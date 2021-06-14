33 new, 10 previous join program

PC Football: 33 Signees.

The Presbyterian College Football team has added 33 players to the football program since the initial signing of 10 as a part of national signing day.

AJ Seay

6-0; 185; DB

Decatur, Ga. / Southwest Dekalb HS

Totaled 73 tackles as a DB in 2019-20 at Heritage High School… averaged 6.6 tackles per game during that stretch… was 2nd Team All-Region during his time at Heritage… he chose to come to PC because it was a great for him and he loved the campus… his biggest influences growing up were both his mother and grandmother because they both pushed him to be the best… he intends to major in Mechanical Engineering…

Coby Cornelius

5-10; 235; LB

Columbia, S.C. / Spring Valley HS

He finished his time at Spring Valley High School with over 200 tackles…. Also added 19 tackles for loss and 17 sacks along with a pair of interceptions and punt blocks…. Was an All-Region selection… also was a member of the school's basketball and track & field programs… was a merit scholarship recipient… he chose to come to PC because of the family environment… he intends to major in sports science and sports management… his biggest influence growing up has been his mother because she's always wanted him to follow his dream and has supported me endlessly at all times…

Eric Terry

6-0; 225; OL

Greenwood, S.C. / Greenwood HS

Earned All Lakelands and All Region selections in 2020 at Greenwood High School… he chose to come to PC because the atmosphere took his breath away and he knew as soon as he stepped foot on campus that it was the place for me… he intends to major in biology… his biggest influence growing up has been Elvis Dumervil because he was a 5' 11'' defensive lineman that played up to the stands and he didn't let his height stop the critics from doubting him he kept fighting and made the best of it…

George Wilder

6-0; 170; S

Lake City, S.C. / The Carolina Academy

He was an all-region and all-state honoree at The Carolina Academy… was a member of the school's baseball, basketball & track and field programs… received all-region and all-state honors in track and field as well… he chose to come to PC because it made him feel at home… his biggest influence growing up has been his mother because she taught him how to stay and fight and be stronger… he intends to major in business administration….

Javier Rudolph

6-0; 175; QB

Williston, S.C. / Williston-Elko HS

Earned an all-region offensive player of the year selection at Williston-Elko High School… earned all-state honors… 2x all-region selection… member of the school's beta club… he chose to come to Presbyterian because it is close to home and his family… his father has been his biggest influence growing up… he intends to major in business management….

Nigel Brown

5-10; 220; LB

Wagener, S.C. / Wagener-Salley HS

was a two time all-state honoree at Wagener-Salley High School… also was two-time all-region and all-county honoree… named 2020 offensive lineman of the year… member of the school's national honor society… he chose PC because it is a great fit for him because he loves the environment and the school has great people around it and Clinton is a great town… his mother has been his biggest influence growing up because anything he needed she is always there for me… he intends to major in business management…

Sebastian Conwell

6-0; 215; LB

Bowling Green, Ky. / Greenwood HS

Earned second team all-state honors at Greenwood High School… was a two time Track and Field Shot Put region champion… earned all-state academic honors all four years of high school… he chose PC because it gave him the chance to play football at the DI level… his mother has been his biggest influence growing up because she taught him everything he knows and is the strongest person he's ever met… he plans to major in the sports therapy field…

Steven McFadden

6-3; 240; TE

Fort Mill, S.C. / Nation Ford HS

Was named offensive player of the year while at Nation Ford High School… named player of the week via the Herald Newspaper for the week of Oct. 4, 2021… named football team captain… he chose to come to PC because he was impressed with the academic and athletic opportunities and he loved the campus… his parents have been his biggest influence growing up because they have supported me constantly since I was at the age of 5 playing pee-wee football. They know how much I love football and they have always been willing to help me get better….

TJ Barrett

6-5; 186; WR

York, S.C. / York Comprehensive HS

Barrett chose to come to PC because of the educational opportunities… his biggest influence growing up has been Kobe because of his determination to always get better stands out at a legendary level… he is currently undecided on his major…

Quante Jennings

5-10; 200; RB

Cartersville, Ga. / Cartersville HS

Jennings totaled 1,912 career rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns during his time at Cartersville High School… was a 2x honoree as first-team all-county… also played basketball and track during his high school career… he chose to come to Presbyterian because of the great tradition of the program and he felt like he was gonna be able to succeed on the field while getting a degree that will help him in the future… his grandmother has been his biggest influence growing up because she always believed in him and supported him while attending his games… he plans to major in the business field…

Chandler Fowler

5-11; 215; FB/TE

McDonough, Ga. / Ola HS

Fowler recorded 10 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Ola High School… totaled 26 pancakes… was an all-region selection… GA Elite Classic Invite… part of the leadership council three times… Vine Dooley Award Recipient… member of national honor society… chose to come to PC because of the academic and athletic opportunities… his dad has been his biggest influence growing up because of him getting him into the game and had coached him since he was young… he is currently undecided on a major…

