest influence…

Wyatt Rowland

5-9; 165; RB

Manning, S.C. / Laurence Manning Academy

Recorded over 2,100 all-purpose yards during his senior season as he racked up 24 total touchdowns at Laurence Manning Academy… totaled 1,458 rushing yards and 902 receiving yards on the year… was named the SCISA AAA Offensive Player of the Year… also earned the Sports Report Offensive Player of the Year honors… earned ALL ITEM'S player of the week award three times… named to the SCISA All-Conference team… also participated in the Beta Club, and was selected to the national honor society, red cross club, FCA and anchor club… was a member of the school's basketball, track and baseball programs… he is undeclared on his major… his coach Shawn McCord is his biggest influence…

Anthony Dye

5-11; 218; DE

Gastonia, N.C. / Hunter Huss HS

Totaled 240 career tackles during his time at Hunter Huss High School… added 19 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries in his high school career… earned second team all-conference honors… was a junior marshall and a member of the beta club… plans to major in either engineering or sports management… his dad and his uncle were his two biggest influences growing up… he said both got him into football at a young age and have always pushed him and helped him get better both on and off the field…

TJ Boller

6-0; 250; DT

Statesville, N.C. / South Iredell HS

Earned All-Conference and All-County honors at South Iredell High School… plans to major in psychology… his uncle tony was his biggest influence because he helped him always believe he could compete on the field…

Tim Newman

5-11; 195; RB

Charlotte, N.C. / Myers Park HS

Compiled 3,500 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns during his career at Myers Park High School… had 1,100 kick return yards along with 25 tackles and an interception on defense… was a 2x all-conference award winner… earned nine top performances from the Charlotte Observer… South Charlotte Player of the Year finalist in 2017… selected as top 10 private school player in NC during 2017 season… High School Offensive MVP in 2016 and 2017… earned a spot in the 1st ever Queen City Bowl… as a member of Myers Park's basketball team he was selected to the Under Armour All-American Camp Series which was an invite only event… he intends to major in business… his father has been his biggest influence… he dreams of following in his father's footsteps to the NFL as he learned the game of football from his dad and he was taught so much from him over the course of his life…

Kaleb Shaw

5-9; 160; WR/DB

Wagener, S.C. / Wagener-Salley HS

He totaled 10 interceptions as a defensive back at Wagener-Salley High School… also totaled 15 yards per catch during his senior year on the offensive side of the ball… was a 2x all-state defensive back… also earned 2x Region Defensive Back of the year honors… was an all-region selection three times… was a 3x 1st Team All-Aiken Standard honoree… he intends to major in computer science at Presbyterian… his mother has been his biggest influence because she's been with him thru every up and down and never missed a single game throughout his life…

Hayden Cherry

5-10; 180; LB

Edgefield, S.C. / Saluda HS

Totaled over 150 tackles during his three-year stint as a member of the Saluda High School football team… was a 2x all-state, 1st team all-area selection… 2x all-region honoree… aiken standard top ten player… was a member of the Saluda High School state championship team during his 2019-20 season … also a member of Saluda's wrestling and basketball programs… spent time with the beta club and HOSA… plans to major in Biology… his dad has been his biggest influence…

Reagan Cherry

5-10; 215; LB

Edgefield, S.C. / Saluda HS

Compiled over 500 tackles during his time at Saluda High School… totaled 12 forced fumbles and eight interceptions as well throughout his career… earned a 2AA Defensive Player of the Year honoree… was honored with all-state, all-area and all region honors… was a member of the Saluda High School state championship team during his 2019-20 season… also a member of the Saluda baseball team… he is currently undecided on his major… his father has been his biggest influence…

Chris Barfield Jr

5-11; 270; OL

Sumter, S.C. / Crestwood HS

Was an offensive lineman on the Crestwood High School team… was a captain in JROTC… also was a secretary in the FBLA… involved in his church also among other community service projects… earned Sumter Touchdown Club honors… plans to major in engineering… his biggest influence growing up was Kobe Bryant… he learned from Bryant that no matter what people will say or do you about you that your able to do anything that you want…

