Awards & Schedules

Women’s Sports.

PC women’s soccer announces matches

Presbyterian College and head women's soccer coach Brad Purcell announced the 2021 fall slate last Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features two exhibition matches to go along with 18 regular-season contests which include nine matches both home and away.

"We are excited about the strength of our non-conference schedule and how that will prepare us for league action," commented Purcell. "It's also been several years since we have played a team from a power five conference which adds something different and exciting for our players as well."

The Blue Hose begins the season with a pair of exhibitions. The first one is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Emmanuel College on August 11 at Martin Stadium. PC returns to the pitch on August 14 for one final matchup with Western Carolina at 7 p.m.

The regular season begins on August 20 when the Blue Hose welcomes Furman to Clinton for a 7 pm kickoff. Presbyterian has a quick turnaround on August 22 when it hosts Alabama State at 2 pm

PC embarks on its first road trip of the campaign as the Blue Hose travels to East Tennessee State on August 26. After a 1 pm home game against Jacksonville (8/29), the Blue Hose hit the road once again for a match on September 3 against The Citadel.

The Blue Hose close out their non-conference home slate on September 5 with a 2 pm start against Davidson. Following the match with the Wildcats, the team embarks on a three-game road swing with contests at Georgia (9/9), Georgia State (9/18), and their Big South opener against Hampton (9/18). The three games are slated for 7 pm, 6 pm, and noon respectively.

PC opens its home Big South schedule against Campbell (9/22) at 7 pm before welcoming in Longwood (9/25) at 2 pm. The Blue Hose close out September on the road against Charleston Southern (9/29) at 3 pm.

The month of October includes three home games as PC hosts High Point (10/2), USC Upstate (10/9), and Gardner-Webb (10/23) all at 7 pm. The Blue Hose also has three road contests in October, traveling to Winthrop (10/6), UNC Asheville (10/13), and Radford (10/16). The match with the Bulldogs is set for 6 pm with the matchup against the Highlanders scheduled for a 7 pm start.

The Big South Conference Tournament is set to feature the top six teams in the league and will begin on October 29 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are slated for November 4 and the finals are scheduled for November 7.

Blue Hose Volleyball Releases 2021 Schedule

Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess announced the team’s 2021 schedule last Wednesday. The schedule consists of 26 regular season matches, nine of which will be at the Templeton Center.

“After everything we all went through last year, we’re extremely excited to get back to a more normal schedule this fall,” said coach Burgess. “Our veteran team is looking forward to the challenges that both the non-conference and the Big South portions of our schedule will bring, but most of all, we’re excited to play in front of our fans again inside the Templeton Center!”

PC opens the season on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, in Statesboro, Ga., at a tournament hosted by Georgia Southern. Presbyterian faces the host Eagles on opening night, then follows that up with contests against Bethune-Cookman and Coppin State the next day.

After a road tilt at Furman on Sept. 2, the Blue Hose return to Clinton for their home opener on Friday, Sept. 3, as they welcome Elon to the Templeton Center.

Presbyterian heads back out on the road for the remainder of its non-conference slate, with a tournament in Atlanta from Sept. 10-11 which sees them meet Stetson, Alcorn State and Georgia State. On Sept. 17, the Blue Hose head to Charleston, S.C., to face SC State and The Citadel.

PC begins its 16-match Big South slate at home on Sept. 24 and 25, as Hampton and Campbell come to town to open up league play. The following weekend, Oct. 1-2, Presbyterian travels to Winthrop and Gardner-Webb.

Four of the ensuing five contests will be at home for the Blue Hose, beginning with Charleston Southern on Oct. 5. Radford then invades the Templeton Center on Oct. 8. PC makes its first trip to Greensboro, N.C., to face new Big South Conference member North Carolina A&T on Oct. 12, then comes back to Clinton for matches against High Point (Oct. 16) and USC Upstate (Oct. 19).

PC’s next three are all on the road, starting with its lone meeting against UNC Asheville on Oct. 23. The Blue Hose follow that trip with visits to Charleston Southern (Oct. 26) and Radford (Oct. 30).

The Blue Hose conclude their home slate with rematches against Gardner-Webb and Winthrop on Nov. 5 and 6, respectively, then close out the regular season with road contests at Campbell (Nov. 12) and Hampton (Nov. 13). Campbell is set to host the Big South Conference Championship from Nov. 19-21 in Buies Creek, N.C.

Williams Nominated for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year

Recently graduated Presbyterian College volleyball player Trinity Williams has been named PC’s nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Over 220,000 women are competing in college sports, and this year the NCAA received 535 nominations across its three divisions for this prestigious award.

Earlier this spring, Williams was selected to the Big South All-Academic Team for the second straight season. During the spring season, the Anderson, S.C., native had started all eight matches for Presbyterian and recorded five double-doubles before suffering a season-ending injury.

Back in May, Williams graduated from PC in just three years as a Political Science major and an English/Pre-Law double minor with a 3.60 GPA. She was also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and started a chapter of the NAACP at PC this past year.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year from their pool of member school nominees. Next, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will identify the top 10 honorees in each of the NCAA’s three divisions.

From those 30 honorees, the selection committee will select three finalists from each division. The 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will then be named later this fall at an award ceremony in Indianapolis.

Combs Earns NCAA Woman of the Year Nomination

Recently graduated Presbyterian College women’s golfer Serina Combs has been named a nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Combs joins Trinity Williams as PC’s two Woman of the Year nominees.

Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Over 220,000 women are competing in college sports, and this year the NCAA received 535 nominations across its three divisions for this prestigious award.

A two-time Big South All-Academic Team member, Combs played in all five tournaments for Presbyterian this spring, leading the team on four occasions. The Lake Worth, Fla., native concluded her Blue Hose career with a 78.64 stroke average, the fourth-lowest in the program’s DI era. Earlier this month, she was named a WGCA All-American Scholar for the fourth consecutive year.

Back in May, Combs graduated from PC as a Political Science and History double major with a 3.89 GPA. She was also the president of Presbyterian’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Beginning this fall, Combs is set to attend the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year from their pool of member school nominees. Next, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will identify the top 10 honorees in each of the NCAA’s three divisions.

From those 30 honorees, the selection committee will select three finalists from each division. The 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will then be named later this fall at an award ceremony in Indianapolis.

--