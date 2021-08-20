48-24 Home Win

CHS – Pendleton

Bottle that first half, and break it out 9 more times this season.

Clinton played nearly flawless football, except for penalty calls, in the first half of a 48-24 win Friday in the season opener against Pendleton. The Red Devil offense erupted for 388 total yards – Jishun Copeland accounted for 104 yards on the ground.

CHS Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said the Devils have some things to clean up with execution, but they were grateful to be playing.

“Just grateful that we got to play tonight with all the games that got cancelled. I just tell these guys you got to have gratitude – gratitude to come out here and play the game of football – you got to compete every rep because every rep matters. You don’t know if this is going to be your last rep, you don’t know if this is going to be your last game, so enjoy it. Have fun play with all your heart every rep,” Fountain said.

“We came out hot, the offensive line was blocking really well. I just give credit to the coaches and the players – on executing - we were able to block the way we wanted to block, and we were able to jump on them, jump on them in a hurry and get some points and get it rolling so we could get some guys in at the end of the game.”

Jishun Copeland scored on Clinton’s second play from scrimmage. Bryson James snagged a long pass to the Pendleton 4, and Jykorie Gary took it the short distance to paydirt. After a Pendleton field goal, Clinton answered on the first play of the 2nd quarter on a Davis Wilson to Kadon Crawford scoring pass. Jishun Copeland added a touchdown run and Clinton was up 27-3 before Pendleton knew what hit them.

After a Gary touchdown, Pendleton came back with a double-pass, halfback throw for a touchdown – it was 34-10 at the half. Pendleton scored after intercepting a Clinton pass on the Red Devils first possession of the 2nd half.

After a Bryson James score, sophomore Nyze Byrd recovered a fumble, and Danny Kinard took it in for Clinton’s final points. Pendleton scored a late-game touchdown.

For its Aug. 27 game, Clinton travels to cross-county rival Laurens – a 23-17 loser Friday to TL Hanna, a highly ranked team in Class 5-A – then returns home Sept. 3 against long-time rival Newberry.