2 Honors - Blue Hose men's basketball

Rayshon Harrison Named League Freshman of the Year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Big South announced its annual men's basketball postseason awards Friday, with Rayshon Harrison (Greenville, S.C.) earning Freshman-of-the-Year, as well as Second-Team All-Conference Honors. Owen McCormack (Advance, N.C.) was named to the All-Academic Team as well. Harrison’s honor marks the third time in its Division I history that a PC player has earned league Freshman of the Year.

Harrison has played and started in 19 games, has scored double-figures in all but one, and has led the team in scoring in 13 ... Harrison has earned Big South Player-of-the-Week seven times, which is tied for most in the league in single-season honors. Hi career-high 31 points against Charleston Southern tied for eighth in the PC DI record book. His 13 rebounds against the Bucs were a career-best and gave him his first double-double.

Harrison leads the team in scoring, field goals made and attempts, 3-pointers made, defensive rebounds, and steals and is the leading freshman in the conference in scoring, rebounding, FG pct., FT pct., 3-PT FG made, and minutes played. Harrison is also making a name for himself in the national stats. He currently averages the most minutes of any other freshman in the nation with 34.4 minutes per game and among scoring leaders, he is third among freshmen (17.5).

McCormack, a Business Administration major, has played and started in every game, and has posted double-figures in scoring in 10 games this season. He recorded his first career double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds, the rebounds a career-best as well. McCormack posted a team-leading seven rebounds against Radford, one of five games he paced the team on the boards. His career-high five assists against Winthrop was one of five games he led the team in assists.