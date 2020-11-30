Blue Hose women's player has Covid

PC Women’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities.

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team has paused all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive test, the Blue Hose have canceled the team’s next three scheduled games.

“This was tough news to share with our team, and while we are disappointed to not have the chance to play in the next few weeks, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is our number one priority,” Presbyterian head coach Alaura Sharp said. “This season more than ever, it is important that we make the most of our opportunities on the court together because the days ahead are so unpredictable. Our team and staff is staying positive and will remain focused on finding ways we can continue to develop as a team during these challenging times.”

In light of this news, the Blue Hose have canceled the next three games on their schedule. PC was set to face Furman on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 1, host Mercer on Dec. 10 and visit East Tennessee State on Dec. 12. Makeup dates for those games have not been announced.

