Blue Hose Football Final Road Game of 2019 - Hampton Wins, 40-17

The Presbyterian College football team wraps up its 2019 road schedule on Saturday when the Blue Hose travel to Hampton for a 1 pm kickoff against the Pirates at Armstrong Stadium.

The game will be shown on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-8, 0-3 Big South) at Hampton (4-4, 0-2 Big South)

WHERE: Armstrong Stadium (Hampton, Va.)

WHEN: Saturday, November 2nd (1:00 pm)

THE SERIES: Hampton leads 1-0

LAST MEETING: It is the second all-time meeting between the Pirates and Blue Hose as Hampton squeaked out a 24-23 victory last year in Clinton. In that contest, Redshirt senior John Walker passed for a career-high 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he also completed his first 14 passes.

WATCH: ESPN+

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary)

LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Hampton Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College football team dropped a back and forth battle with Merrimack College as the host Warriors picked up a slim 24-21 victory on Saturday afternoon at Duane Stadium.

• Freshman Tyler Huff had a career-high 244 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss. Colby Campbell led the defense with 12 tackles.

• The Blue Hose finish a five road game in six weeks road stretch on Saturday when they travel to Hampton for Big South action.

• It is the second all-time meeting between the Pirates and Blue Hose as Hampton squeaked out a 24-23 victory last year in Clinton.

• In that contest, Redshirt senior John Walker passed for a career-high 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he also completed his first 14 passes.

Jeter 1,000 Yards

• With his 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, sophomore Jarius Jeter raced into the record books as the seventh Blue Hose in the D1 era to eclipse 1,000 career rushing yards.

• He finished Saturday's game with 118 yards on the ground to give him his third 100 yard game of the season. He is one of only four running backs in the league to eclipse the 100 yard mark 3+ times this season.

• Jeter is tied for fifth in the Blue Hose D1 record book with his three 100 yard games.

• He had 106 vs Jacksonville on 9/14 and a career-high 132 at Campbell.

Campbell Continues To Write History

• Junior Colby Campbell with his 12 tackles on Saturday picked up his sixth 10+ tackle performance on the year.

• Campbell also eclipsed the 200 total tackle milestone in the contest as he sits fifth in the D1 record book for tackles.

• With his sack on Saturday, he moved into sole possession of fifth place in PC's D1 record book for sacks with 9.0 sacks on the season.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Linebacker Colby Campbell leads the league with 96 tackles and a conference-high 12.0 tackles per game.

• Campbell ranks second with 10.0 tackles for loss on the season. He is also second with six sacks.

• Running Back Jarius Jeter ranks fourth in the Big South with 603 rushing yards and is fourth rushing yards per game with 75.4 yards per contest.

• Wide Receiver Keith Pearson is third in the conference averaging 4.8 catches per contest.

Scouting the Pirates

• Hampton enters play on Saturday with a 4-4 record following a 56-6 victory over Virginia Lynchburg.

• The Pirates are led offensively by FSU transfer Deondre Francois at quarterback. Francois has passed for 1,869 yards and 18 touchdowns as he has also added four rushing scores.

• Francois is second in the league with 233.6 yards per game passing.

• In the backfield, Shai McKenzie leads the ground game as he is second in the Big South with 757 yards rushing and seven TDs.

• Wide Receiver Jadakis Bonds leads the wide-out group for Hampton as he has 620 yards and a conference leading 10 touchdowns.

• On the defensive side of the ball, Oral Varacciann leads the Pirates with 54 tackles, while DeAndre Faulk has 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Up Next

• Presbyterian opens a three game home stand next weekend when PC welcomes in Gardner-Webb to Bailey Memorial Stadium for a 1 pm kickoff on ESPN+.