Mason Lord

5-11; 205; LB

Goose Creek, S.C. / Stratford HS

Lord totaled 294 career tackles during his time at Stratford High School… added 73 tackles for loss in his career and seven forced fumbles… was an all-state honoree… earned all low county honors twice… 2x defensive MVP… 2x Best Linebacker Award… member of the national honor society along with French National Honor Society… Duke Tip Scholar… he chose PC because they gave him the opportunity to fulfill a dream of playing football at the DI level… his parents have been his biggest influence growing up because at a young age they instilled in me that hard work, dedication, and doing the little things right will guide you to where you want to be… he plans to major in bioengineering…

Brandon Dessi

6-2; 170; QB

Tampa, Fla. / Sickles HS

Second Team All-Western Conference honors while at Sickles High School… was MVP of Hillsborough County All Star game… chose to come to PC because of the combination of the academic and athletic programs… his dad and brother have been his biggest influence growing up for all the coaching, mentorship and belief in him growing up… he plans to major in biology…

Jeffrey Johnson

5-10; 173; DB

Griffin, Ga. / Griffin HS

Was an All Region in his junior and senior year at Griffin High School… made playoffs all four years… he chose to come to PC because he felt that he would be a great piece to an already great organization… he intends to major in biology or accounting…

Bryce Smith

6-5; 310; OT

Gilbert, S.C./Gilbert HS

Was a 3A Region 5 All-Region selection at Gilbert High School… Earned 3A All-State Honors… also was a member of the school's wrestling program… member of the beta club… he chose PC because of it being the best option for him and he enjoyed the overall atmosphere… his biggest influence growing up has been his parents because they pushed him to be the best… he plans to earn a dual degree in engineering and physics…

JB Seay

5-10; 200; RB

Lawrenceville, Ga. / Discovery HS

Was a First-Team all-region selection at Discovery High School… earned honorable mention All-County Honors… he chose to come to PC because it is a great school and had good academics. It also felt like that it was the best home for me and has a great campus… his family has been his biggest influence growing up because they keep him going and tell him not to give up and try my best at everything and in anything I do… he intends to major in the sports medicine field…

Dylan Boone

6-4; 215; WR/TE

Savannah, Ga. / Sol C. Johnson HS

Was a First Team All-Region selection for two consecutive years and was nominated for the WSAV Blitz Border Bowl at Sol C. Johnson High School… averaged 15 yards per carry on offense and over three years average five tackles and two sacks per game on defense… during his senior season, he recorded a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and fumble recovery… his father has been his biggest influence growing up because he also gives him advice and has stuck with him through the highs and lows… he chose PC because he loves the school and he sees himself being successful in Clinton… he intends to major in the sports medicine field…

Alex Herriott

5-11; 215; LB

Hanahan, S.C. / Hanahan HS

During his junior season he led the low country in tackles with 132 at Hanahan High School… he totaled 77 tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for loss during his senior year… was first-team all-state honoree… earned second-team all low country… all-region honoree… was a two-year team captain… also a captain on the school's wrestling team… he chose to come to PC because when he visited it felt like this was the place he needed to be. It felt like home and they people were very nice and everyone seemed to love it… his family has been his biggest influence growing up because everything he does it is done for them and all he wants to do is make them proud and they motivate him everyday to be great… he intends to major in the business field…

Wyatt Hodges

5-9; 170; WR

Peachtree Corners, Ga. / Wesleyan School

Was a 2020 All-State Honoree at the Wesleyan School… 2x All-Region honoree… totaled 1,106 receiving yards and five touchdowns… also added 124 tackles and three interceptions in his time at the Wesleyan School… made the 2020 final four and was region five champion… also a member of the school's basketball and track and field programs… was a team captain for all three teams… he chose to come to PC because when he first stepped on campus it felt like home… his father has been his biggest influence growing up because while growing up he coached Wyatt and has always pushed him to work hard and believe in himself… he intends to major in the business field…

Ryan Wilson

6-4; 310; OL

Mount Dora, Fla. / Mount Dora Christian Academy

Was a First-Team All-State honoree at Mount Dora Christian Academy… named First-Team All-Conference twice… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl… also a member of Mount Dora's baseball program… he chose to come to PC because it was the best option for him and his family and it felt like the right place for him… both his grandparents and his parents have been his biggest influences on him growing up because they just show him what hard work is everyday… he intends to major in the pharmacy field…

Hayne Rice

6-2; 195; TE/LB

Easley, S.C. / Easley HS

Totaled 50 tackles and nine sacks during his time at Easley High School… added eight catches for 94 yards… he was an All-Region honoree… he chose PC because of the location, class sizes and the coaches… his dad has been his biggest influence growing up because he is the main reason I am where I am today… he intends to major in business finance…

Gunnar Shoemaker

6-3; 330; OL

Daytona Beach, Fla. / Father Lopez Catholic HS

Was a 3x All-American Selection while at Father Lopez Catholic High School… named Florida High School All-Star… member of the school's entrepreneurship club… he chose to come to PC because of the tight knit community and the coaches… his mom has been his biggest influence because she always pushes him to keep going and to strive to be the best I can be every day… he plans to major in business finance…

