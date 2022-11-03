The Acrobatic Seniors

Acrobatics & Tumbling: No. 12 Presbyterian Posts Program Best Score Against Trine.

The 12th-ranked Presbyterian College Blue Hose (2-1) Acrobatics and Tumbling team recorded the highest score in the program’s history in a 260.005 to 231.595 win over the Trine University Thunder (0-3) at the Templeton Center on Senior Night.

“I was proud of all of our scores,” said Presbyterian coach Amber Morrell said. “We increased the majority of our scores, we had a few wobbles in the team event and a few mishaps in tumbling but overall we improved. We scored in the 260s which was our goal. We got a 9.95 which was huge. We will keep building upon that.”

During tonight’s meet, Presbyterian honored their seniors: Georgia Welborn, Andey Reynolds, Lana Shull, Rachel Ransom, Diana Santopietro, Nicole Crean, and Eliza Ackerman.

“The seniors have meant everything to the program,” Morrell said. “They are the foundation of the program. They will always be the first.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

* The Blue Hose began the meet with a program-high 37.30 in the Compulsory Event, with the best scores of 9.75 in the Pyramid and 9.70 in the Toss Heats.

* Presbyterian recorded another program-high with a score of 28.80 in the Acro Event, which included high scores of 9.65 in the 6-Element and 7-Element Heats.

* In the Pyramid Event, the Blue Hose finished with a program-high score of 29.20, with a high score of 9.95 in the Open Heat.

* In the Toss Event, Presbyterian garnered another season-high score of 26.85 with a high score of 9.30 in the Open Heat.

* In the Tumbling Event, Presbyterian collected a season-high score of 49.025 led by Reynolds’ 6-Element pass score of 8.750.

* Presbyterian closed out the meet with an 88.83 in the Team Event.

NOTABLES

* In the Acro Events, Presbyterian’s 6-Element team of Shull, Morgan Todd, Ciera Carter, and Shayla Snow tallied a score of 9.65.

* In the Acro events, the Blue Hose’s 7-Element team of Ackerman, Ashlyn Getway, Caroline Holter, Maddie Watkins, and Makenna Watt also recorded a score of 9.65.

* The Synchronized Pyramid team of Watkins, Welborn, Crean, Carter, Ackerman, Reynolds, Maya Cunningham, Jaden Haley, Madeline Johnson, and Annie Blakely posted a strong score of 9.85.

* The Open Pyramid team of Reynolds. Santopietro, Shull, Getway, Holter, Watkins, Watt, Carter, Troi Hudson, and Amirah Boyd recorded the highest scoring heat in any event from PC with a 9.95 score.

UP NEXT

The Blue Hose play the Belmont Abbey Crusaders in the Templeton Center this Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m.