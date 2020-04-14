Blue Hose Place Nine on NCATA Academic Honor Roll.

The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team had nine student-athletes selected to the 2020 NCATA Academic Honor Roll which was announced on Monday. PC’s Annie Blakely, Elly Boshers, Amirah Boyd, Ciera Carter, Nicole Crean, Madeline Johnson, Andey Reynolds, Lana Shull and Maddie Watkins were all among the 200+ athletes honored.

A freshman top/tumbler from Lexington, Blakely owns a 4.0 GPA. She competed in all three of PC’s meets during its inaugural season, and was a part of the team’s season-high Compulsory Pyramid, Compulsory Toss, 5-Element Acro and Synchronized Toss.

Boshers, a base/tumbler from Wichita, Kan., has a 3.78 GPA. The freshman participated in all three meets for the Blue Hose and was a part of the squad’s top 450 Salto Toss heat.

Boyd, a freshman base/tumbler, owns a 3.57 GPA. The Cumming, Ga., native took part in all three of PC’s meets and featured in the team’s season-best Compulsory Pyramid, Compulsory Toss, 6-Element Acro, Inversion Pyramid and all three Toss events.

A freshman base/tumbler from Aiken, Carter has a 3.94 GPA. She participated in all three meets and took part in the Blue Hose season-high in all four Compulsory events, 6-Element Acro, 7-Element Acro, Synchronized Pyramid, Open Pyramid, Synchronized Toss and Quad Tumbling Pass heats.

A native of Guyton, Ga., Crean owns a 3.71 GPA as a Math major and French minor. The sophomore base competed in all three PC meets and helped the Blue Hose register season-bests in both the Compulsory Toss and Synchronized Toss.

Johnson is a Psychology major with a 3.66 GPA. A freshman top from Waynesboro, Pa., she participated all three meets and was part of the team’s season-bests in the Compulsory Acro, Compulsory Pyramid, Synchronized Pyramid and Open Pyramid.

A sophomore base/tumbler, Reynolds is a Biology major who has a 3.56 GPA. The Lexington native participated in all three meets and took part in the Blue Hose top Compulsory Pyramid, Compulsory Toss, Compulsory Tumbling, Synchronized Pyramid, all three Toss events and Trio Tumbling Pass heats. She was also one of the team’s captains.

Shull, a sophomore base, owns a 3.36 GPA. The Hickory, N.C., native competed in all three meets and helped the Blue Hose to the best scores of their inaugural campaign in the Compulsory Acro, Compulsory Pyramid, Compulsory Toss, 5-Element Acro, all three Pyramid events and Synchronized Toss. She was also one of the team’s captains.

A Mebane, N.C., native, Watkins owns a 3.86 GPA. The freshman base/tumbler participated in all three meets for the Blue Hose and was a part of the team’s top scores in Compulsory Acro, Compulsory Pyramid, Synchronized Pyramid, Open Pyramid, Duo Tumbling Pass and 6-Element Tumbling Pass.

Any acrobatics & tumbling student-athlete who maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher is eligible for the NCATA Academic Honor Roll.