Acrobatics & Tumbling in pyramid event

ACRO SQUAD headed to Nationals.

The Presbyterian College Blue Hose Acrobatics and Tumbling team earned an at-large selection to the Event Finals of the NCATA National Championships for the first time in the program’s history. The Event Finals will take place at the Matthew Knight Arena at the University of Oregon on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 2 p.m.

“I’m excited for our athletes to represent at the national championships,” Presbyterian coach Amber Morrell said.

“It will be a great experience for our players to compete at the highest level against the best teams in the country.”

Presbyterian will compete in the Synchronized Pyramid event in the Finals. Teams earn at-large sports based on minimum qualifying scores during an event in the regular season that are not in the top eight of the team NCATA Championship rankings.

The Blue Hose scored a 9.85 in the Synchronized Pyramid Event in their home meet against Trine on March 10 which qualified Presbyterian for the National Event Finals.

The student-athletes that are competing in the National Events Finals for Presbyterian are; Ciera Carter, Jaden Haley, Maya Cunningham, Andey Reynolds, Annie Blakely, Madeline Johnson, Eliza Ackerman, Maddie Watkins, Georgia Welborn, Nicole Crean, and Lana Shull.

The Blue Hose finished the regular season with a perfect 4-0 record at the Templeton Center with wins over No. 13 Belmont Abbey, Trine, Saint Leo, and Coker.

-- Chronicle Photo above by Vic MacDonald