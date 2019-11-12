“Embarrassed” No More

HONORS FOR OUR FOOTBALL STUDENT-ATHLETES.

“The good things that happen in your life are often a struggle.” -- Chris Liner, Laurens Raider football head coach

Late last fall, Chris Liner graciously accepted the Laurens County Coach of the Year honor. His team was the best of the three - at three games under .500 - varsity football teams playing in Laurens County. Outside, he was accepting.

Inside, something else churned in his gut.

“Last year,” Liner said last Wednesday night, “I was embarrassed. We were 4-7. I didn’t deserve that honor.”

As they say, what a difference a year makes.

“Now,” Liner told the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s annual meeting audience, “I don’t feel bad about it. We deserve it. That’s a good feeling. The future is bright.”

At 9-2, and Region Champions, who got a really tough second-round draw - the mighty Byrnes Rebels - the Class 5A State Playoffs, the Laurens Raiders earned their recognition: Player of the Year, Duane Martin, for the second consecutive season, and 12 All-County Players. Clinton has seven and Laurens Academy has four - for the Red Devils, four are seniors; the Crusaders have no seniors.

Liner expressed his personal appreciation particularly to Martin, who could have gone anywhere to play his high school ball and been a star, just like he did for the Raiders, playing on both sides of the ball. “Now, when selfishness is celebrated, he trusted me,” Liner said, “and I thank him for not baling. When your best players are the most committed people in the room, success always follows.”

Football elsewhere in the county also is on the uptick, reflected by the high school coaches.

Laurens Academy headman Todd Kirk said five years ago, his team was 5-5 and playoffs bound; this season, the Crusaders were 4-5 in nine games and could have won another to end 5-5 again - except for heat. In one contest, playing with a lead, seven of his 12 players “cramped up” and the Raiders were forced to retire - “I don’t think the bus even had air conditioning. They left everything they had right out on that field,” Kirk said.

“This was a most satisfying season. Because we had players who wanted to go to the playoffs. We have 12 players and they don’t come off the field. They have grown up together, and we have no seniors. These guys, they’ll be coming back” to the TD Club meetings as players of the week.

“To be able to get out of school and come here on Thursdays,” Kirk said, “it’s a blessing.”

Clinton football head coach Corey Fountain was equally emotional about his players, especially the ones who now are Red Devil gridiron alumni. He said, “I wish I had them next year, and the year after that. They accepted me,” coming to the Clinton job from Lamar.

Finishing at 4-7 - all but two Clinton opponents made the state playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A or 3A, and one opponent, Wren, played for a state championship this past weekend - “it’s a start,” Fountain said. “These young men helped move our program forward.”

After the high school coaches, the Touchdown Club audience heard from Sam Wyche. “Every team starts pretty good,” the retired NFL quarterback and head coach said, “and with coaching, there is always a little better that you can play.”

Wyche said several times that he apologizes for his appearance - “but I saved $16 on a Halloween mask at Walmart.” He is battling cancer, taking a treatment last Wednesday morning before driving to Laurens from Pickens, and has taken drugs so his body won’t reject a transplanted heart. All that’s on top of the normal aches and pains resulting from a career in the National Football League - before rules protected quarterbacks - learning from legendary coaches Paul Brown and Bill Walsh and teaching Joe Montana and Boomer Esiason how to throw a football - “flick, the wrist”. Wyche also was a TV commentator and a Pickens County Councilman in pro football retirement.

He shared an emotional moment - “on the 16th of this month, it will be three years and three months since I got my heart transplant. Today, I got a letter from the dad of the donor. We are going to meet - he will lay his head on my chest, and listen to his son’s heart beating.”