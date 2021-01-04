The Boys of summer & fall
CHS Football - opener Aug. 20.
caption: Clinton's defense stacks up Emerald in 2020 gridiron action. - Chronicle Photo
Clinton High Varsity Football:
Aug. 20, home, Pendleton, all games 7:30 pm;
Aug. 27, at Laurens;
Sept. 3, home, Newberry;
Sept. 10, at Swansea;
Sept. 17, home, Blue Ridge;
Oct. 1, home, Union County*;
Oct. 8, at Broome in Spartanburg*;
Oct. 15, home, Chapman*;
Oct. 22, at Emerald in Greenwood*;
Oct, 29, at Woodruff*.
region games
Clinton High Junior Varsity Football:
Aug. 26, home, Laurens, all games at 7 pm;
Sept. 2, at Newberry;
Sept. 9, home, Swansea;
Sept. 16, at Blue Ridge in Greer;
Sept. 23, at Laurens;
Sept. 30, at Union County*;
Oct. 7, home Broome*;
Oct. 14, at Chapman in Inman*;
Oct. 21, home, Emerald*;
Oct. 28, home, Woodruff*.
region games