Athletics at PC

LAST NIGHT - ACROBATICS at the Templeton Center -- WOMEN'S Basketball Advances.

Acrobatics & Tumbling Earns First Win in Program History

The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team picked up the first win in program history at a tri meet against #1 Baylor and Saint Leo on Monday evening at the Templeton Center. Baylor finished with the top score, 275.940, to collect two wins, and PC bested Saint Leo 253.825-151.750 to go 1-1 for the evening.

FINAL SCORE: #1 Baylor: 275.940 | Presbyterian: 253.825 | Saint Leo: 151.750

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-3) | #1 Baylor (6-0) | Saint Leo (0-3)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Blue Hose opened the meet with a 32.55 in the Compulsory Event, led by a 9.45 in the Toss Heat.

- PC then tallied 25.20 in the Acro Event, which included a 9.50 in the 6-Element Heat.

- Presbyterian trailed Saint Leo by 2.5 points through two events, but closed the gap down to 1.7 heading into halftime with a 28.80-28.00 edge in the Pyramid Event. PC’s Open Pyramid Heat garnered a program-record 9.95.

- The Blue Hose carried the momentum into the second half, overtaking the Lions for second place with a 26.25-24.35 win in the Toss Event.

- Presbyterian widened the gap on Saint Leo with a 51.675 total in the Tumbling Event, led by Morgan Todd’s 9.325 in the Aerial Pass and Maya Cunningham’s 9.375 in the Open Pass.

- The Blue Hose rounded out their evening with an 89.35 in the Team Event.

- Saint Leo did not compete a 6-Element tumbling pass or a Team Event due to an injury.

NOTABLES

- Presbyterian’s 28.80 marked a season-best in the Pyramid Event.

- The Open Pyramid team of Madeline Johnson, Ciera Carter, Cunningham, Maddie Watkins and Lana Shull scored a 9.95, the highest-scoring heat in any event for PC this season.

- Cunningham, Carter, Amirah Boyd and Todd combined to net the Blue Hose a season-high 9.50 in the 6-Element Heat of the Acro Event.

- In the Inversion Pyramid Heat, Diana Santopietro, Shull, Emma Bragg, Shayla Snow, Boyd, Jaden Haley and Rachel Ransom teamed up to deliver a season-best 9.35.

- The 450 Salto Toss team of Todd, Andey Reynolds, Elly Boshers, Boyd and Georgia Welborn tallied a season-high 8.70.

- In the Tumbling Event, Ashley Walker and Watkins’ Duo Pass earned a season-best 8.250, while Todd’s 9.325 in the Aerial Pass was also a new season-high for PC.

UP NEXT

The Blue Hose are back in action on Saturday, March 28 as they visit Saint Leo at 6 pm.

Women’s Hoops - advance in tournament

Farmville, Va. - The Presbyterian College women's basketball team picked up an 82-73 win at Longwood on Tuesday night during the opening round of the Hercules Tire Big South Championship. Shamani Stafford led the team with a season-high 22 points, while Trinity Johnson added 21. The Lancers' Kyla McMakin scored a game-high 26 points.

Final Score: No. 9 Presbyterian - 82 No. 8 Longwood - 73

Location: Willett Hall (Farmville, Va.)

Records: Presbyterian (12-18, 7-13 Big South) Longwood (12-18, 8-12 Big South)

How it Happened

Longwood mounted a late 18-4 run to make it a one-possession game, 71-69, with 4:00 remaining. Tionna Carter and Johnson scored quick baskets for PC to restore a six-point cushion,75-69, with 2:14 to play. With the Lancers forced to foul, PC closed out the game with seven free throws in the final 1:18 to win 82-73.

Longwood countered an early 4-0 run by PC to take a 7-4 lead at 6:53 in the first quarter. The Blue Hose answered with a 10-2 run over the next two minutes to build a five-point cushion, 14-9, after a layup from Tess Santos at 4:18. Following a three from McMakin that tied the game at 14-14, PC ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 19-14.

PC built to a double-digit lead in the second quarter, 28-18, following a jumper from Stafford at 6:48. Two quick baskets from Longwood cut into the lead, but another three from Stafford capped a 5-0 run to give PC a 33-22 lead at 5:20. McMakin hit her third and fourth threes of the game as Longwood cut the lead back down to five points, 35-30, with 1:23 before halftime. Kacie Hall hit her third three of the game just before the break to give PC a 40-30 lead.

