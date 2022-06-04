And Tartan Day

STUDENT-ATHLETES.

PC Softball: Tucker garners Big South player of the week honors for the second time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the second time this season, Presbyterian College sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Tucker has earned Big South Softball Player of the Week honors as announced by the league office.

Tucker played an integral role in helping the Blue Hose win a road series at Charleston Southern this past weekend.

BIG SOUTH WEEKLY HONORS

Five different Presbyterian players have claimed Big South weekly honors this season. Tucker was also named Big South Player of the Week on March 7. Morgan Hess (February 22), Jillian Hewes (February 28), and Lath Freeman (March 21) have also captured the Big South Player of the Week award this season. Kelby Goodrum (March 14) and Hess (March 21) have earned Big South Freshman of the Week accolades this year.

TUCKER'S PERFORMANCE LAST WEEK

Tucker hit .778 (7-9) and reached base nine times in the three-game series at Charleston Southern. She scored three runs while finishing with a .818 on-base percentage. She went 3-4 and scored a run in Presbyterian's game one win. In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, she went 2-2 at the plate with two walks, a run scored, and a run-scoring double. In Presbyterian's win in the second game of the doubleheader, she tallied two hits and scored a run.

SEASON STATISTICS

Tucker leads the Big South Conference with a .407 batting average. She also leads the Big South with a .510 on-base percentage. Tucker has collected 10 multi-hit games this season.

PC Baseball: Ymker earned relief pitcher of the week honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Following five shutout innings over three appearances, Presbyterian College baseball junior Logan Ymker (Sioux Falls, S.D.) has been named the Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week for games played March 28-April 3, as announced by the league office.

Campbell's Connor Denning was named the league's player of the week as teammate Thomas Harrington has been selected as the Starting Pitcher of the Week. In addition, Jace Rinehart from USC Upstate has been named the league's Freshman of the Week.

Ymker began the week tossing a scoreless eighth inning the Blue Hose 9-6 win over South Carolina. He faced four batters in the contest allowing one hit and recording a strikeout against the Gamecocks.

In the Blue Hose 10-1 win over UNC Asheville, he tossed the final two innings not allowing a run and tying a season-high with three strikeouts in relief. He needed just 28 pitches to record the final six out of the Blue Hose victory.

He finished his week with two shutout innings against the Bulldogs that saw him also total three strikeouts. He needed just 30 pitches on Sunday to get the Blue Hose through the two innings of work from the Sioux Falls, S.D. native.

He dropped his ERA nearly three full points this past week from 6.75 down to 4.15 in the Blue Hose 3-1 week.

He's third on the team this season with 10 relief appearances as the junior has recorded 16 strikeouts in 13 innings of work. Ymker has a 1.31 WHIP to go along with 11.08 strikeouts/nine innings.

Ymker is the third Blue Hose to win a weekly award so far in 2022 season as Clark Dearman won relief pitcher of the week on February 28 and Eric Toth won offensive player of the week on March 7.

PC Men's Tennis: Milanovic Collects His Fifth Big South Freshman of the Week Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As a result of his play in Presbyterian's three matches last week, freshman Dusan Milanovic collected his fifth Big South Freshman of the Week award.

Milanovic joins Diego Manzanas as the only two players in the program's history to capture the Big South Freshman of the Week award at least five times.

BIG SOUTH WEEKLY HONORS

Presbyterian has had five players garner Big South weekly honors this season. Milanovic has garnered Big South Freshman of the Week honors five times (January 19, March 2, March 16, March 23, and April 6). Javier Matos captured the Big South Player of the Week accolades for the first time in his career on March 16. Max Benson was named Big South Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career on February 16. Sebastian Dominguez (January 19) and Georgije Babic (February 2) garnered league player of the week honors this season for the first time in their careers.

PLAY LAST WEEK

The Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina native posted two singles and two doubles win in Presbyterian's three matches last week.

Milanovic teamed with Benson to record a 6-1 win at number one doubles helping the Blue Hose capture the doubles point in Presbyterian's 5-2 win over UNC Asheville on March 30.

He teamed with Benson to collect a 6-1 win at number one doubles clinching the doubles point for Presbyterian in their 7-0 win over Longwood on April 2. He also recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win at number one singles.

Then, in his final match of the week, he recorded a 6-1, 6-4 win at number one singles against No. 69 Georgia State on April 3.

THIS SEASON

Milanovic has won 13 singles matches while teaming with Benson for 15 doubles wins.

UP NEXT

The Blue Hose finish the regular season on the road in Buies Creek, North Carolina against Big South Conference opponent Campbell this Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.