Blue Hose Back to the Gridiron

The Presbyterian College football team will play five home games as a part of its 2020 schedule, announced by athletic director Rob Acunto on Tuesday.

The Blue Hose will play the 2020 season as an NCAA D1 FCS independent before transitioning to FCS Pioneer Football in 2021.

"Facing four opponents for the first time, playing six road games including a flight to San Antonio, competing against two future Pioneer Football League opponents exemplifies the 2020 football schedule was designed to help prepare PC for competition in the PFL in 2021," Acunto said. "The team's improvement throughout all of last season resulted in winning two of their last three games, and that has the coaches and players feeling very good about the entire 2020 schedule. I encourage all of our fans to 'Take Pride in PC' by coming to see the team play this fall."

PC opens the 2020 season on September 3rd as the Blue Hose travels to Morehead State for a Thursday night matchup to kick off the season. It is the first all-time meeting between the Blue Hose and the Eagles.

The Blue Hose return to the gridiron on September 12th as Presbyterian travels to Charlotte to face Johnson C. Smith. Similar to the Morehead State matchup it will be the first all-time meeting against the Bulls.

Presbyterian returns home for its home opener on September 19th against the University of Virginia-Wise for a 7 pm kickoff on Family Weekend at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

After the home opener, PC returns to the road for a contest against Gardner-Webb on September 26th. PC earned a 24-14 win over the Runnin' Bulldogs in the last meeting between the two teams.

PC returns home for a matchup on October 3rd against Stetson which is set for a 1 pm kickoff in Clinton. The game will serve as Scotsman Club Day. The Blue Hose and Hatters have had their last two games canceled due to hurricanes.

The team hits the road once again as they head to Incarnate Word on October 10th for a first meeting between the two teams.

The Blue Hose, following a bye week, will return home for a meeting with Erskine on October 24th with kickoff slated for 2:30 pm as the game will serve as homecoming for Presbyterian.

PC heads to Campbell on Halloween for a 1 pm kickoff before traveling to Furman for a game on November 7th against the Paladins.

The Blue Hose return home for their final pair of games in 2020. Merrimack visits Bailey Memorial Stadium on November 14th. The home stretch wraps up with a matchup against Virginia University of Lynchburg on November 21st to finish out the 2020 campaign.