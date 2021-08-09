Big Win for PC Soccer

MEN’S SOCCER: Bah’s Brace Leads Blue Hose to First Ever Win Over Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA – The Presbyterian College men's soccer team played a passionate, gritty, and tough game against South Carolina Tuesday evening, coming away with the 2-1 victory. Mamadu Bah scored twice in the second half with assists coming from Lenni Mierow and Ben Kaindu to give Presbyterian their first win over South Carolina in program history.

FINAL SCORE: 2-1 Presbyterian

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-1-1), South Carolina (1-3)

LOCATION: Stone Stadium – Columbia, S.C.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

South Carolina had the first chance of the game from a corner as a shot was taken from just outside the box, but Aidan Montoure made a diving save to prevent the Gamecocks from taking the early lead. Montoure quickly saw the ball again, but this time it was a headed effort that went over his net. Nacho Gallego made an attacking run into the box, but before he could get a shot away the ball was taken away by the South Carolina defense as Presbyterian tried to retain possession. After the Blue Hose were given a free kick, Niklas Hoener sent the ball towards the net and tested the keeper who had to push it over for a corner. After some great hold up play by the Blue Hose, Lenni Mierow floated in a cross and Mamadu Bah connected with a majestic volley and sent the ball into the top right corner to give Presbyterian the lead in the 36th minute. Nile Nguidjol looked to double the lead just after subbing on, but his shot just missed the far post. Presbyterian took that energy and momentum and ended on a high note as they led 1-0 at halftime.

The Blue Hose restarted play on the second half kickoff, but it was the Gamecocks who struck in the 49th minute to tie the game, 1-1. Bah almost gave his team the lead again as he cut onto his left foot, but his shot flew just wide of the post. Presbyterian continued to stay in their defensive shape and allowed South Carolina possession as they tried to hit them on the counterattack. The Gamecocks flung a shot towards goal in the 68th minute, but Montoure had no issues corralling it and made the save. Presbyterian returned a shot in the 72nd minute from Bah, but it sailed high and wide as the teams were in search of the go-ahead goal. Marco Filous had a great chance moments later, but a save from the goalkeeper sent it out for a corner. Presbyterian was able to capitalize on the counter as Ben Kaindu found Bah streaking in on goal, and Bah shifted to his right foot and finessed it into the bottom corner for a 2-1 lead in the 78th minute. Searching for the hattrick, Bah was on a breakaway, but he slid it just right of the post as he looked to seal the victory with five minutes remaining. Montoure was tested one last time in the 87th minute as he sucked one into his chest, made the save, and Presbyterian hung on for the 2-1 win.