Presbyterian continued to hit big baskets and answer every Longwood run in the third quarter. Johnson and Stafford each had eight points in the quarter, and the Blue Hose grew their lead to as many as 16 points, 67-51 with nine seconds to play. However, McMakin beat the buzzer with a three and sparked the Lancer's fourth quarter push.

Players of the Game

Kyla McMakin scored a game-high 26 points and had seven three-pointers. Shamani Stafford finished with a season-high 22 points with four three pointers and four steals.

Notables

- Presbyterian went 18-19 from the charity stripe with the only miss being on the final attempt of the game.

- Kacie Hall moved into fourth place in PC's Division I era with 1099 points following a 14-point performance.

- Trinity Johnson recorded three assists to reach 211 in her career, which ranks fifth in PC's Division I era.

- Shamani Stafford (22 points) fell two points shy of her collegiate best but played a season-high 33 minutes.

Stats of the Game

Presbyterian College shot 55% compared to just 39% for Longwood. The Blue Hose connected on 18-19 (95%) of their free throws, while the Lancers sank just 14-21 (67%). Longwood saw a slight advantage in rebounds, 35-32.

Women’s Basketball - 3 All-Conference

The Big South Conference announced Monday afternoon the annual league postseason All-Conference Honors, as voted on by league coaches and media members. Three Presbyterian College players were honored, with Trinity Johnson taking home Honorable Mention, Tionna Carter All-Freshman and Kacie Hall earning a spot on the All-Academic team.

Johnson started and played in all but one game this season. She scored double-digits in 24 games, four games over 20, including a collegiate-best 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting against UNCW. Johnson recorded her first collegiate double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a thrilling overtime victory at Longwood. She tied her collegiate-best with nine assists in the season finale against Winthrop and set a single-season Division I program record with 74 steals. Johnson is top-10 in the league in scoring, field goal percentage, assists, free throw percentage, free throws made, steals and assist/turnover ratio.

Carter started 18 of 29 games played. She scored double-figures in 10 games, including three +20-point games in the last six. The freshman had two double-doubles including a collegiate-best 28 points and 15 rebounds against High Point. Carter led the team with 25 blocks which ranked eighth in the Big South at 0.8 blocks per game.

Hall, who earned All-Academic honors last season as well, started every game this season. The senior guard became the fifth player in PC's Division I era to eclipse 1000 career points and just the second to eclipse 200 career three pointers. Hall is a three-time All-Conference selection that included preseason All-Second Team honors this season. She ended the regular season ranked in the top-15 in assists and three-point field goal percentage.

PC enters the Hercules Tires Big South Women's Basketball Championships as the #9 seed and will travel to #8 seed Longwood TONIGHT (Tuesday, March 10), for a 7 p.m., contest.

Softball: Greene’s Third Pitcher of the Week Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College freshman Jenna Greene has been named the Big South Softball Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season, the conference office announced last Monday.

Greene tossed three complete games, going 2-1 without allowing an earned run for PC over the weekend at the UNCW Invitational. For the week, the freshman yielded six hits and struck out 23 across 20.0 innings.

The right-hander started the week with a 1-0 loss against North Dakota in which she allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out nine in six innings. Greene then fired back-to-back seven-inning shutouts against Georgetown and UNCW, picking up seven strikeouts in each contest. Against the Hoyas, she surrendered just one hit, and did not surrender a knock against the Seahawks until the fifth inning, giving her nine straight hitless innings over the two contests.

With her seven strikeouts and shutout victory on Sunday against UNCW, Greene set a pair of DI era single-season records for the Blue Hose. Her 124 strikeouts passed Kensley Loudermelk’s 123 from the 2015 campaign for the top spot in the single-season record book, while her sixth shutout surpassed Leslie Hensley’s five from the 2011 season.

The freshman sits atop the Big South Conference in numerous categories, including complete games (14), wins (13), shutouts (6), ERA (0.97), innings pitched (101.0), strikeouts (124) and opponents’ batting average (.142). Greene’s six shutouts are tied for the national lead, her 13 wins are tied for second nationally and her 124 strikeouts are eighth.

Greene previously won the Big South’s Pitcher of the Week award for the first two weeks of the 2020 season.

Men’s Wrestling - 2 Wins

BOONE, N.C. – Reid Stewart and Austin Stith each earned a victory at the 2020 SoCon Men's Wrestling Championship for the Presbyterian College men's wrestling team on Sunday at Holmes Convocation Center.

