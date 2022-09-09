Blue Hose Football comes home in a new era

SATURDAY -- AT HOME, IN CLINTON.

One week after the official start to the 2022 college football campaign, the Presbyterian College squad gears up for their first bout to take place from Bailey Memorial Stadium this weekend, all set to take on NAIA foe Virginia University of Lynchburg on Sept. 10. Serving as both Scotsman Club Day and First Responders Day for those in attendance, tomorrow’s first-time meeting will kickoff at 1 p.m. to cement the 20th season of football played at Bailey Memorial.

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-1, 0-0 PFL) vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-1, 0-0 NCCAA)

WHERE: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022 (1:00 p.m.)

Bailey Memorial Turns 20

• Saturday’s home opener for the Blue Hose will commemorate the 20th season of Presbyterian football at Bailey Memorial Stadium, officially opened on Sept. 14, 2002 in a 26-6 victory over Charleston Southern.

• Over the last two decades, Presbyterian has amassed 53 wins inside Bailey Memorial since its dedication, emerging victorious four times or more in the same season at home with seven different teams.

• PC has reached the 30-point threshold in 30 different games at Bailey Memorial, with three of those occasions coming last fall.

Opponent Profile

• Virginia University of Lynchburg was blanked in their first contest of the season last Thursday, beginning the month of September with a 77-0 shellacking at the hands of Virginia Union.

• The Dragons conceded four touchdowns in the game’s third quarter, after giving up another trio in the second frame, allowing 489 yards of total offense to the Panthers.

• Fanelle Andrus finished the shutout loss with 27 yards rushing, backed by an additional 95 yards through the air by QB C.J. Brooks.

• Josh Gray paced the VUL receiving core with a seven-catch, 51-yard outing, followed closely by Donmonic Perks’ three-catch, 44-yard evening.

• Thyreek Etienne and Robert Bush put up eight and seven tackles respectively in defeat, although the VUL defense surrendered six scoring plays of 20 yards or longer.

Last Time Out

• In the first meeting of the Blue Hose's 2022 campaign, the Governors of Austin Peay were able to find the end zone across their first six drive en route to a 63-0 win. Despite the difference on the scoreboard, PC finished the night with several positives as they continue through the non-PFL portion of the schedule.

• Starting his first game donning the blue and white, redshirt-junior QB Nate Hayden completed nearly 47% of his at­tempts - including two plays that landed over 30 yards - on his way to a 130-yard debut through the air.

• Additionally, both Alex Herriott and James Crim put together individual ca­reer-highs in total tackles, combining for 20 as the Presbyterian defense overall gathered five tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Englehart Set to Lead the Blue Hose

• After starting the Florida Tech football program from the ground up and leading the Panthers to 44 victories over a seven-year period, new head coach Steve Englehart is poised to lead Presbyterian into a new era in 2022.

• A two-time Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year recipient while in Melbourne, Englehart has weathered two teams to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

• A former offensive coordinator at his alma mater Indiana State before transitioning to the head coaching ranks, the PC first-timer topped the 120-candidate pool in January '22, garnering 70 wins overall at Florida Tech and Rose-Hulman.

Four Blue Hose Earn Phil Steele Honors

• PC linebacker Alex Herriott fronted the quartet of Blue Hose players to be named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-PFL team. The team was announced prior to the season, with three other PC performers on the offensive side of the ball also making the cut alongside the sophomore first-teamer.

• Delvecchio Powell - Presbyterian’s starting running back and do-everything offensive talent - cracked both the second and third teams at RB and all-purpose, respectively.

• Joining Powell on the second team unit enters wide receiver Jalen Jones, followed in the third team crew by senior offensive lineman Keith Boyd.

PC Begins 110th Season of Football

• Presbyterian is set to begin its 110th season of football in 2022. The program has fielded a football team every season since its inaugural year in 1913. PC has amassed 509 victories in the program’s extensive history.

• The Blue Hose will play an eight game PFL schedule in 2022 after beginning the campaign against three consecutive non­conference opponents.

• The first of those matchups to emanate from Clinton - Sept. 10 versus Virginia University of Lynchburg - will officially commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Bailey Memorial Stadium at Crocker Field, declared in 2002.

• PC has managed 53 winning seasons throughout its history with the last com­ing in the delayed spring 2021 campaign.

• Prior to turning Division I in 2007, PC was a member of the South Atlantic Con­ference (SAC) for 32 seasons from 1975 to 2006.

PFL Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

• The 2022 season officially marks the 30th year for the Pioneer Football League - the nation's only non-scholarship, football-on­ly NCAA Football Championship Subdivi­sion Conference.

• The league will feature 11 teams - tied for the most in the conference's three-decade history - each playing an eight-game sched­ule to determine the league champion and recipient of the automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship.