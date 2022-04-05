3 more join Blue Hose women

Women’s Basketball signs 3 - from Maryland, Spain, Kansas.

Presbyterian College and head women's basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the addition of three players to the program's 2022 class on Tuesday.

Laila Grant, Mara Neira Conde and Aubrie Kierscht are set to join the program for the 2022-23 season.

Laila Grant – G – 5-7 – Derwood, Md. – Vincennes University

Prior to PC: Spent 2021-22 season at Vincennes University where she averaged 14.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. She led her team to a 20-9 overall record. Made the NJCAA All Region 24, 1st Team following the season. Spent 2019-20 and 2020-21 at Gulf Coast State. Here she averaged 12 ppg and made the All-Academic team both seasons at Gulf Coast State.

Laila on choosing PC: " I chose PC because of the family vibe I received from visiting the campus, meeting my coaches, and talking with the team. It overall felt like home and I liked what the coaches goals were as far as making everyone on the team become their best selves on the court and off the court."

Coach Sharp on Laila: " We are really thankful to add Laila to our program. Laila has a lot of potential as a person, student, and player. She can score in many different ways, she's a competitive defender and has all the tools to be an impact player for us. She had a tremendous junior college career and will add great experience to our team."

Harry Meeks, Head Coach at Vincennes University on Laila: " What you're getting in Laila Grant is a team player who works extremely hard and will be a huge asset to the program. She will have no problems fitting in and learning everything you do as a team. Laila averaged 38-40 minutes a game so she has plenty of experience. She is a great kid who will help the program and be a positive member of the culture. You did a great job recruiting her because it's a great fit for her."

Mara Neira – G – 5-7 – Galicia, Spain – Eastern Wyoming College

Prior to PC: She played in 21 games at Eastern Wyoming College last season averaging 13.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2spg, 2.3apg. Neira connected on 43.5% of her field goals and 32.8% of her threes last season. She tallied a season-high 27 points against McCook Community College last January. She helped lead her team to an 18-12 overall record and she earned a spot on the NJCAA All-Region IX team and the post season all-tournament team. Her team also reached the Region IX Championship game.

Mara on choosing PC: "I have decided to come to PC because of the goals that the coaching staff have for the next season and the desire they have to work with me. I also like the campus and the facilities, everything seems very familiar."

Coach Sharp on Mara: "Mara is a wonderful addition to our women's basketball family. Her basketball IQ is incredibly high which makes it a great fit for how we want to play. She is a tremendous shooter and scorer but one of our favorite things about Mara is her ability to pass. She does a great job of setting her teammates up for success. Mara is a high character young woman and is extremely mature. She carries herself with great confidence on the court that passes on to those around her. We are thankful she chose PC!"

Eastern Wyoming Head Coach Alicia Hawkins on Mara: "Eastern Wyoming College and myself are extremely proud of Mara and what she has accomplished. It has been very rewarding to watch her grow as a student-athlete this past year and look forward to watching her grow at the next level. Mara has a great basketball sense and creates big plays on both offense and defense. Her ability to lead on the court along with her style of play will suit Coach Sharp well. She will be a great asset to the Presbyterian College."

Aubrie Kierscht – G – 5-6 – Salina, Kan. – Salina Central

Prior to PC: She became the program's all-time leading scorer at Salina Central with 1,685 in her career. Kierscht broke the school-record in career three pointers (317), single-season three-pointers (113), points in a game (40) and points in a season (518). She was named 5A player of the year by Central Kansas Sports. 1st Team All-State Honoree by multiple publications. First Team AVCTI. SIT MVP and All-Tournament Team along with state tournament first team honoree. Kierscht also was honored with the All-League Academic Team.

Aubrie on choosing PC: " I chose PC because it fit everything I wanted in a college and I feel it is somewhere I can be successful both on and off the court."

Coach Sharp on Kierscht: " We are pumped Aubrie chose PC. She is a prolific scorer and energy player. Aubrie is well known for her ability to shoot it but she is a scorer. She has really good ball skills that will translate to our system extremely well. She is one of the people that is humble but confident and spends multiple hours in the gym perfecting her craft. We love her personality and what she stands for as a person and student. She will be a tremendous addition to our basketball family!."

Chris Fear, Head Coach Salina Central on Aubrie: " Aubrie Kierscht is the hardest worker I have had in 26 years of coaching. She is an outstanding player and a young woman of character. I am really excited for the future for both Aubrie and Presbyterian.."