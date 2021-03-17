2 Standouts

PC Football Honors for Huff & Pearson -- See a PC Football Photo Gallery at right.

ST LOUIS, MO. -- Sophomore quarterback Tyler Huff and senior wide receiver Keith Pearson have earned the Pioneer Football League offensive and special teams player of the week honors respectively following their performances on Saturday in a 31-16 victory over Morehead State for the Blue Hose.

Huff was responsible for three touchdowns in Presbyterian's 31-16 victory against Morehead State, Saturday. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 211 yards and threw for two touchdowns, including a 65-yard strike to Matthew Rivera. Huff also ran for 71 yards and a touchdown, including a 14-yard scoring scamper for Presbyterian's final touchdown.

Through two games, Huff has passed for 518 yards and four touchdowns while completing passes at a 62.2% clip. He has also rushed 27 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Pearson's 65-yard punt return in the third quarter set a Presbyterian DI era record in a 31-16 victory against Morehead State, Saturday. His 65-yard return broke the record set in 2013 and Presbyterian made it pay off three plays later with a touchdown run by Huff. Pearson averaged 25.0 yards per return on three punt returns against Morehead State. The senior wideout also added seven catches for 54 yards to his stat line on Saturday.

Pearson leads the wide receivers with 17 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown through the Blue Hose opening two games of the spring season. He also has his three punt returns from Saturday for 75 yards to his credit.

The Blue Hose are back in action on Saturday, March 20 at 1 pm when they travel up to Davidson to face the Wildcats at Richardson Stadium.