Blue Hose Football aims for two in a row

The Presbyterian College football team continues their three-game homestand when the Blue Hose welcome Charleston Southern for a 1 pm kickoff at Bailey Memorial Stadium -- CSU wins, 27-7.

The game will be on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

WHAT: Presbyterian (1-9, 1-4 Big South) vs Charleston Southern (4-6, 2-2 Big South)

WHERE: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

WHEN: Saturday, November 16th (1:00 pm)

THE SERIES: Presbyterian Leads 14-13

LAST MEETING: In the 2018 meeting, CSU earned a 41-7 victory in the 2018 meeting against PC. In the contest, Jarius Jeter had 66 yards on the ground and Colby Campbell had seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

WATCH: ESPN+ (Chris Doski, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast.com

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College football team, behind a pair of second-half touchdowns, defeated Gardner-Webb in Big South action, with 24-14 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• Colby Campbell, in the victory, set the D1 single-season record for tackles with his 11 stops.

• Freshman Tyler Huff had 145 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Record Chasing

• Junior wide receiver Keith Pearson needs just two catches to move into second place in the Blue Hose DI record book for career receptions. Pearson enters play with 116 career receptions.

Campbell Adds To History Again

• Campbell with his 11 tackles set the DI single-season record for tackles in a season with 117 tackles on the season.

• He surpassed Antwan Thomas for most tackles in a DI season as Thomas had 114 during the 2008 season.

Meyers Adds Touchdowns

• Sophomore Dohnte Meyers picked up his team-high fifth touchdown of the season on Saturday.

• In his career, Meyers now have seven career touchdowns and sits in a tie for fourth in the Blue Hose DI career record book.

Wilhelm Racking Up The Sacks

• Redshirt sophomore Tanner Wilhelm had a pair of sacks on Saturday in the Blue Hose win. Wilhelm had the sack to secure the victory on the final play of the game on Saturday.

• Wilhelm earned his second multi-sack game of the season as he had 2.0 sacks at Campbell.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Colby Campbell continues to pace the Big South with 117 tackles and 11.7 tackles per game.

• He is second in the league with 6.0 sacks.

• Campbell is fourth in the league with 11.5 tackles for loss on the season.

• Rod Haygood sits in a tie for sixth with seven passes defensed on the season including a team-high three interceptions.

• Haygood sits in a tie for second with three interceptions.

• Jarius Jeter sits fifth in the Big South with 638 rushing yards on the season.

• Keith Pearson sits in a tie for second with 5.2 receptions per game on the year.

• Dohnte Meyers is tied for eighth with five touchdown receptions.

Scouting the Bucs

• Charleston Southern enters Saturday's contest with a 4-6 mark following a 27-20 victory in overtime over Hampton last time out.

• Quarterback Jack Chambers paces the Buccaneers offense with 1720 passing yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 416 rushing yards and team-high five scores on the ground.

• Kameron Brown leads the CSU wideouts with 450 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

• J.D. Sosebee leads the defense with 87 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He's also added a pair of INT's.

• Nick Salley leads conference with 15.0 tackles for loss.

• Alex Ursy is one of two kickers in the Big South to convert a 50+ yard field goal as he's buried one from 52 this season.

Up Next

• Presbyterian concludes the 2019 season next Saturday when the Blue Hose welcome St. Andrews for a 1 pm kickoff on senior day. The game will be on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.