Additions to Blue Hose Baseball

Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock finalized his 2023 roster with the addition of 16 student-athletes.

The incoming class includes Evan Cuervo, Jay Allred, Jake Randolph, Trey Fenderson, Travis Camp, William Nobles, Ryan Becker, Lorenzo Rios, Kyle Mueller, Luke Gibson, Tyler Mecchella, Fenix DiGiacomo, Mason McDaniel, Eli Bowery, Jeremiah Hampton, Amman Dewberry.

"I am excited about each of our incoming recruits and the impact they will have on the Blue Hose baseball program for years to come. Their talents on the field and in the classroom are championship caliber," commented head coach Elton Pollock . "More importantly, the character of each incoming recruit fits our culture. It will be an honor and privilege mentoring each of them, moving forward. Lastly, I'd like to acknowledge my assistant coaches for their hard work, time, and effort on the recruiting trails this year."

Evan Cuervo – OF – L/R – 6-4 – 220 – Tampa, Fla. – Steinbrenner HS

Before PC: Totaled a .330 batting average during his time at Steinbrenner High School… was a member of the honor society and DECA off the field… played Club Baseball for FTB Tucci…

Personal : Evan Cuervo was born in Seattle, Wash.… he chose to come to PC because he wanted to go somewhere that had a great coaching staff along with a great group of guys that he could call brothers and PC had both… he intends to major in business accounting.

Jay Allred – OF – L/L– 6-2 – 195 – Greensboro, N.C. – Northern Guilford HS

Before PC: Earned All-Conference honors his junior year at Northern Guilford High School… represented region five for N.C. State Games his junior season as well… hit .438 his junior season… batted .385 as a sophomore… was a preseason underclass All-American Atlantic region 2021…

Personal : Jay Allred was born in Greensboro, N.C.… he chose to come to PC for the opportunity to play with a top notch program and it's a great academic school that will help set him up for the future… he intends to major in biology…

Travis Camp – RHP – R/R – 6-2 – 170 – Vero Beach, Fla. – Vero Beach HS

Before PC: Was A two-time 7A-10 All-District Team Pitcher at Vero Beach High School… was a first team Perfect Game 17u All-American Tournament Member… posted a career 0.96 EREA over 65.2 innings in high school with 72 strikeouts… member of the National Honor Society… 2020 Perfect Game Underclass World Champion…

Personal : Travis Camp was born in Paoli, Pa.… he chose to come to PC because it felt like home the moment he stepped on campus because the people and staff are genuine and welcomed him with open arms…

Jake Randolph – C – R/R – 6-0 – 190 – Vero Beach, Fla. – Vero Beach HS

Before PC: He was an All-State and All-Area selection at Vero Beach High School… was a part of four district championships as well at Vero Beach… earned MVP selection in Perfect game tournament… selected to Team USA when he was 14…

Personal : Jake Randolph was born in Vero Beach, Fla… he chose to come to PC because he felt it was a good place for him to grow as a person both on and off the field. He also felt the coaches were very passionate about what they do and that was a big positive in the development for him… he intends to major in business administration…

Trey Fenderson – MIF – R/R – 6-0 – 175 – Spanish Fort, Ala. – Spanish Fort HS

Before PC: Was an All-County First Team along with Coastal Alabama Terrific 20 while at Spanish Fort High School… he graduated Summa Cum Laude Honors…

Personal : Trey Fenderson III was born in Birmingham, Ala.… he chose to come to PC because he wanted to pursue the DI baseball dream and the great academics… he intends to major in accounting…

William Nobles – RHP – R/R – 6-2 – 205 – Columbus, Ga. – Columbus HS

Before PC: Was a First-Team All-Region selection at Columbus High School… earned best pitcher award… MVP honoree from the school… member of the beta club and national honor society…

Personal : William Nobles was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla… he chose to come to PC because the environment that PC holds is welcoming and the good academics… he intends to major in business management…

Ryan Becker – C/3B – R/R – 6-0 – 190 – Cumming, Ga. – South Forsyth HS

Before PC: Totaled a .385 average throughout his senior season including time at South Forsyth High School… totaled 12 homers… 2021 First Team All-Region and All-County honoree… East/West County All-Star… 2022 Georgia Rivals Top Catcher honor… was a 2021 Region 7A Sweet 16… member of National Honor Society…

Personal : Ryan Becker was born in Cumming, Ga.… he chose to come to PC because of its location, coaching staff and the overall environment… he intends to major in the business field…

