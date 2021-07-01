Blue Hose Football will open the season against Runnin' Bulldogs

Blue Hose football will open season at Gardner-Webb

The Presbyterian College football team has announced the addition of a game to its 2021 spring schedule with Gardner-Webb to be played on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. inside Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C.

"Everyone within our football program is grateful that we have been given an opportunity to compete one more weekend this spring," Head Coach Tommy Spangler said. "I would like to thank our AD Rob Acunto for allowing us this opportunity to play against Gardner-Webb."

The matchup with the Runnin' Bulldogs will serve as the regular season opener for the Blue Hose.

It marks the 13th consecutive season that PC and Gardner-Webb have met with Presbyterian winning the most recent meeting in Clinton on November 9th, 2019 by the score of 24-14.