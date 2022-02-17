Action at Blue Hose softball complex

Softball hosts second tournament with the PC Invitational (baseball, men's wrestling on road).

The Presbyterian College softball team will host its second tournament in as many weeks as they welcome NC Central, Detroit Mercy, and App State to Clinton for the PC Invitational.

Presbyterian is 1-3 on the season as a loss to Tennessee Tech and two late rallies against Northern Kentucky saw them drop three straight, before winning the final game of the Blue Hose Invitational over SC State, 6-1.

The Blue Hose are led by a pair of freshmen, Jersey Silver and Morgan Hess. Silver leads PC in nearly every offensive category while Hess is right behind her in second for most offensive stats. Hess also has the only win for PC pitchers so far as she threw a modified complete game in six innings as the game was called to darkness. She faced 21 batters, striking out six while giving up only one run.

NC Central is also 1-3 this season. They took part in the Spartan Classic hosted by USC Upstate last weekend and picked up a 2-1 win over Towson.

This will be the first action for Detroit Mercy in 2022. They were 2-2 last season before the rest of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Titans will have plenty of experience on the field as 13 of their players are upperclassmen.

App State is 2-1 so far as they participated in the Elon tournament last weekend. After losing the first game to Saint Francis, the Mountaineers defeated IUPUI and Saint Francis to end the tournament. App State is led by Emily Parrott and Mary Pierce Barnes offensively, and Delani Buckner and Sejal Neas in the circle.

PC Invitational Schedule:

Friday, February 18

Presbyterian vs. NC Central – 12:15 pm

Presbyterian vs. NC Central – 2:30 pm

Saturday, February 19

Detroit Mercy vs. NC Central – 10:00 am

App State vs. Detroit Mercy – 12:15 pm

App State vs. NC Central – 2:30 pm

Sunday, February 20

Detroit Mercy vs. App State – 10:00 am

Presbyterian vs. Detroit Mercy – 12:15 pm

Presbyterian vs. App State – 2:30 pm

The Presbyterian College Baseball team begins its 2022 season with a three-game set against North Florida. The season opener is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday, while game two is set for 2 p.m. and Sunday's series finale will begin at 1 p.m. from Harmon Stadium. All three games will be shown on SWOOPLife Live throughout the weekend.

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-0) at North Florida (0-0)

WHERE: Harmon Stadium at Dusty Rhodes Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

WHEN: 6 p.m. (Fri.) | 2 p.m. (Sat.) | 1 p.m. (Sun.)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): Never Played in DI Era

ON THE MOUND *2021 STATS

Friday

PC – LHP Charlie McDaniel (4-3, 5.43 ERA, 35 K)

UNF – LHP Tony Roca (3-2, 4.52 ERA, 55 K)

Saturday

PC – RHP Duncan Howard (3-2, 4.69 ERA, 32 K)

UNF – LHP Ryan Jean (2-1, 5.17 ERA, 14 K)

Sunday

PC – RHP Daniel Eagen (Freshman)

UNF – RHP Max McKinley (4-6, 7.42 ERA, 45 K)

About the Blue Hose

• PC begins its 2022 season after winning the program's first Big South championship last spring. The Blue Hose open the 2022 campaign with a three-game set against North Florida out of the Atlantic Sun.

• Presbyterian finished the 2021 season with a 22-23 mark that saw the season end at the Nashville regional last year playing Vandy and Indiana State.

• The Blue Hose offense is led by Sophomore Chris Veach who saw action at the plate in 24 games with 21 starts as he hit .344 over that stretch. Kyle Decker returns hitting .304 with four extra-base hits and 12 runs knocked in. Decker was also 10-for-13 on the bases.

• Eric Toth is the Blue Hose top power threat back this season as he had 13 doubles and nine homers which both led the Blue Hose.

• On the mound, Presbyterian returns its top seven arms from last year led by Veach who went 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA out of the pen in 11 appearances as he totaled four saves. Toth went 3-1 in 16 appearances with eight saves. Duncan Howard returns in the starting rotation as the top arm with a 3-2 record in 11 starts.

2022 Preseason Honors

• Senior Eric Toth and sophomore Charlie McDaniel were both selected to the Preseason All-Conference team as selected by Perfect game.

• PC was tabbed fourth in the preseason conference poll as voted on by the league coaches.