Cobi Jones

5-11; 185; WR

Hartwell, Ga. / Hart County HS

Was a second-team All-Region selection at Hart County High School… was a member of the key club and was a junior marshal and honor graduate… he chose PC because it provided him with the best opportunity to further his academic and athletic career… his brother has been his biggest influence growing up because he taught him everything he knows about the game of football… he intends to major in psychology…

Braylen Dixon

6-1; 270; DT

Charlotte, N.C. / Mallard Creek HS

Was an All-Conference honoree at Mallard Creek High School… he was a member of the honor society… was a member of the school's track program… he chose to come to PC because it offer him the opportunity to achieve both his athletic and academic goals… his mother has been his biggest influence growing up because she is an educator and has inspired his life to be the best in everything he does… he intends to major in business marketing…

Andrew Doss

5-4; 180; RB

Raleigh, N.C. / Myrtle Beach HS

Finished his career at Myrtle Beach High School with over 1,700 yards rushing, 243 carries and 22 touchdowns… averaged over seven yards a carry… was an all-conference honoree his junior year… all-region selection his senior year… all-blitz first-team offense in SC during his senior year… team was NC 4AA State Runner-up in 2019 and 2020 SC 4A Lower State Runner-Up in 2020… also was a 3x NC 4A state qualifier for wrestling… earned third place finish in NC… he chose to come to PC because of the coaches and the world class education he has chance to receive while still playing the game he loves… his father has been his biggest influence because he is the reason he is where he's at today… he intends to major in business administration…

Tzion Herriot

5-7; 175;WR

Fayetteville, N.C. / Lovejoy HS

He chose to come to PC because he believes its an environment in academics and athletics that will help him develop new skills, be a better person and a better player… his dad has been his biggest influence because he always taught him how to be tough and strong… he plans to major in psychology…

Yakim Herriot

5-10; 230; RB

Fayetteville, N.C. / Lovejoy HS

He chose to come to PC because of the great environment not only athletically but academically. It was a great fit for him to experience college… his biggest influence on his life as an athlete has been LeBron James. He likes LeBron because he has the monster of a leader not just mental wise but also physical wise and regardless of anything he is always locked in the moment and that is what I plan to accomplish and improve on as well… he intends to major in Biology…

Austin Jernigan

5-11; 220; LB

Blackshear, Ga. / Pierce County HS

Was an All-State Honoree at Pierce County High School… 2x All-Region Selection… was a part of a team that was 3x region champs… 2020 State Champion… was top 15 in his class… chose to come to PC because of it being a great school with great athletic programs… his father has been his biggest influence growing up because he tried to show him how to do everything to the best of his ability… he intends to major in math…

Tyriek Johnson Jr.

5-10; 175; DB

Dacula, Ga. / Mill Creek HS

Totaled 70+ tackles during his time at Mill Creek High School… recorded three interceptions… his team made the playoffs every year… he chose to come to PC because it was close to home and great coaches… his brother has been his biggest influence growing up because he pushed him to go harder and he followed his footsteps throughout his young life… he intends to major in the business field…

David Herring Jr.

5-10; 170; WR

Jacksonville, Fla. / Robert E. Lee HS

Totaled 300+ total yards and six touchdowns in his time at Robert E. Lee High School… made the playoffs all four years of his High School career… member of the school's math honor society… he chose PC because of the opportunity to play football at the collegiate level… his father and brother have been his biggest influence growing up because of them constantly pushing him to get better… he is currently undecided on his major…

Bradley Russ-Martin

5-7; 150; CB

Travelers Rest, S.C. / Travelers Rest HS

Was an All-State award winner at Travelers Rest High School… 2x All-Region honoree… he chose to come to Presbyterian because he felt like it gave him the opportunity to be successful when school and sports are both finished… his biggest influence growing up has been Lebron James because of all the time and effort he puts forward and how he continues to better himself regardless of what the critics say… he is currently undecided on a major…

Brooks Russ-Martin

5-8; 155; CB

Travelers Rest, S.C. / Travelers Rest HS

He chose to come to PC because it allows him the opportunity to play good football and receive a good education in the process… his parents have been his biggest influence growing up because everyday they push him to be the best athlete and person he can be… he is currently undecided on a major…

Alex Lewis

5-11; 190; WR/RB

West Columbia, S.C. / Heathwood Hall Episcopal School

Had over 4,000 total yards gained at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School… totaled 46 touchdowns… 3x All-State selection… 2020 North/South All-Star Game Selection… 2020 HS Blitz Senior Game Selection… made playoffs three times… did work off the field with special Olympics… also was an all-state honoree with the baseball program… he chose to come to PC because it provides him the opportunity to compete on the DI level while earning a highly regarded degree… his parents have been his biggest influence growing up because they always have supported his athletic goals… he intends to major in Education for undergrad with hopes to get into Occupational Therapy graduate program…

The 2021 Blue Hose fall football schedule with start times will be released soon.