2 Football Wins

Varsity Devils defense scores first 9 points -- PHOTOS -- JV Devils perfect on the season.

Friday night, in non-region action, the Clinton defense held Strom Thurmond to 7 yards net rushing as the Red Devils put together a complete game in a 38-6 win. Austin Copeland completed 6 passes for 187 yards and 2 TDs; his twin Justin Copeland caught 4 passes for 123 yards.

Red Devil football head coach Corey Fountain said, "I'm just really proud of our guys. We give all the honor, praise, and glory to God. These kids are resilient, they're consistent, they don't give up. Last week took the air out of, it really did; and then this week, we had adversity because we thought we were going to be able to play our rivals in week eight, and it just didn’t happen, and it took the wind out of their sails, it really did. It hurt the seniors not to able to play in that game but they found a way to get back up.

“This was a game of pride, this was a game of who wanted it more because, at the end of the day, we’re not playing for a bowl ring, we’re not playing in the playoffs, these kids had to get that from inside, they had to be intrinsically motivated to play that game; and I thought it was a gut check time."

The defense – scoring the first 9 points – “set the tone, the coaches had a great plan,” Fountain said. “We were going to be physical – we thought they were going to be physical, and we had to have some physical practices this week. Our guys manned up and they were ready to play physical tonight and it showed on the field. It translated to Friday night. You win on Monday through Thursday, and I’m super proud of these guys for the way they pounded the rock. On offense, it was slow, it was like a meat grinder; but our guys never gave up. They kept blocking and you saw the turns – our guys made some plays at key times, young guys stepped up and executed, and the older guys were leading them, and it was fun. It was a fun game to play in and fun to see these guys mature tonight.”

Clinton ran for 244 yards, amassing 431 yards of total offense. Bryson James' 77-yard run late in the game, after a Zeke Johnston interception stopped a ST drive, gave him the lead in rushing yardage. James also had several defensive hits that stymied the Rebel offense early in the game.

Clinton was coming off two disappointments - the Red Devils won't be in the AAA playoffs after last week's one touchdown loss at Union, and they will not play rival Laurens this year at home because the Raiders have shut down football for COVID-19 quarantining.

Bryson James recovered a fumble in the end zone for Clinton's first score. On the first play of the second quarter, after ST recovered a Clinton fumble on its own 3-yard line, Red Devils Marcus Chalmers, James and Hezekiah Kinard combined for a Clinton safety. Kimon Quarles caught a 61-yard scoring pass with 3:30 to go before halftime - 16-0 Clinton. Clinton intercepted a pass at its own goal line to end ST's threat as the half ended.

Quarles ran in a 3rd quarter TD, after a Justin Copeland 48-yard reception and a Shy Kinard run - 23-0 Clinton. The Rebels answered right back with an 82-yard scoring pass. Jykorie Gary returned the ST kickoff 45 yards to the ST 30, and Justin Copeland caught a TD pass on the second play of the 4th quarter - 30-6 Clinton. Shy Kinard ran it in from 7 yards out on a 57-yard drive with 7:10 left to play, and Jack Carroll ran in a 2-point conversion to make the final, 38-6.

It is unknown at this time if the 3-3 Red Devils will have a season-ending game on Nov. 13. If they do - and win it - 2020 would be Clinton varsity football’s first winning season since 2010, coming off the 2009 AAA State Championship.

CHS JV -- UNDEFEATED.

JV Football: Clinton 14, Strom Thurmond 6, in Johnston, SC; the Junior Red Devils finish the season undefeated, 6-0, 5-0 region - a Nov. 13 game might be scheduled.

Highlights/Key Plays of Game:

Zae Johnson 1 Interception;

TJ Sullivan 1 Rushing TD;

Zee Livingston 1 Rushing TD, 1 Rushing 2pt Conversion.

Coach Glenn’s Comments:

“I’m Very Proud Of This Group, We Have Improved In So Many Ways Week By Week. Our Defense Played Lights Out, And Our Offense Made Big Plays When Needed. We Have Had A Great Season, Our Future Is Bright! #BOOMSQUAD”

Next Game TBA.