Blue Hose signings and more

PC Women’s Golf Inks Local Product/ Clinton High Golfer Sofia Carles.

Presbyterian College and head women’s golf coach Anne Marie Covar announced the signing of Clinton native Sofia Carles to the program’s 2021 signing class on Thursday.

Carles joins Sarah Boteler (Greenville), Madison Chappell (Oconee County, Ga.) and Lextyn Petz (Columbia) in Presbyterian’s 2021 class. All four are set to begin their Blue Hose careers this coming fall.

“I am very excited to add this hometown golfer to our 2021 class,” Covar said. “Sofia is a seasoned tournament golfer and I believe she will make an immediate impact on our program.”

Sofia Carles – 5-10 – Clinton, S.C. – Homeschooled

High School: 2019 Thomas D Todd All-Stars Champion … Totaled nine medalist honors and 15 runner-up finishes in six years playing with the SCJGA … Selected as the 2018 SCJGA Player of the Year after recording seven top-10 finishes, including one medalist finish and five runner-ups … Named to the Honor Roll as a senior.

Personal: Born Sofia Love Carles to Javier and Shellie Carles in Laurens, S.C. … Sister, Phoebe, plays golf at UNC Asheville … Chose PC because of the great education PC provides and the great golf program with top-notch coaching … Intends to major in Psychology and wants to become a sports psychologist.

Women’s Golf: Serina Combs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College senior Serina Combs has been selected to the Big South Conference Women’s Golf All-Academic Team for the second straight season, the league announced last Monday as a part of its annual end of season awards release.

A native of Lake Worth Fla., Combs owns a 3.88 GPA as a Political Science and History double major. Last week, the senior was the highest finisher for Presbyterian at the Big South Conference Championship, the fourth time she led the Blue Hose this spring. Combs wrapped up her PC career with a 78.6 stroke average, the fourth-lowest in the program’s DI era.

Acrobatics & Tumbling

NCATA Academic Honor Roll Features 18 Blue Hose

WACO, Texas – The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling program placed 18 student-athletes on the 2021 NCATA Academic Honor Roll which was announced last Tuesday evening.

Earning spots on the honor roll for Presbyterian were:

Eliza Ackerman: JR, 3.49 GPA, Psychology

Annie Blakely: SO, 3.91 GPA, Biology

Amirah Boyd: SO, 3.82 GPA

Emma Bragg: SO, 3.38 GPA

Ciera Carter: SO, 3.71 GPA, Biology

Nicole Crean: JR, 3.62 GPA, Mathematics

Ashlyn Getway: SO, 3.48 GPA

Elizabeth Grier: SO, 3.39 GPA

Kat Iacobelli: FR, 3.94 GPA

Madeline Johnson: SO, 3.41 GPA, Psychology

Rachel Ransom: SO, 3.39 GPA, Biology

Maya Reyes: FR, 3.97 GPA, Biology

Andey Reynolds: JR, 3.46 GPA, Biology

Lana Shull: JR, 3.42 GPA, Biology

Morgan Todd: SO, 3.97 GPA, Business Administration

Maddie Watkins: SO, 3.84 GPA, English

Makenna Watt: SO, 3.42 GPA

Georgia Welborn: JR, 3.54 GPA, Early Childhood Education

Any acrobatics & tumbling student-athlete who maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher is eligible for the NCATA Academic Honor Roll.

Men’s Golf:

Nolin Earns Spot on All-Academic Team for Second Straight Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College fifth-year senior AJ Nolin has been selected to the Big South Men’s Golf All-Academic Team for the second straight year, it was announced by the conference office Thursday afternoon.

An Omaha, Neb., native, Nolin owns a 3.72 GPA as a Business major with a Management concentration.

Nolin appeared in all six tournaments for the Blue Hose during the 2020-21 season, and tied with freshman Lleyton Renner for the best stroke average on the team (74.00). The 74.00 stroke average tied for the fifth-best average in a single season in the program’s DI era.

