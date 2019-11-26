Blue Hose Players Are All-Big South

Three Presbyterian College football players earned postseason honors from the Big South on Tuesday, as the league unveiled its annual awards.

Linebacker Colby Campbell garnered first team honors, while Wide Receiver Keith Pearson was named to the second team.

Long snapper Cooper Short earned a spot on the Big South All-Academic Team.

This marks the second straight year that Campbell has earned postseason honors along with Short being named to the all-academic team for a second time. Pearson earned the honors for the first time in his career last Tuesday.

Colby Campbell, LB, First Team

Campbell had a career year as he set a Big South and Presbyterian record for tackles in a season with 150. He had 10 games with at least 10 tackles including hitting that mark in each of the last six Blue Hose games throughout the 2019 season. Campbell led all linebackers in the league with 16.5 tackles for loss which ranked him third overall in the conference. He finished 2019 with a Presbyterian DI record of 9.0 sacks in a year which was most amongst linebackers in the conference. Campbell led the Big South with 12.5 tackles per game which sits third in all of FCS. Campbell rewrote the Blue Hose DI record book throughout the 2019 season as he set the record for most solo (70) and assisted (80) tackles. He also became the sixth in Blue Hose DI history to record 100 career solo tackles during the 2019 season. He set a single-game program record for tackles with 20 stops against Kennesaw State. Campbell became the first player since Grant Beidel in 2017 to record three 15+ tackle performances in a season as he had 20 against Kennesaw State, 16 vs Charleston Southern and 17 in the season finale victory over St. Andrews. With his two games with at least 3.0 tackles for loss, Campbell became the first player since Brian Davis in 2010 to have two performances as such. In the November 16th matchup against Charleston Southern, he recorded his first career interception.

Keith Pearson (Enoree) WR, Second Team

Pearson led the Blue Hose in receiving yards with 777, which sits second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book. He had 71 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on the year to garner his first All-Big South honor. He set the single-season record in Presbyterian's DI record book for catches with 71 grabs. Pearson finished tied for first in the league in receptions, tied for first in receptions per game, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in yards per game. He became the seventh player in Presbyterian's DI history to record 1,000 receiving yards and the eighth player to eclipse 100 career catches. He had seven games with at least five catches, while also recording three 100 yard games. Pearson had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against North Alabama. He had 116 yards on eight catches at Hampton, while following that up with nine catches for 129 yards against Charleston Southern. In the Blue Hose season finale against St. Andrews, Pearson recorded a career-high 10 catches for 138 yards while picking up his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Cooper Short, LS, All-Academic

Short has been the primary snapper on all the Blue Hose field goals and extra point tries throughout of the 2019 season. This marks the second straight year that Short has earned the All-Academic honor from the league and it marks the first PC player to earn the honor back-to-back years since 2014-15 when Ugonna Akoh won a pair of awards.