NOTABLES

- In the 141-pound bracket, Reid Stewart bounced back from a 9-2 defeat in his opening match with a 6-4 victory against David Loniewski of Davidson. Stewart dropped a match via major decision against Bradley Irwin from Appalachian State to end the event.

- Austin Stith in the 184-pound bracket battled back after a 10-6 loss in his opening match for a 10-3 win over Cooper Youngblood from the Citadel before suffering a defeat via pinfall to end his tournament.

- It was Stewart's second win over Loniewski as he earned a 4-0 victory on January 19th.

- Stith, much like Stewart, defeated Youngblood in his first meeting via major decision by the score of 15-5 on February 4th in Clinton.

- Campbell won the team championship on Sunday as the Camels had five individual titles en route to the team title.

RESULTS

125 – Jacob Brasseur (0-2)

Cian Fischer (Davidson) def. Jacob Brasseur (PC) Fall 2:58

Sean Carter (Appalachian State) def. Jacob Brasseur (PC) Dec. 10-5

133 – Khalid Brinkley (0-2)

Codi Russell (Appalachian State) def. Khalid Brinkley (PC) TF 18-1

Nathan Orosco (The Citadel) def. Khalid Brinkley (PC) Dec. 7-6

141 – Reid Stewart (1-2)

Jacob Dado (The Citadel) def. Reid Stewart (PC) Dec. 9-2

Reid Stewart (PC) def. David Loniewski (Davidson) Dec. 6-4

Bradley Irwin (Appalachian State) def. Reid Stewart (PC) MD 10-2

149 – Bryton Goering (0-2)

Tanner Smith (UTC) def Bryton Goering (PC) TF 17-1

Will Baldwin (Davidson) def. Bryton Goering (PC) MD 12-0

165 – Parker Corwin (0-2)

Quentin Perez (Campbell) def. Parker Corwin (PC) Fall 2:19

Andrew Nicholson (UTC) def. Parker Corwin (PC) MD 13-2

184 – Austin Stith (1-2)

Samuel Mora (Gardner-Webb) def. Austin Stith (PC) Dec. 10-6

Austin Stith (PC) def. Cooper Youngblood (The Citadel) Dec. 10-3

Gavin Henry (Davidson) def. Austin Stith (PC) Fall 2:17

285 – Imani Heslop (0-2)

Cary Miller (Appalachian State) def. Imani Heslop (PC) Fall 2:04

Mitchell Trigg (Davidson) def. Imani Heslop (PC) Dec. 7-2

Women’s Wrestling - 4th Place

Adrian, Mich. – On day two of the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship, Jaslynn Gallegos led the Presbyterian College women's wrestling team with a fourth-place finish in the 116-pound bracket. Morgan Norris placed fifth in the 143-pound bracket, as well.

NOTABLES

- Gallegos opened the day with a 4:20 pinfall defeat to drop down to the consolation bracket where she fought back with a 58-second pinfall victory to advance to the third-place match on Saturday.

- In the third-place match, Gallegos suffered a 3:18 pinfall defeat to finish fourth in the 116-pound bracket.

- In the 143-pound bracket, Morgan Norris began her day with a 4:08 pinfall victory to advance to the consolation semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, she fell by technical fall by a score of 10-0.

- Morris earned a 5-3 decision to finish fifth on Saturday in the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship.

RESULTS

116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (1-2) 4th Place

Felicity Taylor (McKendree) def. Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) Fall 4:20

Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Maddie Ruckdashel (Lakeland) Fall 0:58

Emily Se (Emmanuel) def. Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) Fall 3:18

143 – Morgan Norris (2-1) 5th Place

Morgan Norris (PC) def. Julianna Moreno (MacMurray) Fall 4:08

Ashlynn Ortega (King) def. Morgan Norris (PC) TF 10-0

Morgan Norris (PC) def. Alma Mendoza (Colorado Mesa) Dec 5-3

Up Next

• Morgan Norris and Jaslynn Gallegos are the next Blue Hose in action when the two travel to Penn State beginning on April 4 for the US Olympic Team Trials.

Softball - Strikeout Mark

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Jenna Greene set the DI era single-season strikeout record for Presbyterian College and picked up her sixth shutout of the season, blanking UNCW 1-0 on Sunday in the final game of the UNCW Softball Invitational.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 1, UNCW 0

LOCATION: Boseman Field (Wilmington, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (16-7) | UNCW (7-16)

WP: Jenna Greene (13-1) | LP: Rylee Pate (5-7)

NOTABLES

- Greene fanned seven Seahawks over seven innings to bring her season strikeout total to 124, one more than Kensley Loudermelk’s previous record of 123, set in 2015.

- The shutout was Greene’s sixth of the season, which also set a new PC DI era single-season record.

- The freshman scattered three hits in the contest and picked up her 14th straight complete game and 13th win of the season. Greene did not allow a hit until the fifth.

- As a team, Presbyterian has nine shutouts for the season, including three in a row. The Blue Hose have not allowed a run in their last 22 innings.

- Hunter Meadows recorded PC’s lone hit for the day and also scored its lone run.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Neither team recorded a hit until a Meadows one-out double in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Meadows stole third, then came home on an error.

- UNCW picked up its first hit in the fifth, and had two on with two down, but Greene stranded the runners. The Seahawks also stranded a pair in the sixth.

In the seventh, UNCW advanced a runner to third with two outs, but Greene’s seventh strikeout of the afternoon ended the threat and sealed the victory for PC.

Saturday Shutouts

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Jenna Greene and Haley Haselden each tossed complete game shutouts as Presbyterian College blanked Georgetown 3-0 and North Dakota 4-0 at the UNCW Softball Invitational.

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 3, Georgetown 0

LOCATION: Boseman Field (Wilmington, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (14-7) | Georgetown (7-15)

WP: Jenna Greene (12-1) | LP: Katie Vannicola (0-2)

FINAL SCORE (G2): Presbyterian 4, North Dakota 0

LOCATION: Boseman Field (Wilmington, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (15-7) | North Dakota (7-16)

WP: Haley Haselden (3-5) | LP: Nikki Pica (3-5)

NOTABLES

- In the opener against Georgetown, Greene fanned seven over her seven scoreless frames to pick up her fifth shutout of the season. The five shutouts tie Leslie Hensley for the most shutouts in a single-season in PC’s DI era.

- The freshman allowed just one hit and four total baserunners, and kept the Hoyas hitless over the game’s final five innings.

- In game two, Haselden blanked North Dakota on four hits while picking up seven strikeouts, one shy of her season high. It was the junior’s third shutout of the season and eighth overall for the Blue Hose.

- Haselden retired the first eight Fighting Hawks she faced, and only allowed two runners to get beyond first base.

- Katelyn Petty and Jaiden Tweed each registered hits in both of Saturday’s contests, with Petty notching a team-high three for the day.

- Petty and Macy Hyatt each had multiple hits in the opener, while Kiley Kross rapped out a pair of knocks against North Dakota.

- Sarah Ramsbottom scored the first run of her collegiate career against Georgetown.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1

- Layna Johnson led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on an error to give PC an early 1-0 edge.

- The Blue Hose tacked on another in the fourth as Alexis Meadows plated Courtney White with a fielder’s choice.

- Petty brought in Ramsbottom with a two-out single in the sixth to extend Presbyterian’s lead to 3-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2

- Once again the Blue Hose took advantage of shaky defense to open the scoring, as a pair of North Dakota errors helped Hunter Meadows score to make it 1-0 in the first.

- PC doubled its advantage in the third as Johnson laid down a bunt which scored Tweed.

- In the sixth, Hunter Meadows notched an RBI double, then scored on a Kross single to push the margin to four.

Baseball - UConn Victory

The Presbyterian College baseball team was unable to overcome a three-run ninth from UConn as the guests earned a 4-3 win on at the PC Baseball Complex. Senior Jake Rice tossed six one-hit innings, while striking out four Huskies.

FINAL SCORE: UConn 4, Presbyterian 3

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-13) | UConn (7-5)

WP: Caleb Wurster (1-0) | LP: Austin Paradis (1-2)

NOTABLES

- Zacchaeus Rasberry paced the offense with a pair of hits including a double for his second multi-hit game of the season.

- David Sweat and Landon Shaw both added base hits as Sweat added an RBI in the third inning.

- Jake Rice made the start for PC on Sunday and tossed six one-hit innings for the Blue Hose. It is his longest outing while not allowing an earned run in his Blue Hose career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- PC got the scoring going in the third with an RBI single that allowed Jeremiah Boyd to score and after a pair of Huskies errors, Landon Shaw scored on the play as well. Garrett Jones drove in David Sweat to push the lead to 3-0 after three innings.

