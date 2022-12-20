Breaks the school record

PC WINS BY MORE THAN 100 POINTS.

The Presbyterian College women's basketball team broke the school record for the highest margin of victory on Tuesday afternoon, winning by the score of 132-30, the most points scored by any DI school throughout the 2022-23 season. Fifth-year senior Bryanna Brady led the way for PC, scoring 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds in the victory.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 132, Bluefield 30

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (4-7) | Bluefield (6-8)

Scoring the Game

- The Blue Hose began the game red hot, making 5-of-6 field goals, and jumped on the Rams with a 12-2 burst to force an early guest timeout with 7:55 to play in the first quarter. After a 5-0 burst from the Blue Hose, the Rams answered with a 5-2 run to cut it to 19-7. PC responded with the game's next 11 points to make it 30-7 with 3:50 to go in the quarter. Following the Rams pushing it to 32-10, the Blue Hose scored the quarter's final 14 points to make it 46-10 after one.

- The Rams opened the second quarter with five of the first nine points to make it 50-15 before a 17-0 run over the next four minutes pushed it to 67-15 with 4:12 to play in half. The Blue Hose kept the pressure up with a 17-2 run over the final three minutes to take an 84-17 lead to the intermission.

- PC continued to fill the basket to begin the second half with an 11-0 and 14-0 run throughout the quarter as the Blue Hose extended to a 116-23 after three frames.

- In the fourth quarter, the Blue Hose had six players score the ball, including a three from Brady, as the hosts cruised to a 132-30 victory over Bluefield on Tuesday.

Players of the Game

- Brady led the Blue Hose with a career-high 25 points, going 11-of-13 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, and a pair of assists. Tilda Sjökvist added a career-high 21 points along with a career-best 10 helpers for her first career double-double. Aubrie Kierscht tallied a career-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, Christina Kline added 13 points, and Mara Neira finished with 11. Núria Cunill led the Blue Hose on the glass with 10 boards as Sjökvist had a team-high 10 assists, as Laila Grant added nine. Kylie Meadows led the Rams with 14 points and six rebounds, both team-highs for Bluefield.

Stats of the Game

- The Blue Hose posted a 64.7% (55-of-85) from the floor on Tuesday while limiting the Rams to 16.9% (11-of-65) from the field. PC connected on a DI single-game record with 18 threes, while Bluefield made three. The Blue Hose connected on 4-of-5 at the line as Bluefield went 5-of-8. The hosts had a 59-26 edge on the glass and dished out 38 assists. PC had a 66-4 advantage in points in the paint and a 33-3 lead in fast break points. The Blue Hose bench held a 56-15 advantage and forced 24 turnovers, turning them into 33 points.

Notables

- The Blue Hose's 132 points scored set a new Big South record for points in a game, breaking a 19-year-old held by Winthrop in November of 2003. The points mark also is a single-game in NCAA DI women's basketball this season.

- 38 assists in a game also set a new conference record, a mark held by the Eagles in the same November 2003 game. The Blue Hose's 38 helpers is a new high for a team in a DI women's basketball game throughout the 2022-23 season.

- PC's 55 field goals made is one off the league record for field goals made in a game, but it set a Blue Hose DI program record on Tuesday.

- The Blue Hose broke the DI program record for points in a quarter (46 in the first and 38 in the second) and a half (84), surpassing the previous program record by 18.

- Presbyterian also broke the program's DI record for threes in a game (18) led by Kierscht with four, along with Sjökvist, Kline, and Neira adding three apiece in the contest.

- The Blue Hose posted a 64.7% field goal percentage in Tuesday's victory, which sits second in the DI record book for shooting percentages in a game.

- PC limited the Rams to just 16.9% from the floor, the lowest percentage by a Blue Hose's opponent in the DI era.

- PC's 59 rebounds are second in the DI era for most in a game and the highest mark since 2018 by a Blue Hose team.

- Brady set a new career-high on Tuesday with 25 points connecting on career-best 11 field goals.

- Sjökvist tallied a new career-high with 21 points and dished out 10 helpers for her first career double-double.

- The Huskvarna, Sweden native made a career-high nine field goals and connected on three from beyond the arc. She scored 12 points in the opening frame, highlighted by a 5-of-5 shooting performance.

- Kierscht scored 16 points off the bench for PC, highlighted by four threes. The 16 points from Kierscht is a new career-high, and the four triples match a career-high.

- Kline tallied a career-best 13 points going an efficient 5-of-6 from the field and making 3-of-4 triples.

- Junior Laila Grant dished out a career-high nine assists while adding six points off the bench.

- Dagne Apsite pushed across eight points, making 4-of-6 field goals, both new career-high for Apsite.

- Natalie Herrin scored a career-high nine points in 12 minutes going 4-of-5 from the field. She added four rebounds and a steal in the contest.

- Sonia Sato added nine points along with six defensive rebounds as the junior set a new season-high for points in a game.

- Sophomore Paige Kindseth filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Up Next

- Following the holiday, PC will turn its attention to an 18-game Big South slate beginning on December 29th at 5 p.m. on the road against Campbell.

--