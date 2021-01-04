Home / Sports / The Boys of summer & fall

The Boys of summer & fall

Thu, 04/01/2021 - 12:19pm Vic MacDonald

CHS Football - opener Aug. 20.

 

 

caption:  Clinton's defense stacks up Emerald in 2020 gridiron action. - Chronicle Photo

 

Clinton High Varsity Football:

Aug. 20, home, Pendleton, all games 7:30 pm;

Aug. 27, at Laurens;

Sept. 3, home, Newberry;

Sept. 10, at Swansea;

Sept. 17, home, Blue Ridge;

Oct. 1, home, Union County*;

Oct. 8, at Broome in Spartanburg*;

Oct. 15, home, Chapman*;

Oct. 22, at Emerald in Greenwood*;

Oct, 29, at Woodruff*.

region games

 

Clinton High Junior Varsity Football:

Aug. 26, home, Laurens, all games at 7 pm;

Sept. 2, at Newberry;

Sept. 9, home, Swansea;

Sept. 16, at Blue Ridge in Greer;

Sept. 23, at Laurens;

Sept. 30, at Union County*;

Oct. 7, home Broome*;

Oct. 14, at Chapman in Inman*;

Oct. 21, home, Emerald*;

Oct. 28, home, Woodruff*.

region games

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media