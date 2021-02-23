Blue Hose vs the Terriers

Take advantage of great weather: See NCAA Division I College Baseball in Clinton.

The Presbyterian College baseball team begins its 2021 home schedule on Wednesday afternoon as they welcome in Wofford to the PC Baseball Complex for a 2 p.m. first pitch. Wednesday's game is the first of 22 contests that the Blue Hose will play at home during the 2021 season.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Wofford (2-1, 0-0 SoCon) vs. Presbyterian (0-3, 0-0 Big South)

WHERE: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

WHEN: Wednesday, February 24 (2:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): Presbyterian Leads 17-14

FOLLOW THE ACTION

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

TWITTER: @PresbyterianBSB

ON THE MOUND

Wednesday

WOF - TBA

PC - TBA

About the Blue Hose

• Presbyterian begins a four-game week on Wednesday with its home opener against nearby foe Wofford at the PC Baseball Complex.

• PC comes into play after dropping all three games against #17 Auburn last time out with the finale being by the count of 2-1 in 10 innings.

• The Blue Hose were led at the dish by senior Jake Wyandt who hit .400 (4-for-10) while also connecting on his first career home run in Friday's contest.

• On the mound, Freshman Duncan Howard opened his collegiate career with 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday as he scattered four base hits and added four punchouts in the contest.

Series History

• Wednesday's contest marks the 32nd all-time meeting in the DI era between Wofford and PC with the Blue Hose holding a 17-14 lead in the series.

• The Terriers earned a 23-5 victory over the Blue Hose in the last meeting on March 4, 2020. In the contest, Tannor Byrd connected on a pair of home runs and Chase Hughes added one of his own.

• In 2019, PC took all three meetings from the Terriers in three one run contests.

Scouting Wofford

• Wofford enters play on Wednesday with a 2-1 record following taking a 2-of-3 from Gardner-Webb over opening weekend.

• The Terriers are led offensively by Lawson Hill who hit .538 with three doubles and four runs driven in against the Runnin' Bulldogs. Brennen Dorighi checks in with a .500 average from the weekend and Jack Renwick sits at .429

• On the bump, Elliot Carney is 1-0 as he tossed 5.0 scoreless frames en route to a 9-0 win on Sunday. The staff totaled 33 strikeouts in the series led by Hayes Heinecke with nine punchouts

Strong Opening Statements

• Six Blue Hose made strong debuts over the weekend in Auburn to begin the 2021 campaign.

• Eric Toth totaled a .333 average for the series which included his first home run for the Blue Hose, Ryan Ouzts hit .300 in the series and Chris Veach added three hits in the series. Sean Klein had a double over the weekend as well.

• On the mound, Duncan Howard (5.0 IP) and Chris Veach (4.0 IP) both held the Tigers without an earned run on Sunday in both pitchers collegiate debuts. Charlie McDaniel tossed 5.0 innings allowing one earned run on Saturday.

Scouting The 2021 Season

• The Blue Hose enter of one the most unique seasons to date in the program's history dating back to 1988 in the modern era. PC is set to embark on a 50 game season which includes 40 games in the Big South along with 10 non-conference matchups.

• On the non-conference side, Presbyterian travels to Auburn (3 games) and Eastern Kentucky (3 games). The Blue Hose also have midweek home-and-home matchups with Wofford and Davidson as well.

• The Blue Hose are set to host three teams in home-and-home conference series this season. PC will face UNC Asheville (Mar.5-6 (H) & Apr. 1-2(A)), Longwood (Mar. 12-13(H) & Apr. 16-17(A)) and Radford (Mar. 19-20 (A) & Apr. 9-10(H)) six times apiece.

• Presbyterian will face two conference teams in five games during the 2021 season, including a home or road weekend series followed by a home-and-home midweek contest. The Blue Hose will host Charleston Southern on March 16 and March 26-27 before traveling to Charleston on May 11. PC will travel to USC Upstate on March 23 and play a weekend series in Spartanburg on April 30-May 1. The Blue Hose and Spartans are slated to meet in Clinton on April 20.

• PC will play four teams in a three-game series either at home or on the road. Campbell will visit Presbyterian for a weekend set on April 23-24, while also hosting Gardner-Webb on May 7-8.

Record Chasing

• Senior Eric Miles needs 17 strikeouts to move into third in the Blue Hose D1 record book. Miles currently sits with 195 career strikeouts.

• With his next victory, Miles becomes the Blue Hose D1 record holder for wins with his 22nd victory.

• Senior Zacchaeus Rasberry needs six stolen bases to move into first in the Blue Hose D1 record book. Rasberry has 30 career stolen bases.

• Rasberry's next triple will move him into a tie for fifth in D1 history with his fifth career triple as a Blue Hose.

2021 Preseason Honors

• Zacchaeus Rasberry was selected to Perfect Game's Preseason All-Big South Team.

• The Big South Conference Coaches selected PC eighth in the 2021 preseason coaches poll.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose hit the road for their final non-conference weekend series beginning on Saturday with a doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky slated for 12 p.m. first pitch. PC and EKU wrap up the three-game set on Sunday afternoon with a first pitch set for 1 p.m.…