The fifth-year senior finished his career as a Blue Hose with a 74.75 stroke average, the second-lowest in the program’s DI era.

The Big South Men’s Golf All-Academic Team consists of one student-athlete from each institution that meets the criteria of having completed at least one academic year at the institution, maintains at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and is of sophomore standing (academically and athletically).

Women’s Soccer: Concordia Transfer Cartee

Presbyterian College and head women’s soccer coach Brian Purcell announced the addition of Concordia College (NY) transfer Morganne Cartee (New Milford, Conn.) to the program’s class of 2021. Cartee, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, is set to join the Blue Hose for the fall 2021 season.

“We’re very excited to welcome Morganne to the Blue Hose family,” coach Purcell said. “She’s a terrific student-athlete and will be a great addition to our program!”

Morganne Cartee – D – 5-6 – New Milford, Conn. – Immaculate HS (Concordia College – New York)

2019 (Concordia NY): Started all 16 games for the Clippers during the most successful season in program history … Scored a pair of goals and collected a team-high four assists … Played 1297 minutes … Three-time member of the Dean’s List … Member of Concordia’s Fellows Honors Program.

High School: Four-year varsity letterwinner and three-year starter as a midfielder and defender … Served as team captain in 2018 for a team that was Class S runner-up … Helped team win the Southwest Conference Championship in 2017 … Won the Class M State Championship in 2016 … Also ran indoor and outdoor track for three years (2016-18) … Three-time All-SWC First Team and All-State Second Team for both indoor and outdoor track … Each of those three years was a member of the conference-winning sprint medley relay and 4x400 relay teams … In 2016, competed at New Balance Nationals Outdoor and was named her team’s Rookie of the Year … Four-year honor roll student … President of Student Council and Science National Honor Society … Member of the National Honor Society … Four-year recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Club: Played with FSA FC ECNL, starting every ECNL game for the club … Served as team captain.

Personal: Daughter of Kristine Cartee … Chose PC because after having just a few conversations with the coaches, I knew they fostered an environment that would challenge me both on and off the field … I wanted to come into a successful, family-oriented program and that’s what PC offers … As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew PC was going to be my new home … Intends to major in Business Administration and Psychology.

College Basketball

Men Add Pair to 2021 Signing Class

Presbyterian College and men's basketball head coach Quinton Ferrell has announced the signing of Marquis Barnett (Saginaw, Mich.) and Terrell Ard, Jr., (Acworth, Ga.). Both are set to join the Blue Hose for the 2021-22 season.

"Marquis is a very talented guard with great athleticism and skill," Coach Ferrell said. "He can score the basketball, but also serve as a play maker. Marquis possesses great size for a guard at 6'4, 195. We look forward to incorporating Marquis with the rest of our returners. We are excited to welcome him and his entire family to the Blue Hose family!"

"Marquis is a gifted athlete who makes everyone around him better. I've never coached a more versatile player at both ends of the floor. Presbyterian is getting a great player and even better young man." - Joe Mackey, Brunswick High School Head Coach

A 6'4" guard, Barnett capped off a stellar career at Brunswick High School (Brunswick, Ohio) with a record-breaking senior season, finishing first all-time in points per game in a season (24.2), field goals made in a season (216) and total points in a season (581). He also averaged 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 steals per game and was named to the Division I All-Ohio Second Team, as well as First Team All-Conference and First Team All-District.

Ard, Jr., arrives at PC after spending his freshman season at UAB. In 2020-21. He appeared in four games, logging eight minutes for the Blazers before he suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

"Terrell is a physically gifted athlete," Coach Ferrell said. "He is big and athletic at 6'7" and 220 pounds. Terrell is very versatile and can score from both the perimeter and the post. He also brings a different dimension defensively, being able to guard multiple positions. We look forward to incorporating Terrell with the rest of our returners. We are excited to welcome him and his entire family to the Blue Hose family!"