Austin Caughman

5-9; 175; LB

Clinton, S.C. / Clinton HS

Was a 2x all-county selection at Clinton High School… had 86 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions during the 2019 season… earned honorable mention on the all-state team… also was involved in the environmental club and beta club along with the JROTC… earned a three year National ROTC Scholarship… plans to major in history… his father has been his biggest influence because he installed all the intangibles to be successful…

Trey Williams

6-2; 250; OL

Simpsonville, S.C. / Hillcrest HS

Was a varsity captain at Hillcrest High School… earned best offensive lineman award honors… was named the offensive lineman of the year… earned all-region honors… picked up the student-athlete award as well at Hillcrest High School… was involved off the field in the beta club and national honor society… also was involved in the health career club… plans to major in pre pharmacy/biology… his coach Jamon Meredith has been one of his biggest influences because he taught him everything about football and was a positive role model for him on and off the field…

Dawson Glenn

6-2; 180; ATH

Abbeville, S.C. / Dixie HS

Was an all-state player during his junior and senior season at Dixie High School… earned North/South Bowl spot… played for the upper state championship… was a member of the beta club and national honor society… also was the student-body president… was a palmetto fellows scholarship recipient… also was involved with the interact club, FBLA and the fishing team… plans to major in physics… his father has been his biggest influence growing up on and off the field…

Noah Powell

6-3; 240; DE

West Columbia, S.C. / Gray Collegiate Academy

Was an All-Region award winner at Gray Collegiate Academy during the 2019 season… earned all-state honors in 2017… was WACH Fox Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2019… his team made it to the state championship during the 2017 season and third round of playoffs in 2019… was a part of the National Honor Society… plans to major in business… his parents were his biggest influence growing up because they taught him to be competitive and work hard throughout his life…

Ryan Campbell

5-11; 185; QB/DB

Laurens, S.C. / Laurens District 55 HS

Was a four-year starter at Laurens District 55 High School… totaled 5,000 all-purpose yards throughout the four years… was an all-county selection along with an all-region pick… named FCA Athlete of the Year… involved in FCA and Champs off the field… plans to major in secondary education with a minor in psychology… his little brother Jace has been his biggest influence growing up because of how his brother looks up to him and that motivates him to be the best me he can be on and off the field…

Julius Reynolds

5-11; 160; WR

Lilburn, Ga. / Berkmar HS

Was a second team all-region selection at Berkmar High School… was involved with National Honor Society… also a member of Berkmar's basketball team… plans to major in computer science… his dad has been his biggest influence as he always wanted to prove to his dad that he can make it playing college football…

Max Louris

5-10; 190; RB

Taylors, S.C. / Eastside HS

Totaled 4,000 rushing yards during his career at Eastside High School… totaled 47 touchdowns, while adding 900 receiving yards… was an all-state honoree… 3x all-region selection… 2x all-area selection… 2x team MVP and was the team's offensive MVP in sophomore MVP award… 2x MLK Award Winner… is currently undecided on his major… his dad has been his biggest influence because he has always wanted what was best for him and did his best to help provide it…

Jayden Martin

6-0; 190; DB

Simpsonville, S.C / Southside Christian

Was an all-region selection at Southside Christian… plans to major in Pre-Allied Health Sciences… his biggest influence growing up was Kobe Bryant because of his ultimate work ethic…

Mark McGowan

6-0; 175; DB

Laurens, S.C. / Laurens District 55 HS

Totaled 67 tackles during his 2019 season at Laurens District 55 High School… had four interceptions and four blocked field goals on the year as well… was an all-state, all-region and all-county selection… was also a member of the school's track team… plans to major in nutrition… his biggest influence was his dad because he always wanted the best for me and pushed me to work hard for what I want.

CJ Tillman

6-0; 278; DL

Edgefield, S.C. / Foxcreek HS

Was an all-region selection at Foxcreek High School… was a member of the Beta Club… was an all star in the border bowl… plans to major in physical therapy… his grandfather is his biggest influence because he is a person that has had an impact on him which allows me to want to be great…

Jackson Wilson

6-4; 300; OL

Easley, S.C. / Easley HS

Was an offensive lineman as a member of Easley High School… also a member of the school's baseball and basketball teams… plans to major in education… his dad has been his biggest influence because he has pushed me harder to be the best on and off the field…

