Williams Leads Blue Hose On Preseason All-South Carolina Team.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Ethan Williams was one of three Blue Hose to be named to the Inaugural Preseason College Football All-South Carolina Team on Thursday as selected by the S.C. Football Hall of Fame.

Williams was named a second-team offensive tackle, while being joined by seniors Colby Campbell (Linebacker) and Keith Pearson (Wide Receiver, Returner).

All three players were a part of the Phil Steele preseason all-independent team announced last month.

Ethan Williams, OL (2nd Team All-South Carolina)

Williams played in 11 games during the 2019 season while making 10 starts, seven of those starts came at left tackle with two at right tackle and one at right guard. The Blue Hose offensive line helped PC's rushing attack average 131.2 yards per game throughout the 2019 campaign. The Blue Hose backfield totaled four 100-yard rushing games (Jarius Jeter x3, Zola Davis).

Colby Campbell, LB (Honorable Mention)

Last season was a record breaking year for Campbell as he rewrote the Blue Hose career record book. He played and started in all 12 games while totaling a Big South single-season tackle record with 150 stops. Campbell also totaled a team-high 16.5 tackles for loss and a D1 program record nine sacks. He added four pass breakups, an interception and forced fumble during the 2019 campaign. Campbell recorded 10 games with at least 10 tackles which included a single-game D1 program record 20 tackles against Kennesaw State. He opened the 2020 campaign with 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss against Mercer, while following it up with 12 tackles against Jacksonville. Campbell filled the stat page up against Eastern Kentucky with 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He concluded the 2020 regular season with 16 tackles against Charleston Southern and 17 stops against St. Andrews. In the game against St. Andrews, Campbell added three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss as well. He paced the Big South with 12.5 tackles per game, and led the league with 12.8 tackles per game in league contests.

Keith Pearson, WR/RET (Honorable Mention)

Pearson led the Blue Hose in receiving yards with 777, which sits second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book. He totaled the 777 yards on a PC D1 record 71 receptions and added three touchdowns last season. Pearson finished tied for first in the Big South in receptions, tied for first in receptions per game (5.91), fifth in receiving yards and sixth in yards per game (64.8) . He became the seventh player in Presbyterian's DI history to record 1,000 receiving yards and the eighth player to eclipse 100 career catches. He had seven games with at least five catches, while also recording three 100 yard games. He had 116 yards on eight catches at Hampton, while following that up with nine catches for 129 yards against Charleston Southern. In the Blue Hose season finale against St. Andrews, Pearson recorded a career-high 10 catches for 138 yards while picking up his first multi-touchdown game of his career.