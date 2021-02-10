1-0 in Region

The Clinton Red Devils ground down the Union County Yellow Jackets with 433 yards of offense in Friday’s 56-21 Region win.

Taliek Fuller, junior defensive back, scored Clinton’s 48th point on a 90-yard touchdown run with an interception. Christopher Young intercepted a Union County pass with 2:43 on the game clock, returning the ball to the Yellow Jacket 29-yard line. But there wasn’t any way Clinton was going to score again – the Red Devils ran the ball to the UC 2-yard line and stopped; Kadon Crawford took a knee in the backfield to end the game.

Earlier, Crawford had run in a 2-point conversion. It was part of Clinton’s score (nearly) every way possible against the visitors from Union. Clinton got the ball close to scoring with a hook and ladder catch and run, Davis Wilson connected with Wilson Wages for 115 yards to set up scoring runs, and long kickoff returns hurt Union County the four times they kicked. Clinton didn’t get any safeties or scoop-and-scores this time around, but Bryson James’ 3 touchdown runs made up for that.

Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “Really proud of our guys, they took care of business tonight. Coaches had a great game plan, the kids executed it. First half we got some momentum going, we killed the momentum with penalties. The chains got broke, there’s a delay right there and I don’t know what happened but they kind of get the momentum a little bit and they were able to punch one in. We made some adjustments at half time, but we got to shore up some things, man. We’ve got to close down some things on the run, we got to shore up some things in the passing game, we got to not turn the ball over on offense. We have a lot to work on and we’re going to watch film and make sure we get that fixed.”

After last week’s win over non-region Newberry, Fountain said his team is 0-0. Now, they are 1-0, region play aiming for the state playoffs, with a trip to Broome coming this Friday. This Centurions won Friday at Robbinsville, NC, 46-43.

In fact, Clinton’s secondary will be challenged against Broome, a passing team, this coming week and against Chapman – a 54-35 winner over Woodruff – the week after for a Senior Night game at Wilder Stadium. The Red Devils’ final two region games of the season are on the road.

Against Union County, Clinton ran the ball 34 times to gain 246 yards. Davis Wilson was 5 of 7 through the air for 187 yards and had 7 carries for 57 yards. Wilson Wages’ 3 pass receptions netted him 115 yards.

Bryson James’ 3 touchdown runs staked Clinton to a 34-7 lead as halftime approached. The Clinton defense already had held on a 4th and 6 from its own 21 yard line, and held again on 4th down with 8:28 left in the 3rd quarter. But Union County managed to find the end zone with 40.7 seconds left in the 3rd. Jayden Robinson, sophomore running back, found paydirt, and Kaydon Crawford scored the 2-point conversion with 5 seconds left in the 3rd quarter. Union County scored on the 2nd play of the 4th quarter – after changing quarterbacks – tightening the score to 42-21.

Then, came the blitz. Fuller’s pick-six, a Davis Wilson long run on 3rd down and a Jishun Copeland score pushed Clinton’s lead to 56-21 with 6:28 on the game clock. Union County was still slinging the ball until Christopher Young’s pick gave it back to Clinton – and the victory march started.

It ended with a kneel-down.