Series History

• The Blue Hose and Ospreys have never played in Presbyterian's DI history.

Scouting North Florida

• North Florida enters the 2022 season coming off of a 22-23 season which included an 11-7 mark in the ASUN last year. The Ospreys dropped back-to-back games in the ASUN tournament against Jacksonville and Liberty to end the 2021 campaign.

• The Ospreys offense is led by Trey Spratling-Williams who hit .310 last season in 26 contests. Aidan Sweatt hit .282 with 14 doubles and two triples a season ago. Abraham Sequera is the top power threat returning for UNF with 11 doubles and nine homers last season.

• Darin Kilfoyl is the top arm returning from the UNF bullpen as he recorded a 2.08 ERA in 13 relief appearances allowing four earned runs over 17.1 innings. Stephen Halstead went 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA and had a save in 23.2 innings.

• The top starter returning for UNF is Tony Roca as the now junior had a 3-2 record with a 4.52 ERA in 12 starts and 14 overall appearances last year.

• North Florida was tabbed in sixth place in the preseason poll as Aidan Sweatt was selected as the Fan-Voted Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the preseason award.­

Scouting the 2022 Season

• The Blue Hose enter the 2022 season coming off of the program's first Big South Championship earned last May after going a perfect 3-0 in the tournament in Fayetteville.

• The 2022 slate features six contests against foes from the ACC and SEC which includes four contests against 2021 NCAA tournament teams.

• The 2022 slate begins with a trip to Jacksonville to face North Florida in a three-game series from February 18-20. The Blue Hose then makes the short trip to Atlanta to battle Georgia Tech on February 22.PC opens its home schedule beginning on February 25 with a doubleheader against Boston College and George Mason. The weekend wraps up with matchups on the 26th and 27th against Manhattan.

• The Blue Hose season-high nine-game homestand continues with a visit from the College of Charleston (March 1) before hosting Bellarmine (March 4-6) and wrapping up the home stretch on March 9 against Western Carolina. Before opening conference play, PC travels to Georgia State for a three-game set with the Panthers March 11-13 and heads to the Queen City on March 15 to face Charlotte.

• PC opens the conference slate with a visit from USC Upstate for a three-game set from March 18-20. The Blue Hose trek to Durham on March 23rd for a midweek battle with Duke before traveling to Campbell for a three-game set with the Camels on March 25-27. The Blue & Garnet wraps up the month of March with a trip to face South Carolina on March 29.

• Presbyterian opens the month of April with a three-game set hosting UNC Asheville (April 1-3). They hit the road quickly for four straight games following the contest with Asheville beginning on April 5 at College of Charleston before a three-game set with Morehead State (April 9-10). The Blue Hose are set for a doubleheader on the ninth with the Eagles before a single-game on the 10th.

• PC makes a quick stop at home on April 12 for a matchup with Georgia Southern before heading to Longwood on Easter weekend for a Thursday-Saturday slate. The Blue Hose return home to face Wofford (April 20) before hosting Winthrop in a three-game slate April 22-24. Presbyterian heads on the road on April 26-27 for back-to-back matchups at Clemson before heading to Western Carolina.

• PC takes a step out of conference at home to close out April and open May against James Madison with a twin bill on April 30 and a single game on May 1. In May, PC will spend a majority of the time away from Clinton with road series against Charleston Southern (May 6-8) and Gardner-Webb (May 13-15). PC also has midweeks with Wofford (May 11) and Georgia (May 17) on tap.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose continues their four-game road swing on Wednesday with a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech at 4 p.m… Wednesday's game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team will look to secure their first conference win of the year as they head to Gardner-Webb on Friday evening to take on the Bulldogs at 7pm.

MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb

DATE: Friday, February 18, 7pm

LOCATION: Boiling Springs, NC

The Blue Hose are 0-2 all-time against Gardner-Webb. The Blue Hose fought with the Bulldogs in their first ever meeting in 2020, falling by a 27-18 final. Gardner-Webb got the better of PC in 2021, 38-6. Benny Gomez and Dominic Chavez scored wins in the 2021 match, while Jacob Brasseur , Reid Stewart , Bryton Goering , and Zachary Phillips won in 2020.

Gardner-Webb is 6-7 this season, most recently coming off a 32-9 win over The Citadel. This will be the Bulldogs' last scheduled match before the SoCon Championships on March 5.