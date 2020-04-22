Blue Hose Football has 51 Signees.

Since signing 28 student-athletes on National Signing Day on February 5, the Presbyterian College football team has added another 23 student-athletes to its 2020 signing class over the last month, including 11 over the past week.

The addition of the 23 pushes the class to 51 student-athletes.

In-state prospects continue to feature prominently in this signing period, as seven of the 23 come from the Palmetto State to give the Blue Hose 29 South Carolina signees in this class. The remaining players hail from North Carolina (11), Georgia (nine) and Florida (two).



Khalil Denis

5-11; 210; LB

Knightdale, N.C. / Knightdale HS

Was a 2x all-conference award winner at Knightdale High School… he chose Presbyterian with the opportunity to get a great education and it felt like a family atmosphere… he intends to major in business management… his biggest influence growing up was Derwin James because of the way he plays and how he is as a person makes him want to become a better athlete…

Garrett Kurz

6-0; 270; OL

Conover, N.C. / Discovery HS

Was a four-year starter and all-conference award winner at Discovery High School… he accrued 121 knockdowns over the last two years on the offensive line… totaled 56 tackles and 17 tackles for loss on the defensive side… was a 1st team all classification… earned team captain honors… was a member of the math & science club while also being selected to the national honor society… intends to major in Bio-Chemistry, Pre-Med… his biggest influence growing up were his parents as they were both competitive athletes who always taught him sportsmanship, hard work and to never give up and to lead by example…

Nathan Strother

5-8; 160; WR

Charlotte, N.C. / Phillip O. Berry HS

Was a four-year varsity letterwinner at Phillip O. Berry High School… totaled 1,000 all-purpose yards in his career… named key player by Carolina Varsity… named team captain… earned preseason all-conference honorees… earned Bronco Nagurski High school leadership award winner sponsored by the Carolina Panthers… was selected to the national honor society… involved off the field in Alpha Beautillon, AAU Basketball, Health Occupations Students of America… he intends to major in business management… his biggest influence growing up was his grandfather as he went to the Olympics for boxing and he showed what hard work and dedication can do for you…

Spencer Moore

6-0; 290; OL

Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett HS

Was a member of the offensive line at North Gwinnett High School… he chose Presbyterian because of the great education and athletics… he intends to major in Engineering… his mother is his biggest influence because she knows how to push him to the next level and has been with him every step of the way…

Ethan Frisch

6-0; 235; OL/DL

Hendersonville, N.C. / Hendersonville HS

Totaled 160 solo tackles throughout his career at Hendersonville High School… earned all-western Carolina honors three times… was 3x all-conference award winner… all-state honors in his senior year… was selected to the national honor society at Hendersonville… intends to major in the education field… his mother is his biggest influence growing up because of how she has helped and inspired him…

Mickey Walker

6-1; 275; OL

Charleston, S.C. / Philip Simmons HS

Is the current valedictorian at Philip Simmons High School… was named ABC 4 Scholar athlete of the week… involved off the field in quest and beta club… also was the senior board treasurer… renaissance council member… also selected to the national honor society… chose Presbyterian because it was the best fit for him, loved the campus when he first visited and to be able to continue to play football… he is undecided on his major… his father is his biggest influence growing up because he has always been a honest person when it came to everything. He was who I practiced and put in the work for, I played to make him proud…

Kevin Sentell

6-2; 195; QB

Fayetteville, N.C. / Jack Britt HS

Was an all-conference and all-region selection at Jack Britt High School… earned honors in Math, Science, English and History… he chose Presbyterian because he loved the campus… he intends to major in Business Administration… his father is his biggest influence growing up because he has served our country in the Army…

Worth Warner

6-4; 205; QB

Raleigh, N.C. / Broughton HS

Was 2x Academic All-Conference and All-State at Broughton High School… was 1st team all-conference… was selected to the national honor society… he chose Presbyterian because of great academics, great location and trust in the coaches… he intends to major in the business field… his biggest influence is his father because he played college football and inspired him to do the same and also taught him hard work.

Jason Wright-Mann

6-2; 170; WR

Pendleton, S.C. / Pendleton HS

Was a 3x all-region selection at Pendleton High School… was 2019 Co-Offensive Player of the Year… was a member of back-to-back region championships… he chose Presbyterian because of the great academics and it being close to home… his biggest influence is Ja'Marr Chase because he came up from not being known to one of the top wide receiver in college football in just one season…

Sagee Eason

6-2; 270; OL

Spartanburg, S.C. / Spartanburg HS

Was a part of the Viking Early College Program at Spartanburg High School… the program allows him to graduate high school with an associate's degree… member of beta club since ninth grade… member of national honor society since 10th grade… also a member of track and field team at Spartanburg High School… he chose Presbyterian because it was a wonderful place… he intends to major in either Chemistry or Chemical Engineering… his biggest influence is his mother because she motivates him to be better everyday…

Ola Salimonu

5-11; 176; CB

Snellville, Ga. / Meadowcreek HS

Was 1st team all-region selection at Meadowcreek High School… earned all-county honors at Meadowcreek… also was a member of the Track and Field program… he chose Presbyterian because it felt like home… he intends to major in psychology… his biggest influence is Quran Fite because he has taught him everything he knows about football over the last two seasons…

