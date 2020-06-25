All-Decade Baseball

PC Baseball: Zebedis Picks up All-Decade Team Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former Presbyterian College Baseball designated hitter Brad Zebedis was voted to the Big South Conference 2010-19 Baseball’s All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires, the league announced on Thursday.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order by position. It features six starting pitchers, four relief pitchers, five outfielders, six infielders, one catcher, two utility players, one designated hitter, and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.

Zebedis is the first baseball player to earn this distinction and joins Justin Bethel (Football), Cortney Storey (Women’s Basketball), Grayson Mills (Men’s Tennis), Celia Mansour (Women’s Golf), and Tera Powell (Softball) as Presbyterian’s current Big South All-Decade players.

The Rock Hill, S.C. native, became the first Blue Hose to earn Big South Freshman of the year honors as he finished the 2011 season with the PC baseball program only D1 .400+ average in a season.

During the 2011 season, he also set a D1 program record for slugging percentage (.717), on-base percentage (.492), hits (90), home runs (13), runs batted in (57) and total bases (152).

He also earned Louisville Slugger All-American honors, NCBWA Freshman All-American, ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Atlantic for his 2011 campaign.

Before his sophomore season, Zebedis was named to the NCBWA First Team Preseason All-American team as he posted a .270 average in 40 games after battling an early-season injury. He was second on the team with six home runs and didn’t commit an error in 116 chances.

In 2013, he was named the Big South’s Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year and chosen to the All-Big South Conference’s second team. Zebedis hit .292 over 56 games with 12 doubles, a home run along with a team-high 30 RBIs. He led the Blue Hose in multiple-RBI games (10) and multiple-hit games (18).

During his senior year, he finished his career with a .306 average to go along with ten doubles, three home runs, and 24 RBIs.

In the Blue Hose D1 record book, Zebedis sits atop the list in hits (252), first in doubles (53), first in total bases (385), second in home runs (26), second in runs batted in (130), third in batting average (.328), third in runs (122), fourth in slugging percentage (.501) and fifth in games played (202),

2010-19 BASEBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES

Position – Name, School

SP – Eddie Butler, Radford

SP – Michael Horrell, Campbell

SP – Jared Lyons, Liberty

SP – Anthony Meo, Coastal Carolina

SP – Nate Pawelczyk, Winthrop

SP – Cody Wheeler, Coastal Carolina

RP – Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina

RP – Aaron Burke, Coastal Carolina

RP – Matt Rein, Coastal Carolina

RP – Ryan Thompson, Campbell

OF – D.J. Artis, Liberty

OF – Matthew Barefoot, Campbell

OF – Daniel Bowman, Coastal Carolina

OF – Matt Hillsinger, Radford

OF – Bobby Ison, Charleston Southern

OF – Rico Noel, Coastal Carolina

INF – Spencer Angelis, High Point

INF – Michael Felton, Campbell

INF – Spencer Horwitz, Radford

INF – Tommy La Stella, Coastal Carolina

INF – Michael Paez, Coastal Carolina

INF – Zach Remillard, Coastal Carolina

INF – Collin Thacker, Gardner-Webb

INF – Scott Woodward, Coastal Carolina

C – Jose Iglesias, Coastal Carolina

C – Justin Kunz, Gardner-Webb

UTL – Cole Hallum, Campbell

UTL – Connor Owings, Coastal Carolina

DH – Eddie Rohan, Winthrop

DH – Brad Zebedis, Presbyterian

Head Coach, School

Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina