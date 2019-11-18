Adding to the legacy -- Blue Hose Soccer

PC FEATURE: Men's Soccer Seniors Rewriting History.

As the Blue Hose got ready for the Big South Championship last Sunday in Rock Hill, the men's soccer senior class featuring: Ricardo Hernandez, Sergio Pinto, Ryan Standridge, Harry Abell, and Hunter Del Valle close a chapter as one of the most successful in Blue Hose DI history. This group arrived on campus when the program was down and have been a part of something very special over the last four seasons in Clinton.

By The Numbers

This entire group arrived at Presbyterian for the start of the 2016 season and enters Sunday's tournament match with 26 wins. PC has been to the semifinals the last three years, which included a pair of conference championship games and the 2017 Big South Championship. In the Blue Hose regular season finale, Pinto became the program's DI leader for career points (40), and goals (15). Both Hernandez and Pinto became the only players in Presbyterian's DI history to hit the 6,000-minute mark in their careers.

Let's take a look at what these seniors had to say about how they got started in the sport, their influences, commitment to come to PC despite the previous win history, highlights through their time as a Blue Hose and what they have learned.

Ricardo Hernandez | Midfielder | Madrid, Spain

Ricardo was influenced at a young age to play by his older brother, his aim to be like him, and to follow in his sporting footsteps. Hernandez's biggest influences have come from his family. He expressed how both his father and older brother were very hard on him after games and yet despite the criticism, he acknowledged that the two only wanted what is best for him and that helped shape him to be the player he has become. The Madrid, Spain, native also said his sister and mother were key influences growing up. Ricardo was drawn to Presbyterian because of head coach Jonathan Potter. Coach Potter came and recruited Ricardo in Spain and that made his decision easy to come and join the Blue Hose family. Without a doubt the favorite moment for Hernandez was when the Blue Hose won the 2017 Big South Championship and enjoying the experiences that followed, with going to the NCAA Tournament. "If you want something, you have to work for it," explained Ricardo. "You will not be given anything; you have to earn it."

Sergio Pinto | Forward | Mexico City, Mexico

Sergio remembered soccer always being a part of his life from a young age and how he would enjoy watching the sport with his father and then started playing it at school with his friends. Pinto's parents have been very important influences in his life, driving him to his youth games as a youngster, to now coming and seeing him play for the Blue Hose over the past four years. For Pinto, the United States college system was a bit of a mystery as he came to Clinton from Mexico. He received several offers but was attracted to PC because Presbyterian was the school that reached out to him the most in the process. Much like Hernandez, Pinto's highlight came when the Blue Hose won the Big South title, but he also remarked on how much he enjoyed the camaraderie with the team and traveling throughout his time at PC. Sergio expressed how he learned that soccer is universal, bonding internationals and Americans to become one large family.

Ryan Standridge | Midfielder | Greenville, S.C.

Much like Hernandez, Standridge starting playing soccer around three years old, as his sister was in a recreation league coached by their father, so he started to join in for the fun and then eventually joined the team, which in turn led to his love for the sport. Ryan explained that he has had a lot of good influences in his young life, but mainly he felt that his parents and their support have been the most crucial throughout his life. His coaches have also taught him a lot and he was thankful that they believed in him. With prior knowledge of the school, Standridge felt comfort in meeting with coach Potter, which in turn made his decision easier. He also wanted to be a part of the group to help turn the program around. Ryan's biggest memory outside of the aforementioned championship was during pre-season of his freshman season, when the team went to a lake house and it created some fond memories for the Greenville native. Ryan stated that he had learned that hard work gets you to where you want to go in life, both in and outside of soccer.