Seth Butcher

6-3; 285; OL

Lexington, S.C. / Lexington HS

As a member of the offensive line at Lexington High School he allowed one sack over four seasons… also was a member of the wrestling, track and field and lacrosse programs at Lexington High School… he selected Presbyterian because of the atmosphere, academic standards and the football program… he intends to major in environmental science… his biggest influence is Tori Gurley because he was a great athlete and trainer for him. He motivated him to pursue college football and believed in him…

Jordan Jackson

5-9; 165; RB/DB

Charleston, S.C. / Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Had a GPA of 4.189 at Oceanside Collegiate Academy… chose Presbyterian because of it being a great school for education… he intends to major in computer science… his biggest influence is his mother because of her raising four children by herself and made sure they had everything and a roof over their heads…

Lawson Bachelder

6-3; 185; WR

Augusta, Ga. / Aquinas HS

Was an honorable mention All-State at Aquinas High School… earned all-region and all-area honors… picked up all-conference independent honors… had four straight games with 100+ yards receiving… made the playoffs all four years… also a member of the school's baseball team… he selected PC because he felt that it was a perfect fit for him. Walking around campus, he felt as if he was at a new home…. Intends to major in business management… his biggest influence is his brother who has helped him become motivated for the game of football…

Nnamdi Orjioke

5-10; 190; RB

Roswell, Ga. / Roswell HS

Was an All-Region selection in 7A region his junior season at Roswell High School… was an all-state honorable mention… totaled 1,700 career all-purpose yards… had 15 touchdowns… earned a region title… he selected PC because of the atmosphere… he intends to major in finance… Reggie Bush and Alvin Kamara are his biggest influences in terms of their playing style…

Will Albright

5-11; 275; OL

Bogart, Ga. / North Oconee HS

Earned first-team all-region, all-area and all-county at North Oconee High School… picked up honorable mention honors on the all-state team… earned second team all-region twice… also was a member of the school's wrestling team… he selected Presbyterian because of the football and he fell in love with the school itself and the type of people at the school… he intends to major in history… his father has been his biggest influence growing up because he was the one to mentor/push him to be the best he could be even when things got tough he always was in his corner…

DaJuan Reid

5-11; 182; WR

Greeleyville, S.C. / CE Murray HS

Earned All-State Honors at CE Murray High School… was an all-region selection as well… member of the national beta club… also a part of the basketball program… he chose Presbyterian because of the caring environment and the classroom settings at PC… he intends to major in physical therapy… his biggest influences growing up have been his parents because they have pushed him to be the best player he can be and to never give up…

Matthew Rivera

5-10; 170; WR

Jacksonville, Fla. / Terry Parker HS

Was a member of the football and basketball programs at Terry Parker High School… he chose PC because it was the best possible fit both academically and for football… he is currently undecided on his major… his biggest influence has been his father because he made sure that he loved sports and didn't force him into anything once he found out that he loved the game…

Ethan Johns

5-11; 175; WR

Hilliard, Fla. / West Nassau HS

Was a member of the 2019 FACA Academic All-State team at West Nassau High School… he chose PC because of the beautiful campus and it give shim the best opportunity to further his athletic and academic careers… he intends to major in business management… his biggest influence growing up has been his father because he played college baseball and showed him that if you worked hard enough you can achieve anything…

Maken Glover

5-10; 160; WR

Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Wando HS

Was East Cooper Player of the Year at Wando High School… earned All-Region and All- Low County honors… named to all-east cooper first team… totaled 100 career catches for 1,397 yards… added 13 touchdowns… also a member of the track program… he intends to major in biology…

Andrew Krajec

5-10; 180; LB

Lawrenceville, Ga. / Collins Hill HS

Was a Kevin Maloff award winner at Collins Hill High School… totaled 89 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and interception in his senior season… went to state playoffs three straight seasons… was selected to the national honor society… was named team captain for his senior season… he intends to major in Education which was a driving force in choosing PC… his biggest influence growing up was his older brother because he has supported him throughout his young career and was the one to introduce the sport to him…

Colby Smith

5-10; 170; WR/DB

Danielsville, Ga. / Madison County HS

Earned G.A.C.A All-State honors at Madison County High School in 2020… earned ABH Most Versatile Player award in 2018… member of Region 8-AAAA all-region team… was region 8-AAAA athlete of the year in 2019 and 2020… made playoffs for first time in 20 years in 2017… earned first playoff win in school history in 2019 and an elite 8 appearance… also was a member of the baseball team… he chose Presbyterian because it felt like home from the very first time he stepped on campus… he plans to major in education… his biggest influence is his father because he has always been his coach and has pushed him to be the best athlete and person he can be...

Harrison Kirkland

6-0; 215; LB

Hull, Ga. / Madison County HS

Earned first-team all-region selection at Madison County High School… was second team defensive end… earned honorable mention on the all-state team… was selected to the national honor society… also a part of FCA… he selected Presbyterian because he liked the coaches and it felt like a family first atmosphere… he intends to major in the healthcare field… his biggest influence was his coach because he has been like another dad to him and always pushed his to be great…