Blue Hose Football Honored with APR Award

The Presbyterian College football team was one of 24 teams to earn the Academic Progress Rate (APR) Award as presented by the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA).

The Blue Hose were honored after posting the highest APR among Big South schools with a score 970 for the 2018-19 year.

This marks the fourth year in a row that PC has received this honor. The Blue Hose earned the Most Improved APR award in 2019 and 2016.

The FCS ADA APR Award recognizes one institution at each of the 13 FCS conferences that has the highest APR score. In addition, the Association also recognizes one institution from each conference that has improved the most from the previous year. In 2003, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) member colleges and universities adopted a comprehensive academic reform package designed to improve the academic success and graduation of all student-athletes. The centerpiece of the package is the academic measurement for teams, known as the Academic Progress Rate (APR).