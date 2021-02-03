The Blue Hose

Baseball, Lacrosse, Football & Men’s Tennis.

PC Baseball: Veach is league’s top freshman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Presbyterian College baseball freshman Chris Veach

(Chapin, S.C.) was named the Big South Freshman of the Week for games played February 22-28, as announced by the conference office.

Radford senior Sean Cheely (Austell, Ga.) has been named the Big South Baseball Player of the Week, while Campbell's Ryan Chasse (Apex, N.C.) is the Starting Pitcher of the Week for games played Feb. 22-28. In addition, USC Upstate's Sawyer Worrell (Clayton, N.C.) was selected the Relief Pitcher of the Week

Veach hit .583 (7-12) with six runs scored, two RBI and three doubles in three games last week. He went 6-9 in a series split with Eastern Kentucky -- collecting three hits in each game, in addition to four runs scored in PC's 12-9 victory. Veach also earned the save in the win over the Colonials, as he recorded the final out with the bases loaded.

He's the first Blue Hose to earn freshman of the week honors since April 2019 when Ashby Smith earned the honor.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Connor Denning (Campbell), Cam Pearcy (Gardner-Webb), Joe Johnson (High Point), Hunter Gilliam (Longwood), Chris Veach (Presbyterian), Ty Kaufman (UNC Asheville), Jack Gallagher (USC Upstate) and Andrew Jenner (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Starting Pitcher of the Week: Eric Miles (Presbyterian) and Jordan Marks (USC Upstate)

Also nominated for Relief Pitcher of the Week: Jonathan Tyler (Campbell), Chris Apecechea (High Point), Michael Tolson (Longwood), Justin Honeycutt (UNC Asheville) and Dalton Mims (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Peyton Carr (Campbell), Michael Tolson (Longwood), Ty Kaufman (UNC Asheville), Sawyer Worrell (USC Upstate) and Andrew Jenner (Winthrop).

College Lacrosse: DiClemente Earns Defensive Player of the Week Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College senior midfielder Kara DiClemente has been named the Big South Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week for matches played between Feb. 22-28, the league office announced.

DiClemente finished with a career-high five ground balls, four draw controls and equaled her career-best with a team-high three caused turnovers as Presbyterian won its lone game of the week at Wofford. The senior also tallied three goals and an assist for a total of four points, one shy of her career high, in the 16-9 victory over the Terriers.

The Cedar Park, Texas, native leads PC in draw controls with eight, and her 4.00/game average is tied for sixth in the Big South. DiClemente is second on the Blue Hose in ground balls, and is tied for fourth in the league with 3.00/game.

The Blue Hose (1-1) return to action Wednesday, Mar. 10 for their home opener, as they welcome Lander to Bailey Memorial Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest.

PC Football: 2 on national players to watch list

ST. LOUIS, MO. --- Linebacker Colby Campbell and Wide Receiver Keith Pearson were both selected to the Spring 2021 Preseason ALL-PFL Watch list, as announced by the conference last Tuesday afternoon.

With six PFL teams competing for the Spring 2021 regular-season title, the league elected to name a Preseason All-PFL Watch List recognizing all returning student-athletes recognized on the 2019 All-PFL squads. Three First Team and six Second Team All-PFL selections return for the upcoming spring campaign. In addition, the watch list includes two Presbyterian student-athletes returning after earning All-Big South honors in 2019.

In 2019, Campbell rewrote the Blue Hose career record book as he played and started in all 12 games while totaling a Big South single-season tackle record with 150 stops. Campbell also totaled a team-high 16.5 tackles for loss and a D1 program record nine sacks. He added four pass breakups, an interception and forced fumble during the 2019 campaign. Campbell recorded 10 games with at least 10 tackles which includes a single-game D1 program record 20 tackles against Kennesaw State. He ranked third in all of FCS with 12.5 tackles per game. Following the 2019 season he was named to the first-team Big South All-Conference team as voted on by league coaches.

Pearson, from Woodruff, led the Blue Hose in receiving yards with 777, which sits second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book. He had 71 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He set the single-season record in Presbyterian's DI record book for catches with 71 grabs. Pearson finished tied for first in the Big South in receptions, tied for first in receptions per game, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in yards per game. He became the seventh player in Presbyterian's DI history to record 1,000 receiving yards and the eighth player to eclipse 100 career catches. He had seven games with at least five catches, while also recording three 100 yard games.

The upcoming Spring 2021 season marks the 28th year for the Pioneer Football League – the nation's only non-scholarship, football-only NCAA Football Championship Subdivision conference. The PFL's six-week schedule will see seven league members and Presbyterian, which joins the PFL as part of a scheduling agreement for the spring 2021 schedule, each playing three home and three away contests. Individual members may schedule nonconference games prior to the league's March 13-April 17 window. The Division I Football Championship will feature 16 teams, with the bracket announced Sunday, April 18, and the championship game, May 16 in Frisco, Texas. The spring 2021 field includes automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences, including the PFL, and five at-large selections.

Men’s Tennis to Furman

The Presbyterian College men's tennis team makes the short trek over to Greenville on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup with Furman beginning at 3 p.m. at the Mickel Tennis Center.

MATCHDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian (2-0) at Furman (4-4)

TIME: Wednesday March 3, 2021 3 pm

LOCATION: Mickel Tennis Center (Greenville, S.C.)

STATS: Stat Broadcast

SCOUTING THE PALADINS

- Furman enters Wednesday's match with a 4-4 mark after earning a 5-2 win over Kennesaw State on Sunday afternoon.

- The Paladins also have posted victories against Davidson, Gardner-Webb and UNC Greensboro.

- Furman is led by Ivan Mitric playing at No. 1 singles with a 6-1 mark so far this spring. Henrik Atlevi and Emil Westling each have four singles wins through the Paladins first eight matches.

- Furman has taken six of the seven all-time meetings between the two teams in the DI era for the Blue Hose. The most recent meeting occurred in 2018 with the Paladins winning 4-3 in Greenville.

LAST TIME OUT

- Freshman Javier Matos playing at No. 6 singles earned a three-set comeback victory to clinch the match for the Presbyterian College men's tennis team over Chattanooga by the score of 4-3 at the Templeton Tennis Courts on Sunday.

- Matos and McKinney improved to 2-0 in singles action. Babic and Benson at No.1 doubles also pushed their records out to 2-0.

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose return home for a busy weekend as they will host College of Charleston on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. before welcoming the Citadel on Sunday at 2 p.m.. Both matches will be played at the Templeton Tennis Courts.