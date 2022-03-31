Blue Hose Baseball Outslugs Gamecocks in Midweek Win - back home this weekend.

COLUMBIA – The Presbyterian College baseball team led wire-to-wire on Tuesday night to record a 9-6 win over South Carolina at Founders Park. Noah Lebron, Brody Fahr and Ryan Ouzts led the offense with two hits apiece in the contest.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 9, South Carolina 6

LOCATION: Founders Park (Columbia, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (10-14) | South Carolina (12-12)

W: Clark Dearman (1-0) | L: Michael Esposito (0-1) | Save: Eric Toth (4)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Blue Hose struck first in the opening half inning with a Jeremiah Boyd RBI single to score Brody Fahr and give PC the early 1-0 advantage.

- South Carolina quickly answered with an RBI single of its own to even it at one after an inning.

- PC regained the lead quickly after a Gamecock wild pitch pushed the lead to 2-1 and was quickly followed by a Fahr RBI single to make it 3-1 after 1.5 innings.

- The Gamecocks pushed across a run in the third off of a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one, 3-2 after three frames.

- In the fourth, a Gamecock fielding error allowed the Blue Hose to score a run before a Jack Gorman RBI single made it 5-2.

- Presbyterian capped the inning with an RBI single off the bat of Noah Lebron to make it 6-2 after 3.5 frames.

- The hosts evened the game in the fourth with four runs pushed across to make it a 6-6 contest.

- Chris Veach lined a double to the left-center gap in the seventh to push the Blue Hose back in front by the score of 7-6.

- In the ninth, PC added insurance runs when Dalton Reeves led the inning off with a homer and was quickly added to by Fahr with a double to give PC a 9-6 margin that Eric Toth would slam the door shut on.

NOTABLES

- With his two hits including his third double of the season, Fahr now has reached base safely in 17 straight with hits in seven consecutive games.

- Veach's seventh-inning double pushed his hit streak to eight straight games and he has reached base safely in 16 in a row.

- Fahr now leads the team with nine multi-hit games.

- Noah LeBron recorded his first career multi-hit game with his two hits on Tuesday.

- Clark Dearman matched his season-high with 2.2 innings pitched en route to his first victory of the 2022 season.

- PC improved to 9-0 when leading after seven and 8-0 when leading after eight innings with tonight's win over the Gamecocks.

- Presbyterian is now 6-2 when outhitting opponents this season.

- With Reeves's homer in the ninth, PC has now connected on homers in six straight games.

- Toth tied the DI program record with his 12th career save as he pitched a scoreless ninth for the Blue Hose. He tied Ryan Hedrick for the save record who had 12 from 2015-18.

- Tuesday's victory was the Blue Hose third win over the Gamecocks in the DI era and first since April 17, 2018, when PC defeated South Carolina 7-4 in Columbia.