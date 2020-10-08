Baseball and academics

PC Baseball earns academic award.

The Presbyterian College baseball team was one of a record six Big South schools to earn the ABCA Team Excellence Award as announced by the Association. The award recognizes schools for their work in the classroom, and the Blue Hose baseball program earned a 3.32 GPA for the 2019-20 year.

This past season marks the first time Presbyterian has earned this honor since the award was created following the 2015-16 season.

"Every day, our team is asked to maximize their efforts in the classroom and on the field. It's awesome to see their efforts do not go unnoticed." said head coach Elton Pollock. "Special thanks to the ABCA for recognizing our student-athletes with the Team Academic Excellence Award because, at the end of the day, that is what it is all about."

Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Longwood, Radford, and Winthrop joined the Blue Hose in receiving this honor that was given to 67 NCAA D1 baseball programs. The American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.

The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation's oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA's awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/Diamond Sports Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.