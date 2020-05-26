4-Wheel, Moto-Cross Event

Laurens plays host to Scramble Series event - and speedway results.

The Mid East Hare Scramble Series was conducted May 9 and 10 in Laurens, with special permits acquired through Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Danny Verdin. The annual event is sponsored by Wayne Strange, and those attending were from Virginia, N.C. and S.C., Florida, Arkansas, Iowa, Tennessee, Ohio, Alabama, and several other states along with World Champion Motocross Riders from Australia, Japan, and the U.S.

It is one of the most important and well known championship four wheel and motorcycle races in the Southeast. World Champion Motocross Riders were sponsored by companies such as Honda, Can- Am,Yamaha and others bike and 4 wheeler companies.

Health guidelines were strictly followed. There were many hand washing stations and social distancing set ups.

There were various age category races in four wheelers and motorcycles from 5 year olds to adults. The race event took place on the Strange Ranch just outside and inside Laurens, where there are 9 miles of trails up and down hills, across streams, beside Little River, through woods and across large fields. Motels around the county had many more guests than normally, and two businessmen from Atlanta flew into Strange Ranch by helicopter to ride in the races. They landed in a field provide by the Ranch and left after their races were over. Wayne Strange has been sponsoring these races for 7 years.

A separate event this past weekend:

Laurens County Speedway Race Report: 5-23-20

Thunder Bomber:

Casey Lawson finds lightning in a bottle as cautions flood the Thumber Bombers on Saturday night. Reid Neaderhiser finishes runner up, with Clay Crowder snagging a hard fought podium finish. Lawson would take all comers throughout the night, including Dylan Chappell who would march from mid-pack to second early in the main event. After facing race ending engine troubles, Chappell would be done for the night opening the door for Neaderhiser. Lawson never flinched, leading from flag to flag to take home his first feature win since last summer at the Darlington of Dirt, and breaking up Tinker Roberts undefeated streak in 2020.

602 Crates:

Colt Smith sees light and never looks back, taking home his first 602 Crate victory of the 2020 season. Shun “Oreo” Thomas earns a tough second place finish, followed by Colby Cannon in third. Thomas and Cannon paced the field in the early laps of the main event before contact between the two opened the door for Smith. Going into turn three, Cannon gets into the rear of Thomas, forcing both drivers up a lane. Smith would fly by on the bottom and sail to victory. After a lengthy battle for second, Thomas with the help of lapped traffic would clear Cannon to bring home the runner up spot.

MMSA 4-Cylinder

Travis Mosely edges out Matt Gilbert for a $1,200 pay day in the Monster Mini Stock Association Four Cylinder main event. The action would begin in qualifying, with four cars in the eighteen car field laying down laps in the sub-eighteen second bracket. As the green flag flew, Gilbert who started the race in fifth would sky rocket to the lead on the opening lap of the feature. Yellows would continue to fall throughout the night, with Gilbert continuing to lead the way. Things would change as a restart would come with 10 to go, which saw Travis Mosely give Gilbert a hard fight for the lead, which would prevail a lap later off of turn four. Mosely would survive two late restarts to snag the MMSA victory. Gilbert would finish second with Harley Holden, Terry Caples and Cody Ussery rounding out the top five.

Limited Late Models:

Fast cars and fast competition for the limited late models as Dale Timms makes a late race pass for the checkereds with Tony Quarles finishing second, followed by Frank Coates. Tony Quarles dominated most of the night after grabbing the pole with a fast time of 14.705. Quarles and Coates would put on a show up front for a handful of laps, in which contact between the two elevated Quarles back to the lead. Finding his groove, Dale Timms would start picking his way through the leaders. After a hard battle with Coates for second, Timms set his sights toward Quarles. With two laps to go Timms launched into turn one and never looked back, passing Quarles off of turn two, taking home his first limited win of the 2020 season.

Front Wheel Drive:

Jason Lambert slays the dragon of Travis Jamieson to earn his first front wheel drive victory and Laurens County Speedway. Jamieson, who was undefeated in the 2020 season, would find the front quickly after a hard battle with pole sitter Justin Harris. Lambert would quickly slip into second and begin tracking Jamieson. Lambert would get a great launch off the corners, but couldn't find the room to get passed Jamieson for most of the night. After a restart with five laps to go, Lambert would again pester Jamieson throughout the main event. Things would commence on the white flag lap as Lambert dove into turn three and made contact with Jamieson through turn four. Both would drag race to the line, with Lambert nipping Jamieson at the line by a margin of 0.244 seconds. Lambert would proceed to take his first mud bath at the speedway to celebrate his first victory at the Darlington of Dirt.