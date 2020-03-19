Big South: No sports for the rest of the spring.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Big South Conference announced on Wednesday evening that it is canceling all regular-season competition, conference championships and athletics activities that are required or that include coach involvement, through the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The decision was made by the league's Council of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in consultation with the Council of Athletics Directors to protect the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.



In the event a member institution reopens for the 2020 spring semester and conducts in-person, on-campus classes, any permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations, with the exception of competition, will be at the discretion of that institution. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.



Commissioner Kyle Kallander will be releasing a statement to all Big South student-athletes in the near future.

This brings to an end the seasons for Presbyterian College's baseball, lacrosse, men's golf, men's tennis, softball, women's golf and women's tennis teams. Previously, the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) had canceled the remainder of its 2020 season and the 2020 National Championships, bringing PC's Acrobatics & Tumbling program's inaugural season to an end. The Blue Hose cheerleading team had been set to compete in NCA College Nationals for the second straight year in April, but the event was also canceled earlier this week by the National Cheerleaders Association.