Aerial assault on the record books

80 pass attempts.

The Presbyterian College football team opened its home slate in PFL action on Saturday afternoon suffering a 38-30 setback against Morehead State at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley went 50-for-80 with 539 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Jalyn Witcher recorded 12 receptions for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Final Score: Morehead State 38, Presbyterian 30

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) | Morehead State (3-2, 2-0)

COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS

"We made a lot of mistakes and put ourselves in some tough holes this afternoon. We didn't do a good enough job on offense to overcome those mistakes with too many turnovers and penalties hurt us. Defensively, I thought we played well enough to win the game and took tremendous strides from where we were in the past few games. Offensively, I thought we had some good individual performances, but we have to work towards taking that next step forward. "

OPENING KICK

- Hefley recorded his second 500+ yard performance of the season thru the air on Saturday with 539 yards on 50-of-80 and tossed four touchdowns in the defeat.

- Hefley set a DI program record for most passes attempted by a Blue Hose team with 80 and was one short of the passes completed record with 50. Presbyterian totaled 51 passes complete in the season-opening win over St. Andrews.

- Jalyn Witcher totaled a season-high 12 catches and a season-high 178 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Witcher has totaled 100+ yards in three contests and has had a touchdown in four of five games in 2021.

- Witcher has tied the Blue Hose single-season DI record for touchdowns with his eight on the season. He also recorded a 92-yard touchdown for the longest reception in Blue Hose DI history.

- Delvecchio Powell totaled a career-high 11 catches for 81 yards while adding 45 rushing yards.

- Freshman Alex Herriott recorded his first collegiate sack in the opening quarter.

- Colby Smith led the defense with seven tackles including five solo stops and a tackle for loss.

- Matthew Rivera totaled a career-high 10 grabs as he was one of three Blue Hose with 10+ catches.

- Mack Simmons recorded his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 34-yard reception.

- Jalen Jones added his second score of the season in the second quarter.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Morehead State got on the board first with a 33-yard field goal four minutes into the contest.

- The Eagles extended the lead on a 10-play, 81-yard drive to push the advantage to 10-0 late in the first quarter.

- The guests pushed it to a 17-0 advantage on a one-yard rushing score in the final minute of the opening stanza.

- PC pushed a touchdown across on a 20-yard pass play connecting with Jalen Jones to make it 17-6.

- MSU added an 11-yard score to jump out to an 18 point advantage, 24-6.

- The Blue Hose cut the margin to 10, 24-14 when Witcher came down with the receiving score in the latter half of the third quarter.

- Morehead State opened the fourth quarter with a six-yard touchdown on a fourth and goal to extend the lead to 31-14.

- Hefley and Witcher connected for the second time on Saturday and following a two-pointer PC cut the deficit to nine, 31-22 with six minutes to play.

- Morehead State answered with a one-yard score to push it back to a 16-point contest at 38-22.

- In the final minute, Hefley connected with Simmons for a 34-yard touchdown play and Powell would add the two-point try to make it 38-30. PC would attempt an onside kick on the ensuing kick before the Eagles would hold on for the victory.

UP NEXT

- PC hits the road next Saturday for a 7 p.m. PFL matchup against Davidson.