- The Huskies got on the board in the eighth with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 3-1.

- In the ninth, UConn plated three runs starting with an RBI double which was followed up by an RBI groundout to knot the game at three.

The Huskies took the lead on a PC wild pitch at 4-3 and went on to complete the three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Lacrosse - Cooke’s hat trick

Indianapolis, Ind. - Butler pulled away with nine goals in the second half as the Presbyterian College women's lacrosse team fell, 14-9. Alyssa Cooke led the Blue Hose offense with three goals, while Sarah Marshall added four points on two goals and two assists.

Final Score: Presbyterian 9 - Butler - 14

Location: Varsity Field (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Records: PC (2-4), Butler (5-1)

Scoring the Game

Presbyterian took a 4-2 lead with 15:22 in the first with goals from Madison Berg, Kelly Hyman and a pair from Cooke. Butler took command of the game with an 12-2 run stretching into the final five minutes of the game. Marshall, Hyman and Abby Edmisten added goals in the final minutes of the game to reach a final score of 14-9.

By the Numbers

- Butler led in shots, 26-21, and shots on goal, 23-15.

- The Bulldogs also saw advantages in draw controls, 13-11, and ground balls, 13-8.

- Presbyterian was a perfect 9-of-9 on clears, while Butler was 14-of-15.

Notables

- Sarah Marshall extended her goal streak (16 games) and point streak (21 games). The junior led the team with two goals and two assists.

- Madison Berg extended her goal streak (nine games).

- Alyssa Cooke registered her first collegiate hat trick.

- Sophie Krist tied her collegiate-best with a team-high four draw controls.

Lacrosse - Boothe hits net 3 times

Ana Boothe scored a collegiate-best three goals in Presbyterian College's 19-9 setback to American in women's lacrosse on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles' Emma Vinall scored a game-high nine goals, while Casey Harkins racked up 11 assists.

Final Score: Presbyterian 9 - American 19

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: PC (2-5), American (7-0)

How it Happened

At 12:35, Presbyterian College trailed 4-3 with goals from Sarah Marshall, Boothe and Kara DiClemente on the scoresheet. American went on a 10-1 run from there that stretched into the opening minutes of the second half to hold a 14-4 lead at 29:25. The game was even from there, with the Blue Hose registering goals from Abby Edmisten and Kelly Hyman as well as additional goals from Boothe and DiClemente.

By the Numbers

- American led in shots, 33-19, and shots on goal, 31-17.

- The Eagles also saw advantages in draw controls, 20-9, but the Blue Hose led in ground balls, 18-15.

- Presbyterian was 15-of-18 on clears, while America was 14-of-17.

Notables

- Sarah Marshall extended her goal streak (17 games) and point streak (22 games).

- Ana Boothe registered her first collegiate hat trick.

- American's Emma Vinall won 13 draw controls.

Up Next

Presbyterian plays Detroit Mercy in a neutral site game on Friday, March 13, in Buies Creek, N.C.

Men’s Golf - 15th at Invitational

AIKEN – The Presbyterian College men's golf team shot a 306 on Tuesday to finish in 15th place at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was hosted by USC Aiken at the par-70, 6617-yard Palmetto GC.

After setting a record for the lowest 18-hole total by a team in Monday's first round, #22 Clemson equaled the 54-hole mark, posting a three-round total of 813 to win the team title by 16 strokes. The Tigers had each of the top three finishers, including medalist Jacob Bridgeman, who finished with a total of 198 (-12).

Notables

- AJ Nolin was Presbyterian's top finisher for the fourth time this season, shooting a 74 on Tuesday to tie for 41st at 223 (75, 74, 74). The senior collected a team-best four birdies for the day, and led the Blue Hose with eight for the tournament.

- Charlie Tate equaled Nolin's total to tie for PC's lowest round of the day. The sophomore tied for 50th with a 225 (78, 73, 74) total.

- Jimmy McCollum posted a 78 to finish in 62nd place at 228 (76, 74, 78).

- Thomas Hollingsworth's final round 80 tied him for 67th at 231 (77, 74, 80).

- Nat Simkins finished 74th at 241 (76, 83, 82) after posting an 82 on Tuesday.

Up Next

Presbyterian returns to action from March 27-29 at the 51st Annual Furman Invitational in Greenville, S.C.