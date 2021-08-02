11 FOOTBALL SIGNEES

The Presbyterian College Football team signed 11 players as a part of national signing day on Wednesday. The signees include players from the state of South Carolina as well as players from Georgia and Florida that joined the Blue Hose family.



Nick Humphries

6-1; 170; DB

Laurens, S.C. / Laurens HS

All-County honoree at Laurens High School… was a part of a region champion during the 2019 season… a member of the beta clubs at Laurens High School… his grandfather has been his biggest influence because he looks forward to coming to games that he plays… he intends to major in education…



Hunter Jones

6-1; 280; OL

St. John's, Fla./ Creekside HS

Was a three-year starter at Creekside High School… also a member of the Track and Field program… member of HOSA and Link Crew off the field along with SWAT (Students Working Against Tobacco)… his biggest influence growing up was coach Rodney Blunt who taught him to never stop working whether in life or in athletics and to always outwork the competition…



Jake Davis

6-2; 180; QB

Thomaston, Ga./Upson Lee HS

Totaled over 4,000 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns in his career at Upson Lee High School… added 630 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores as well… holds the Upson Lee record for passing yards and touchdowns… was second team all-region during his junior and senior year… earned honorable mention during his sophomore year… off the field he's involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Beta Club… also a member of the national honors society… his father has been his biggest influence on his athletic career because he always pushed him to be the best he could be and never let him skip a workout or practice… he intends to major in business administration…



David Bertrand

5-10; 185; LS

Dunwoody, Ga./Mt. Pisgah Christian School

Bertrand is also joining the Blue Hose men's wrestling program next fall… Was a five-start long snapper and ranked 10 in the country while attending Mount Pisgah Christian School… 2020 first-team all-region center… 2018 first team All-American… 2919 second team All-American… member of 2019 & 2020 state champion… was also a 2018 fourth place finisher in wrestling at state event… his father has been his biggest influence growing up as he spent countless hours helping develop him into the athlete that he is today… he is currently undecided on his major…



Suubi Mutebi

6-3; 230; DE

Lawrenceville, Ga. / Parkview HS

Was a member of two region championships while attending Parkview High School… made it to a pair of sweet 16 rounds and a final four over his high school career… earned scholar athlete honors… ranked in the top 10% of his class… his biggest influence growing up has been Reggie White as he was the greatest defensive end of all-time and is the reason he plays defensive end today… he plans to major in pre-law with the hopes of becoming a lawyer…



Jamen Louris

5-9; 165; DB

Greer, S.C. / Eastside HS

Totaled seven interceptions including three pick sixes during his junior season at Eastside High School… totaled 13 interceptions during his High School career… earned all-conference honors… his biggest influence growing up has been Darelle Revis because he is a shorter defensive back that is a lockdown DB… his brother Max joined the Blue Hose program last season…



Omar Khan

6-0; 185; K

Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman HS

Holds the state record for the most consecutive field goals made and converted on 108-109 over the course of his career at Dorman High School… top kick scorer in the state of South Carolina… was No. 11 kick scorer in the country with 106 points in 15 games during 2019 season… held most accurate kick percentage in the state of South Carolina… earned all-state/area and region honors… made 9-14 field goals… made game winner in the 3rd round of the playoffs with seven seconds left in the 4th quarter… connected on 25-yard field goal in the state championship to gain OT lead… was a part of a state runner-up and 4x region champions team at Dorman… his biggest influence growing up is Kobe Bryant for his mentality and how he handles himself in everything he does… he plans to major in the business field…



Weston Hance

6-3; 195; DB/WR

York, S.C. / York Comprehensive HS

Was an all-state honoree at York Comprehensive High School… also earned all-region honors along with all-area honors… his biggest influence growing up has been Shane Benfield because he showed him the love for the game and that he can play with anyone… he intends to major in education…



James Crim

5-10; 180; DB

Camden, S.C./ Camden HS

He chose to come to Presbyterian because he felt like it would be the perfect fit for him both athletically and academically… his father has been his biggest influence growing up because he taught him how to push through adversity and find a way no matter the circumstances… he intends to major in the business field…



Patch Bennett

6-3; 260; OL

Pierce, Ga./ Pierce County HS

Was an all-region and all-state offensive lineman while at Pierce County High School… was selected multiple times as a team captain… also a member of the track and weight lifting team at Pierce County… his parents have been his biggest influence growing up because they pushed him to become the best him that he could be… he wants to get into veterinarian field following college…



Montae Boyd

6-0; 175; DB

Snellville, Ga./ Shiloh HS

Was an all-state defensive back at the 6A level at Shiloh High School… member of the national beta club… his biggest influence growing up has been growing up Kobe Bryant because of him having a mindset like no other… he intends to major in biology…