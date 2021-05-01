





Bracone, Blue Hose Hold off Buccaneers



CHARLESTON, S.C. – Freshman Maleia Bracone poured in a career-high 16 points to help Presbyterian College hold off Charleston Southern for a 62-51 win in Big South Conference women's basketball action on Monday evening.



FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 51

LOCATION: Buccaneer Field House (Charleston, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (4-3, 3-2) | Charleston Southern (4-3, 2-1)



Scoring the Game

Charleston Southern scored the first five points of the evening. PC trimmed the deficit to one at 7-6, but the Buccaneers answered with a pair of three-pointers to up the margin back to five, 13-8, with 3:41 to go in the first quarter. The Blue Hose then scored the next 10 points in a row, all of which were scored or assisted by Bracone, and led 18-15 after one.



Presbyterian's run continued into the second quarter, as the Blue Hose netted the first seven points of the second frame, making it an extended 17-2 spurt for the visitors, which put PC in front, 25-15. CSU slowly chipped away over the remainder of the first half, and cut the margin down to 32-28 at halftime.



Tionna Carter scored the first basket of the second half to make it 34-28 Blue Hose, but the Buccaneers put together an 8-2 run to knot the score at 36-36 near the halfway mark of the third quarter. Presbyterian responded with an 8-2 spurt of its own, and led 44-40 heading into the final period.



CSU whittled PC's edge down to two on a pair of occasions early on in the fourth, but a Bracone three-pointer with 4:31 left pushed the advantage back to 53-48. The Bracone triple sparked a 7-0 run, which helped the Blue Hose put the game out of reach.



Players of the Game

Bracone led all scorers with 16 points and added four assists, both of which were career highs. Carter was also in double-digits for PC, netting 14 points, while Nyah Willis snagged a game-high 10 rebounds. Three Buccaneers scored in double-figures, led by Sharita Godfrey's 13 points. Jamya Rogers and Carmella Walker chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively for CSU.



Stats of the Game

The Blue Hose shot 42.6 percent (23-of-54) from the field, and made four three-pointers on 17 tries. CSU connected on 38.0 percent (19-of-50) of its field goal attempts, including 7-of-16 from beyond the arc. PC made 12-of-18 from the free throw line, while the Buccaneers went 6-of-7.



Presbyterian continued its recent dominance in the paint, outrebounding Charleston Southern 34-30 to win the rebounding battle for the sixth straight game. The Blue Hose committed a season-low 13 turnovers, while forcing 21 turnovers for the Buccaneers. PC also enjoyed healthy advantages in points in the paint (38-18) and points off of turnovers (28-15).



Notables

- The win is Presbyterian's third straight in the series against CSU, and the third straight time the Blue Hose have come out on top against the Bucs in Charleston.

- Bracone's 16 points and four assists were both game highs and new career highs for the freshman guard. She also chipped in a pair of steals and three rebounds.

- Carter netted 14 points for the Blue Hose and has been in double-figures a team-best five times in PC's seven games this season.

- Willis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, her third straight double-digit rebounding game.



Up Next

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers wrap-up their two-game series on Tuesday evening at 6 pm on

Team Statistics Team Statistics Game Stats Presb ChaSou FG% .426 .380 3FG% .235 .438 FT% .667 .857 RB 34 30 TO 13 21 STL 8 3

#00 Bracone,Maleia PTS 16

FGM 6

3FGM 2

FTM 2

MIN 29

#22 Carter,Tionna PTS 14

FGM 7

3FGM 0

FTM 0

MIN 27

#14 Johnson,Trinity PTS 8

FGM 2

3FGM 0

FTM 4

MIN 33

#15 Santos,Tess PTS 8

FGM 3

3FGM 0

FTM 2

MIN 30

Players Mentioned

#22 Tionna Carter F 6' 1" Freshman

#24 Nyah Willis G 5' 10" Sophomore

#00 Maleia Bracone G 5' 10" Freshman