The Blue Hose newest men's, women's sport

The Presbyterian College men's and women's wrestling teams get set for a busy 2020 schedule which includes six home matches between the two teams.

"I am excited about the upcoming home schedule. Several of the events are league matches for the men's team, which puts a whole different level of importance on those events," said Director of Wrestling Mark Cody. "We just finished a training cycle and covered several areas that we felt were important based on what we've seen so far this year."

The Blue Hose women's team begins on Friday with the NWCA Duals in Louisville, while the men's team travels to Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon for a dual beginning at 2 p.m. in Boone.

The men's team opens its home slate on Wednesday January 15th with a 6 pm dual against Truett McConnell before concluding the week with a 2 pm dual against SoCon foe Davidson on Sunday January 19th. The women's team will travel to Bristol on January 18th for the Tornado Open hosted by King University.

On January 25th both teams will be in action as the men's team travels to Buies Creek, N.C. for a tri-dual beginning at 12 pm with Oregon State and Campbell, while the women's team hosts Emmanuel College in their home regular season finale beginning at 6 pm.

The schedule opens in February on the 1st with a tri-dual for the women's team against Limestone and Brewton Parker. The men's team home slate continues on February 4th at 5:30 p.m. against The Citadel. The women's team travels to Marietta, Georgia beginning on February 7th for the WCWA Nationals. The men's team wraps up that weekend on Sunday February 9th with a dual against Gardner-Webb at 1 pm.

The two teams wrap up the month of February on the 22nd with the women's team traveling to the Emmanuel College Open and the men's team hosting VMI in Clinton at 6 pm.