Cannot compete for a championship

Presbyterian College could play football; PFL Announces Plans for Spring Schedule.

The Pioneer Football League announced Monday its intent to put together a schedule for the spring of 2021. The schedule will include the conference's nine schools, as well as incoming 2021 league member Presbyterian College.

"I am excited that the Pioneer Football League is preparing for a six-game schedule and has included the Blue Hose," said Coach Tommy Spangler, who is now in his 10th season at the helm of the Blue Hose.

"It has been difficult for our coaches and players, practicing while not knowing if we were going to be able to play this season. Now we can return from the holiday break with renewed focus. I'm also looking forward to getting a taste of what's in store for us next season when we are official PFL members."

The PFL will award the FCS playoff automatic qualifier to its regular season champion, with dates and opponents being announced at a later date. The Blue Hose are still considered a FCS independent and are not eligible. The schedule will run from March 13 - April 17, and with the current pandemic, the league will leave open the possibility for any school to opt out at any time.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE

"The Pioneer Football League Presidents Council has endorsed a six-game conference season to be played in the spring of 2021, as advanced by the PFL athletic directors and coaches. The Council determined to move forward with a plan which provides a meaningful competitive experience for PFL football student-athletes. If conditions continue to allow this model to be pursued, the projected dates of competition are March 13 to April 17 for the 9 continuing PFL members and incoming member, Presbyterian. This model gives League teams the opportunity to earn the PFL championship title and the automatic qualifier to the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Additionally, teams are permitted to schedule non-conference games at institutional discretion.

"The League fully recognizes that this is an aspirational plan given the current severe state of the coronavirus pandemic and the many unknowns in the coming months for the country, the diverse set of states in which our schools exist, and the PFL institutions themselves. Consequently, individual institutions may, at their sole discretion, choose to opt out of the PFL 2021 spring season at any time."