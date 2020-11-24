2 more announcements on banquet night
All-County Team is announced.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club is proud to announce the 2020 LCTD Club All County Football Team. Our banquet will be Wednesday, Dec 2 at the Ridge at 7 p.m. The featured speaker has changed. We are proud to announce that South Carolina State University Head Football Coach Buddy Pough will be our featured speaker.
Below is the 2020 All County Team…
Quarterback Thomas Lowry Laurens Academy
Running Back Jeremiah Fuller Laurens Raiders
Running Back Shy Kinard Clinton High
Wide Receiver Cayson Elledge Laurens Raiders
Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan Laurens Raiders
Wide Receiver Clarence Bertoli Laurens Academy
Tight End Diamonte Grant Laurens Academy
Offensive Line Reles Littleton Laurens Academy
Offensive Line Kade Haywald Clinton High
Offensive Line Peyton Pitts Clinton High
Offensive Line Grayson Talent Laurens Raiders
Offensive Line Cole England Laurens Raiders
All Purpose Kimon Quarles Clinton High
Kicker Brian Diaz Laurens Raiders
Defensive Line Marcus Chalmers Clinton High
Defensive Line Jon Brown Laurens Raiders
Defensive Line Carson Venable Laurens Academy
Defensive Line Hezekiah Kinard Clinton High
Linebacker Bryson James Clinton High
Linebacker Gemire Darden Laurens Raiders
Linebacker Brett Young Laurens Academy
Defensive Back Nick Humphries Laurens Raiders
Defensive Back Cal Robertson Laurens Academy
Defensive Back CK Vance Clinton High
Defensive back Jykorie Gary Clinton High
The Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year will be announced.