Harry Abell | Midfielder | Leeds, England

For Abell, the sport started at a young age in England, when his father took him on the weekends to play and learn the sport and he enjoyed it ever since. Harry's two biggest influences were his father and his coach when he was just six years old, for all they taught him throughout his young life. When it came to committing to PC, Abell's first communication with coach Potter came via Skype. As coach explained to him, he was new to the program and his ambitious objectives for the Blue Hose drew Abell in, and he committed to the Blue Hose. Outside of the 2017 championship, the highlight for Abell came from meeting his teammates throughout his time in Clinton that are guaranteed to be friends for life. The biggest lesson he has learned throughout his college experience is figuring out early on that you have to believe in yourself, when others may not.

Hunter Del Valle | Midfielder | Charlotte, N.C.

Much like his fellow seniors, Del Valle was drawn to the sport at a young age, when his parents took him to play soccer and he recalled telling his parents how he just never stopped loving the sport after his early childhood experiences. His parents were such a big influence, as they were his biggest fans growing up and he felt they always believed in his ability to play at the higher levels from the start. The Charlotte, N.C., native knew of the challenges in the past for the program prior to coming to Presbyterian, but much like Abell, he wanted to contribute to changing the dynamic of the program. Del Valle wanted to be a part of something special when he chose to come and join the Blue Hose family. Hunter's favorite moment while at PC was after winning the championship, the team sprinting over and celebrating with all of their fans in High Point. In his time at PC, Hunter said the biggest thing he has learned is humility. He said that you have to sacrifice your personal interest, putting others before yourself, to succeed.

Playoffs

PC Men’s soccer is eliminated from playoffs

Buies Creek, N.C. - The fifth-seeded Presbyterian College men's soccer team fell in the Big South Semifinals to top-seeded Campbell last Wednesday night by the score of 3-0.

Battling until the final whistle, Simen Johansen saw a shot saved off the line by a Campbell defender, and Sergio Pinto saw a free kick rattle off the post in the game's final minutes.

Final Score: Presbyterian 0 - Campbell 3

Location: Eakes Athletics Complex (Buies Creek, N.C.)

Records: PC (6-13-1, 3-4-1) Campbell (15-2-2, 8-0-0)

Scoring Summary

- Thibaut Jacquel scored just before half (40:11) with an assist from Alex Egeonu to see Campbell go up 1-0.

- A pair of goals within five minutes from Jalen James (67:45) and Ian Rees (72:20) sealed the victory for the Camels.

By the Numbers

Campbell held a slight advantage in shots, 8-6, and shots on goal, 7-4, while PC led in corners, 2-1.

Valentin Kliebe (PC) and Samuel Lechuga (Campbell) each recorded four saves in goal.

Blue Hose Booters in conference playoffs

Rock Hill - Brett Wilson headed in the golden goal to send the Presbyterian College men's soccer team past Winthrop on Sunday night, 2-1, in Big South Quarterfinal action.

Final Score: No. 5 Presbyterian 2 - No. 4 Winthrop 1

Location: Eagle Field (Rock Hill, S.C.)

Records: PC (6-12-1, 3-4-1) Winthrop (5-10-3, 3-3-2)

Scoring Summary

Miles Rapp opened the scoring at 6:31 off an assist from Jordan Walsha

Riccardo Turcis tied the game with his fourth of the year off an assist from Harry Abell at 12:53.

- Wilson headed in the double-overtime winner after an initial shot was saved into the crossbar and fell back into play at 102:42.

By the Numbers

- Presbyterian controlled possession for most of the game, ending with a huge lead in shots, 16-4, as well as shots on goal, 8-2, and corners, 15-1.

Notables

- It was the fourth consecutive overtime match for PC and the fifth out of the last six games.

- Winthrop entered the game with a six-game unbeaten streak and played to a 1-1 tie against PC at Eagle Field on October 26.

Winthrop goalie Chandler Gaunce made six big saves in net to keep the game close during regulation.

Valentin Kliebe made a huge save on a shot from Rapp at 88:26 to keep the game tied at 1-1 and force overtime.

Presbyterian has advanced past the quarterfinal round in each of the last four seasons.