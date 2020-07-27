Blue Hose football affected by the virus

FOOTBALL CHANGES.

The Presbyterian College football team has announced several updates to the 2020 football schedule on Monday afternoon.

Due to decisions being made by athletic conferences around the country, the following opponents will not be played during the 2020 season:

- at Morehead State (September 3rd)

- at Johnson C. Smith (September 12th)

- UVA-Wise (September 19th)

- Stetson (October 3rd)

- Merrimack (November 14th)

- UVA-Lynchburg (November 21st)

The fluidity and unpredictability within college athletics being caused by the ongoing nationwide pandemic makes it difficult to predict what the 2020 football season may hold; further scheduling updates will be provided when it becomes possible to do so, a PC Athletics announcement said.