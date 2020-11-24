Home / Sports / 2 more announcements on banquet night

2 more announcements on banquet night

Tue, 11/24/2020 - 12:01am Vic MacDonald

All-County Team is announced.

 

 

The Laurens County Touchdown Club is proud to announce the 2020 LCTD Club All County Football Team. Our banquet will be Wednesday, Dec 2 at the Ridge at 7 p.m. The featured speaker has changed. We are proud to announce that South Carolina State University Head Football Coach Buddy Pough will be our featured speaker.

Below is the 2020 All County Team…

 

Quarterback  Thomas Lowry  Laurens Academy

Running Back Jeremiah Fuller Laurens Raiders

Running Back Shy Kinard  Clinton High

Wide Receiver Cayson Elledge Laurens Raiders

Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan Laurens Raiders

Wide Receiver Clarence Bertoli Laurens Academy

Tight End Diamonte Grant Laurens Academy

Offensive Line Reles Littleton Laurens Academy

Offensive Line Kade Haywald Clinton High

Offensive Line Peyton Pitts Clinton High

Offensive Line Grayson Talent Laurens Raiders

Offensive Line Cole England Laurens Raiders

All Purpose Kimon Quarles Clinton High

Kicker  Brian Diaz  Laurens Raiders

 

Defensive Line  Marcus Chalmers Clinton High

Defensive Line  Jon Brown Laurens Raiders

Defensive Line  Carson Venable Laurens Academy

Defensive Line  Hezekiah Kinard Clinton High

Linebacker  Bryson James  Clinton  High

Linebacker  Gemire Darden  Laurens Raiders

Linebacker  Brett Young  Laurens Academy

Defensive Back  Nick Humphries Laurens Raiders

Defensive Back  Cal Robertson  Laurens Academy

Defensive Back  CK Vance  Clinton High

Defensive back  Jykorie Gary Clinton  High      

 

The Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year will be announced.

 