A 6'7 forward, Ard, Jr. did a post graduate year at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn., after graduating from Allatoona High School in 2019. He averaged 8.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game while leading Putnam to a share of the 2020 National Prep Championship with a 36-4 record. He recorded a double-double and a season-high 23 points and 17 rebounds against Dohn Prep in the First Round of the National Prep Championship playoffs.

While at Allatoona, Ard, Jr. averaged 14.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game.

Barnett and Ard, Jr. join fellow class of 2021 signee James Lavorn, III (Anderson, S.C.) as the newest members of the Blue Hose roster.

Women’s Basketball:

Sharp Rounds Out 2021 Class with Pair of Signees

Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the signing of transfer center Bryanna Brady (Goodyear, Ariz.) and freshman guard Leah Butterbaugh (Waynesville, Ohio) to round out the program’s 2021 signing class.

The duo joins Jasmine Stevens (Atlanta, Ga.), Paige Kindseth (Farmington, Minn.) and Jo Raflo (Gainesville, Va.) in the class, with all five set to join the Blue Hose for the 2021-22 season.

“I am pleased to finalize our roster for next season,” coach Sharp said. “Bry and Leah will be great additions to our women’s basketball program and to the PC community. They are both extremely driven in all aspects of their lives. We cannot wait to get them to campus this summer! I am extremely thankful to our staff for their efforts during this difficult time of virtual recruiting. They have really stayed the course and we are excited to see the growth of our program next season!”

Bryanna Brady – C – 6-3 – Goodyear, Ariz. – UC Riverside (Agua Fria HS)

2020-21 (UC Riverside): Appeared in 11 contests and started the last three games of the regular season for the Highlanders … Averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game … Recorded six blocks … Shot 20-of-39 from the field (.513) and 9-of-13 from the free throw line (.692) … Netted a season-best seven points against Cal State Fullerton … Pulled down a career-high eight rebounds against Fresno Pacific.

2019-20 (UC Riverside): Played in all 30 games … In 12.3 minutes per game, averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds … Had seven blocked shots … Went 39-of-87 (.448) from the field … Scored a career-high 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed a season-high five rebounds at Hawaii.

2018-19 (UC Riverside): Appeared in nine games as a freshman and earned one start … Netted the first four points of her collegiate career against Oregon … Made the first start of her collegiate career against Texas A&M.

High School: Averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks … Part of a team that won a regional championship in 2018 … First Team All-League selection … Placed in the 5A Desert West Region Elite 8.

Bryanna on choosing PC: “I chose PC because I really like the connection I made with the coaches and it was the best fit for me to grow on and off the court.”

Coach Sharp on Bryanna: “We are pumped to add Bry to our program for next year. She adds much-needed size and length to our team and will bring a physical presence in the paint. She comes in with great college basketball experience and has a strong will to get better. Bry is a wonderful person and we are thankful she chose PC!”

Leah Butterbaugh – G – 5-9 – Waynesville, Ohio – Waynesville HS

High School: As a senior, averaged 14.0 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range and 73 percent at the foul line … Named the Conference Player of the Year and District 15 Player of the Year … Two-time District 15 First Team selection … Member of the All-Ohio Team and North-South All-Star Team … Helped Waynesville to three league championships and three district championships … Part of the 2018-19 team which was a state runner-up … Four-year honor roll student.

Leah on choosing PC: “I chose PC because the coaching staff made me feel very welcome. Seeing the players and how they all connected made PC somewhere I could see myself for the next four years.”

Coach Sharp on Leah: “Leah is a dynamic addition to our team. She has tremendous court awareness and basketball skill. Leah is a great fit for our style of play and will help us stretch the floor with her ability to shoot it from deep. She is a successful student and has high character. We cannot wait to get her on campus!”

Coach Gabbard, Head Coach at Waynesville HS on Leah: “Leah was a four-year varsity player here at Waynesville. For her career, she finished in the top-10 in scoring, steals and assists, and 21st in rebounding. Leah can play inside and out and is a great three-point shooter. Her knowledge of the game is great and she will be a great addition to the Blue Hose.”