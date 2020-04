Another coaching honor for Simmons

Clovis Simmons will be Hall of Fame inductee.

The SCACA is pleased to announce the 2020 SCACA Hall of Fame Inductees:

Jerry Brown - Football Coach-Spring Valley, Fairfield Central, Berkeley, Batesburg-Leesville, Wade Hampton High Schools;

Max Clyburn (deceased) - Golf Coach-Lancaster High School;

Johnny Goodwin - Basketball Coach- Abbeville and McCormick High Schools;

Brad Porter - Wrestling Coach- Cheraw High School; and

Clovis Simmons - Tennis Coach- Clinton High School

CLOVIS MATTOX SIMMONS

CLOVIS SIMMONS HAS BEEN THE GIRLS AND BOYS TENNIS COACH AT CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL FOR 30 YEARS. HER GIRLS TEAM HAS A RECORD OF 435-110 WHILE HER BOYS TEAM RECORD IS 390-104, INCLUDING THE 2000 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. HER GIRLS TEAMS HAVE BEEN TO THE STATE FINALS 7 TIMES (1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2005) AND HER BOYS TEAM 6 TIMES (1999, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2018, 2019). CLOVIS HAS BEEN NAMED REGION COACH OF THE YEAR 35 TIMES (21 GIRLS, 14 BOYS) AND HAS BEEN NAMED SCACA COY 3 TIMES (1996, 2000, 2018). IN 2019, CLOVIS WAS INDUCTED INTO THE LAURENS COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME. SHE HAS SERVED AS AN ASSISTANT AND HEAD COACH IN BOTH THE GIRLS AND BOYS NORTH-SOUTH ALL STAR MATCHES. FOR 25 YEARS SHE HAS BEEN THE SINGLES TOURNAMENT DIRECTOR FOR THE SCHSL.

CLOVIS IS A NATIVE OF BLACKSHEAR, GEORGIA, A GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY GRADUATE, AND A 31 YEAR MEMBER OF THE SCACA.

Simmons also is an inductee of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

SCACA HALL OF FAME, 2020.