Lorenzo Rios – C/INF – L/R – 6-2 – 210 – Yorkville, Ill. – Yorkville HS

Before PC: Was an All-Conference Selection while at Yorkville High School… also earned MVP honors… All-Area selection… totaled a .374 batting average and .488 on-base percentage… he earned Academic All-Conference honors in 2022…

Personal : Lorenzo Rios was born in Naperville, Ill… he chose to come to PC because the small environment would allow him to give the very best to the campus and community. He takes the school's motto while we live, we serve to heart and he feels very fortunate to be in the position he is… he intends to major in the business field…

Kyle Mueller – RHP – R/R – 6-4 – 215 – Winter Haven, Fla. – Lakeland Christian HS

Before PC: Was named a Perfect Game Top 500 Player while at Lakeland Christian High School… 2021 Pitcher of the Year at LWHS… Named to 16 Perfect Game All Tournament Teams… 2021 Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason Underclassman All-American Selection… member of the National Honor Society…

Personal : Kyle Mueller was born in Winter Haven, Fla.… he chose to come to PC because he really liked the coaches and the atmosphere at Presbyterian and he knew it was the right place as soon as he stepped foot on campus… he intends to major in business management…

Luke Gibson – LHP – L/L – 6-0 – 185 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Patrick Henry CC

Before PC: Appeared in 18 games out of the bullpen last year for Patrick Henry CC as he totaled 52 strikeouts… earned a save in his relief outings… he was a part of the Patrick Henry team that won the world series and was region X Champions… earned honorable mention and All Tidewater…

Personal : Luke Gibson was born in Norfolk, Va.… he chose to come to PC because it felt like a good place to be at and he liked the campus and what it had to offer… he intends to major in sociology…

Tyler Mecchella – LHP – L/L – 6-3 – 190 – Melbourne, Fla. – Melbourne Central Catholic

Before PC: Totaled 1.15 ERA with 70 strikeouts during his senior season at Melbourne Central Catholic… had 12 wins recorded in his high school career… made second-team All-State… was a member of the National Honor Society…

Personal : Tyler Mecchella was born in Melbourne, Fla… he chose to come to PC because of the great commitment the faculty and staff have for the students and he's excited to become part of the community… he intends to major in business…

Amman Dewberry – OF/LHP – L/L – 6-3 – 195 – Conyers, Ga. – Peachtree Academy

Before PC: Totaled a .354 average with 19 runs driven in during his senior year at Peachtree Academy… was a 2022 All-State and All-Region selection… was a part of a pair of state championships in 2018 and 2022… 2020 & 2021 Perfect Game Underclassman All-American Honorable Mention…

Personal : Amman Dewberry was born in Detroit, Mich.… he chose to come to PC because it felt like the best environment for both baseball and academics… he intends to major in business administration with data analytics…

Fenix DiGiacomo – RHP – R/R – 6-5 – 225 – Spotsylvania, Va. – Patrick Henry CC

Before PC: Appeared in 10 games during the 2022 season at Patrick Henry CC… went 1-2 during his 10 outings which included seven starts… totaled 34 strikeouts… was a four year letter winner at Riverbend High School… Preseason All-American and All-Region honors by Perfect game… he was a part of the Patrick Henry team that won the world series and was region X Champions…

Personal : Fenix DiGiacomo was born in Atlanta, Ga.… he chose to come to PC to achieve his academic and athletic goals… he intends to major in sports marketing…

Mason McDaniel – LHP – L/L – 6-4 – 180 – Sanford, Fla. – Seminole HS

Before PC: Was a 2x All-Conference 2nd Team at Seminole High School… made SAC All-Academic Team… was member of National Honor Society…

Personal : Mason McDaniel was born in Sanford, Fla…. he chose to come to PC because the staff and coaches were very welcoming and the school was a great fit… he joins his brother Charlie in the Blue Hose program who is a junior for the 2023 season…

Eli Bowery – RHP – R/R – 6-3 – 225 – Salem, Va. – Salem HS

Before PC: Was a 2022 All-Regional Selection at Salem High School… as a team earned 2022 VHSL 4A State Tournament selection… also played basketball while at Salem…

Personal : Eli Bowery was born in Salem, Va.… he chose to come to PC due to the opportunity to play baseball at the DI level while also being on a campus with a family-like feel to it… he intends to major in the business field…

Jeremiah Hampton – RHP/INF – R/R – 6-1 – 165 – Belton, S.C. – Belton Honea-Path HS

Before PC: Was a member of the Beta Club along with the National Honor Society while at Belton Honea-Path High School…

Personal : Jeremiah Hampton was born in Anderson, S.C… he chose to come to Presbyterian because he enjoyed the overall community the school had to offer… he intends to major in the engineering field…

