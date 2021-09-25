5-0, working on 0-0

Clinton starts its 0-0 season (the start of region play) after a convincing win Friday over Newberry.

Jishun Copeland’s 2 TD runs, on the first possession of the 2nd half then again after Newberry fumbled the kickoff, were the clinchers for the Red Devils – those AND the Bryson James short scoring catch with 35 seconds left to play in the 1st half. The game was 14-13 midway through the 2nd quarter and wound up a 41-20 Clinton win.

Clinton is 5-0 on the season, #3 in the state in AAA.

“We’re 0-0,” said Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain.

Clinton was able to force Newberry into some uncharacteristic mistakes, especially fielding kicks.

“We work on special teams every day – Coach Spanglers, they do an awesome job on special teams – it definitely pays off in big games. The offense had a great game play – Coach Alexander. Ethan Campbell had a great defensive game plan. It takes all phases of the game to win big games.

“Our guys are getting after it all night long. We’re playing solid football; you want to keep building on that. If you’re going to make a run in the playoffs, you have to take it one practice at a time, one rep at a time. We’ve got to get ready.”

Newberry hit Clinton with an unusual (for the Bulldogs, known for smash-mouth football) play early on – the game’s third play went for a long touchdown reception for Newberry, taking advantage of Clinton’s hats-to-the-ball approach to defensive run stopping. Newberry’s Zack Chalmers slipped behind the coverage for the Bulldogs’ score – the PAT was blocked.

Clinton answered with Jykorie Gary’s scoring run on the first play of the 2nd quarter – Keegan Fortman continued his solid kicking with the PAT.

Newberry scored again with 8:32 left until half time – they wouldn’t score again until the 4th quarter.

Meanwhile, Clinton took the 14-13 lead on Justin Copeland’s catch of a runningback/quarterback Austin Copeland pass. Clinton’s hard-charging defense forced an intentional grounding penalty and a punt with 1:53 before halftime. Bryson James ran it in with :35 before intermission.

Then, it was Jishun Copeland – twice. After an official’s call took a Zechariah Johnstone TD catch off the board, Jishun Copeland ran it in to cap the 1st possession of the 2nd half. It was Copeland again on the ground to paydirt, after Newberry fumbled the kickoff – making it 34-13.

Clinton ground it out in the 3rd quarter against the tired Newberry defense. Once the Bulldogs got the ball back, the visitors put together their best drive – it stalled on a 4th down run with 3:45 left in the 3rd quarter. Justin Copeland scored again to start the 4th quarter, and Newberry managed a touchdown with 7:37 left to play.

Clinton squares off against Union County this Friday.

The stakes are high – it’s the region opener for both teams. That first region win is vital because #5 in the state Chapman looms ahead in region play. Union County wants some Laurens County revenge – the Laurens Raiders beat them 44-28 earlier in September (Laurens bounced back Friday at North Augusta, 27-17, after a 3OT loss the Friday before to River Bluff; the Raiders play state-ranked Greenwood this Friday, and state-ranked Greenville the week after that).

After Union County, just one of Clinton’s final four games is at home.