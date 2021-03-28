Blue Hose fall by 3 to 6-time league champion

NOT GONNA CATCH HIM -- The Presbyterian College Football team recorded a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as San Diego held on late for a 24-21 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Brandon Thompson passed for a career-high 323 yards while recording two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Colby Campbell led the Blue Hose defense with 15 tackles including 10 solo stops.

Final Score: San Diego 24, Presbyterian 21

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (1-3) | San Diego (3-0)

OPENING KICK

- Quarterback Brandon Thompson led the Blue Hose with a career-high 323 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the contest.

- His 323 yards passing ranks seventh in the DI era record book for most passing yards in a game by a Blue Hose QB.

- Keith Pearson totaled a career-high 155 yards receiving and his team-high third receiving score of the season. His 155 yards receiving is third in the Blue Hose DI record book for most yards by a pass catcher in a game.

- Lawson Bachelder added 98 yards receiving including his first career touchdown grab in the fourth quarter.

- In his season debut, Jarius Jeter totaled 87 yards rushing on 13 carries.

- On the defensive side of the ball, Colby Campbell recorded 15 tackles including 10 solo stops. He also added a pair of tackles for loss in the contest.

- The Blue Hose defense recorded its fourth straight game this spring with at least one interception as the PC defense had one from Isaac Crisp and Jeffrey Smyth .

- The 80-yard touchdown by Bachelder and the 75-yard score from Pearson rank fifth and sixth respectively in the Blue Hose DI record book for longest pass plays in a game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- San Diego got on the board first with a 23-yard fumble recovery to take the early 7-0 lead.

- The guests added a 23-yard field goal late in the first to extend it to a 10-0 advantage.

- On the ensuing drive, Thompson connected with Pearson for a 75-yard touchdown score to cut the Blue Hose deficit to three, 10-7 after one quarter.

- The Toreros scored a 4-yard touchdown pass on the final drive of the half to take a 17-7 lead to the break.

- The guests added a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it 24-7 after three quarters.

- Thompson finished off a drive with a 6-yard score early in the fourth quarter to cut the San Diego lead to 24-14.

- Thompson connected on his second long pass play of the afternoon with an 80-yard reception to Bachelder to make it 24-21 San Diego in the final minute of the game. San Diego held onto the ensuing onside kick to pick up the three-point victory.

UP NEXT

- PC returns to the field Saturday at 1 p.m. to face Stetson from DeLand, Fla.