Blue Hose back home Feb. 4

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team travels to Buies Creek for a tri-dual beginning on Saturday afternoon at 12 pm against Oregon State.

The Blue Hose will face the host Campbell at 1:30 pm on Saturday. Both duals will be held at Pope Convocation Center, shown on ESPN+.

MATCHDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian (1-4, 0-1 SoCon) vs Oregon State (4-2, 0-1 PAC 12)

TIME: Saturday, January 25, 12 pm

LOCATION: Pope Convocation Center (Buies Creek, N.C.)

LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: Track Wrestling

MATCHDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian at Campbell (4-2, 1-0 SoCon)

TIME: Saturday, January 25, 1:30 pm

LOCATION: Pope Convocation Center (Buies Creek, N.C.)

LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: Track Wrestling

About the Meet

The Blue Hose return to the mat following a 36-8 setback in SoCon action against Davidson on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State also sits with a 4-2 record following a 26-12 loss against Arizona State. The Beavers earned a 21-12 victory over Northern Colorado in its last home match.

Devan Turner is 17-7 on the season wrestling in the 133-pound weight class. He ranks 16th in the latest track wrestling rankings.

Campbell enters Saturday's dual with a 4-2 record following a 42-3 victory against The Citadel last time out.

Josh Heil wrestling in the 141-pound weight class has a 23-3 record. He's 10th nationally in track wrestling's most recent rankings.

Last Time Out

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team earned victories from Reid Stewart and Imani Heslop, while Davidson earned a 36-8 victory in SoCon action on Sunday afternoon from the Templeton Center.

Reid Stewart earned his fourth win of the season with a 4-0 decision in the 141-pound weight class against Davidson.

Imani Heslop wrestling in the heavyweight matchup won with a 6:06 pinfall victory.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose return home on February 4 for a 5:30 pm SoCon dual against The Citadel. Presbyterian hosts Gardner-Webb on February 9 at 1 pm in league action as well.